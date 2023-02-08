CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A first alert weather day continues through the night as heavy rain is making its way into the area. At the moment, no major flooding is expected, but low lying spots could see ponding as heavy rain pushes through tonight. We should slowly dry out through Sunday, but it will stay cold and windy behind the system to end the weekend. Expect cold, gusty wind on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We’ll warm into next week with our next rain chance arriving on Thursday.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO