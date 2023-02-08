ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

Chiefs roster has to clear unforeseen hurdle for Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs flu game? Ahead of Super Bowl 57, Chris Jones and Co. are dealing with an airborne virus, rather than an injury. Chris Jones and several Kansas City Chiefs players have come down with a virus of some sort. While it’s not expected to keep them out for the Super Bowl by any means, it has limited their practice time and media availability in the most important week of their football lives.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs star receives extra motivation ahead of Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs were some of the favorites to represent the AFC in this year’s Super Bowl. That came to fruition. The offense looked better than some expected it would without Tyreek Hill. The defense made strides, especially in the second half of the season. Young players stepped up due to injuries, and overall, the team showed off depth that not many folks expected.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Best bets for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII

We are just days away from Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App. The NFL season finale is so close you can almost taste it. After countless conversations with bookmakers and professional bettors over the last week or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets

Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Eagles activate punter Arryn Siposs from IR for Super Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have activated punter Arryn Siposs from injured reserve to make him eligible to play in the Super Bowl. The Eagles also promoted safety Anthony Harris and receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Greg Olsen: Chiefs must dare Jalen Hurts to beat them in Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts has helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl. If you look at the quarterback's playoff stats, though, Hurts had an easy time helping Philadelphia play in Super Bowl LVII. He threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns, adding 34 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, in the Eagles' 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round. In the NFC Championship Game, Hurts threw for only 121 yards while rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown in their 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp action, big liability, insane Super Bowl MVP bet

For the past week or so, it’s been all quiet on the southwestern front, with little or no Super Bowl odds movement for Sunday’s game in suburban Phoenix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stable 1.5-point favorites at FOX Bet against the Kansas City Chiefs with perhaps a stray Philly -2 out there at a sportsbook or two.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

2022 Coach of the Year Brian Daboll on Giants' success, Danial Jones | THE HERD

Brian Daboll really found a way to turn the New York Giants' season around, and he was honored for a successful season by being named Coach Of The Year. Daboll joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share how he was able to end the season on such a high note, and how he was able to pull such a strong performance from his quarterback Daniel Jones.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Joel Klatt fixes the college football calendar and recruiting cycle | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt took matters into his own hands to fix the college football calendar and the recruiting cycle. He describes what the first week of December looks like for teams and what he would do to fix the problems. He suggests that the season should finish before any recruiting starts and his second suggestion is to move away from the NFL calendar and space out all the chaos of transfers, recruiting and coaching changes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy