Estonia’s ÄIO Raises €1 Million to Make Alternative Fats Out of Sawdust
Estonian start-up ÄIO has raised €1 million ($1.2 million) to develop alternative oils and fats for the food industry. The biotechnology firm, founded by TalTech bioengineers Petri-Jaan Lahtvee and Nemailla Bonturi last year, aims to replace environmentally depleting oils such as coconut and palm oils with sustainable, full-value alternatives.
Sourdough Savior: A New Machine Keeps Your Starter Fresh and Alive
One of the byproducts of the COVID-19 pandemic was the rise (no pun intended) of sourdough baking. Quicker than you can say, “cabin fever,” a nation of wanna-be bakers turned their homes into warm and crusty boulangeries. Key to the process is what’s known as a sourdough starter, a mixture of flour and water that has been fermented by naturally occurring yeast and lactic acid bacteria.
