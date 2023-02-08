Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Chiefs roster has to clear unforeseen hurdle for Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs flu game? Ahead of Super Bowl 57, Chris Jones and Co. are dealing with an airborne virus, rather than an injury. Chris Jones and several Kansas City Chiefs players have come down with a virus of some sort. While it’s not expected to keep them out for the Super Bowl by any means, it has limited their practice time and media availability in the most important week of their football lives.
atozsports.com
Chiefs star receives extra motivation ahead of Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs were some of the favorites to represent the AFC in this year’s Super Bowl. That came to fruition. The offense looked better than some expected it would without Tyreek Hill. The defense made strides, especially in the second half of the season. Young players stepped up due to injuries, and overall, the team showed off depth that not many folks expected.
Look: Andy Reid's Joke About Chiefs Receiver Is Going Viral
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has taken center stage as his team prepares to play its third Super Bowl in four years on Sunday. While the Super Bowl is always hugely important, the Chiefs' matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles will have extra significance for Reid, who coached the ...
Chiefs fan just ruined their Super Bowl chances by messing with Rocky
The Kansas City Chiefs may have already lost Super Bowl LVII because one of their fans decided to mess with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia. Travis Kelce warned fans of the Kansas City Chiefs not to even think about messing with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid pranked by press conference questions
Super Bowl Opening Night brought plenty of funny moments as coaches and players from the Eagles and Chiefs faced the media. More hilarity has ensued in the days since, especially for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, the overwhelming favorite to win NFL MVP this...
FOX Sports
Colin Cowherd shares his Super Bowl LVII prediction | THE HERD
The day is nearly here! Colin Cowherd shares his official Super Bowl LVII prediction between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Best bets for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII
We are just days away from Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App. The NFL season finale is so close you can almost taste it. After countless conversations with bookmakers and professional bettors over the last week or...
FOX Sports
Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets
Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
FOX Sports
Eagles activate punter Arryn Siposs from IR for Super Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have activated punter Arryn Siposs from injured reserve to make him eligible to play in the Super Bowl. The Eagles also promoted safety Anthony Harris and receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
FOX Sports
Greg Olsen: Chiefs must dare Jalen Hurts to beat them in Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts has helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl. If you look at the quarterback's playoff stats, though, Hurts had an easy time helping Philadelphia play in Super Bowl LVII. He threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns, adding 34 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, in the Eagles' 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round. In the NFC Championship Game, Hurts threw for only 121 yards while rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown in their 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
FOX Sports
Shannon Sharpe predicts the winner of Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles | UNDISPUTED
Super Bowl 57 is only two days away where the AFC one-seed Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will face off against the NFC one-seed Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts. For over a week now the Eagles have remained a 1.5-point favorite according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. Shannon Sharpe predicts the winner of Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
Jets owner Woody Johnson says team will look for 'experienced QB' in offseason
Are the New York Jets a quarterback away from being contenders in the AFC?. According to team owner Woody Johnson, if the organization can add an experienced QB who can come in and play well next season, then it's "kind of an ideal situation" for the Jets. New York began...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII Preview: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce and more storylines | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
On this week's edition of "Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet" Schrager breaks down the top storylines heading into Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. He talks about Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, Travis and Jason Kelce and more!
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp action, big liability, insane Super Bowl MVP bet
For the past week or so, it’s been all quiet on the southwestern front, with little or no Super Bowl odds movement for Sunday’s game in suburban Phoenix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stable 1.5-point favorites at FOX Bet against the Kansas City Chiefs with perhaps a stray Philly -2 out there at a sportsbook or two.
FOX Sports
2022 Coach of the Year Brian Daboll on Giants' success, Danial Jones | THE HERD
Brian Daboll really found a way to turn the New York Giants' season around, and he was honored for a successful season by being named Coach Of The Year. Daboll joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share how he was able to end the season on such a high note, and how he was able to pull such a strong performance from his quarterback Daniel Jones.
FOX Sports
Joel Klatt fixes the college football calendar and recruiting cycle | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt took matters into his own hands to fix the college football calendar and the recruiting cycle. He describes what the first week of December looks like for teams and what he would do to fix the problems. He suggests that the season should finish before any recruiting starts and his second suggestion is to move away from the NFL calendar and space out all the chaos of transfers, recruiting and coaching changes.
