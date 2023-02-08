Read full article on original website
Portion of James Island Connector closed due to crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the James Island Connector on Friday evening. According to CPD, westbound lanes from Harborview Road to Folly Road are closed. Traffic is being diverted onto the Harborview Road exit. This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.
Pedestrian seriously injured in early-morning crash, Charleston Police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded early Saturday morning to a crash that left a pedestrian hurt. Police responded at 2:33 a.m. to the Fielding Connector near Ashley Pointe Drive, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. One lane headed toward West Ashley remained closed as of just before 7:30 a.m. while...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash on I-26
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Saturday on I-26 in Berkeley County. The crash happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-26 near mile marker 203, Cpl. David Jones said. That’s near the College Park Road exit in Ladson.
Summerville officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic Thursday night
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Summerville Police Department is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Captain Chris Hirsch said the officer was directing traffic following a collision when they were struck shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Old Trolley Road and Community Road. The officer was taken to a local […]
Man injured after shots fired into Walterboro home
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured Tuesday night after someone allegedly fired several shots into a Walterboro home. First responders were dispatched to a residence off Wilkey Street around 7:30 p.m. “Someone reportedly fired several shots into a residence striking the man. He was treated at the scene by Firefighter-Paramedics, then transported to […]
2 seriously injured during crash on I-95
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured during a Monday afternoon crash along I-95 in Colleton County. A southbound Jeep Renegade ran off the roadway near mile marker 42 and struck several trees in the median, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. The Jeep was heavily damaged and overturned. “The motor was […]
Berkeley County coroner identifies victim killed in Summerville crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash in Summerville Monday. The victim was identified as Thomas Gary Martin, a 77-year-old from Charleston. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Martin died on the scene of a head-on crash on Farmington Road around 5:20 p.m. The Berkeley County […]
Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area. Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog...
One killed, four injured in Berkeley County crash Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday evening crash that killed one person and left four other people injured in Berkeley County. The crash happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Farmington Road near Tomaka Drive, about one mile east of Summerville, according to SCHP. Master Trooper Gary Miller said […]
Power pole fixed; downtown Charleston streets reopen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say that several streets are back open after a car crashed into a power pole on Thursday. East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets were closed because of the crash. Police tweeted just before 11:30...
Berkeley County deputies searching for missing elderly man last seen in Pineville
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an 87-year-old man reported missing. Jessie Jones was last seen in the area of Sandlapper Lane, near SC-45, Thursday night around 8 p.m. “I was made aware of a missing elderly male last night and immediately requested […]
Murdaugh trial recap: New testimony causes heated debate in court
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The third week of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial wrapped up Friday as the jury heard new details from witnesses close to the Murdaugh family. On Friday morning, Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh family, testified. Simpson said she initially helped Murdaugh when he needed a translator, but he later approached her about helping Maggie around the house.
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
FIRST ALERT: Cool, windy, and wet tonight!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A first alert weather day continues through the night as heavy rain is making its way into the area. At the moment, no major flooding is expected, but low lying spots could see ponding as heavy rain pushes through tonight. We should slowly dry out through Sunday, but it will stay cold and windy behind the system to end the weekend. Expect cold, gusty wind on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We’ll warm into next week with our next rain chance arriving on Thursday.
How to watch Alex Murdaugh murder trial live
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The murder trial for disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh entered its third week in Colleton County. FOX Carolina News will continue to carry live coverage of the trial, which may last through most of February. Watch live on the free FOX Carolina News...
MPPD: 1 charged for discharging firearm at Patriots Point
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a suspect was charged in connection with a late Wednesday night shooting. MPPD officers arrested Joseph Lacaze (18) for discharging a firearm following multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Patriots Point. The shooting was initially reported around 11:45 p.m. when officers […]
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
Mount Pleasant leaders, neighbors discuss future of Coleman Boulevard area
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Leaders of the Town of Mount Pleasant and neighbors from around Shem Creek met on Thursday to discuss the future of the area. Before the meeting, Division Chief Liz Boyles says that there are many plans that the town has, but input from the community on projects is also needed. “That’s […]
Exhibit: Murdaugh Moselle Home Drone Footage
VIDEO: Drone footage shows Alex Murdaugh’s home and dog kennels on the family’s 1,770-acre estate in Islandton, South Carolina. Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Lockdown at Moncks Corner elementary school lifted
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes have resumed at a Moncks Corner elementary school after a Thursday morning lockdown. Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner says out of caution H.E. Bonner Elementary was placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. During the lockdown, law enforcement was conducting an investigation behind...
