Oswego, KS

fourstateshomepage.com

Nestlé company to take over Miami’s Red Collar Pet Foods

MIAMI, Okla. — Miami city leaders hope the acquisition of Red Collar Pet Foods will take a bigger bite of the county’s unemployment rate. Nestlé Purina PetCare announced on Wednesday plans to acquire Red Collar Pet Foods. “We are very proud of the Red Collar team and...
MIAMI, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: volunteers wanted in Joplin, and pre-enrollment begins for kindergarten in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin has a new volunteer opportunity...and this one is aimed at supporting older residents. The area Agency On Aging and the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas are launching Give Five. It will connect volunteers with retirees age 55 and older to help them stay active and pursue their passions. The volunteers will be connected with retirees based on their skill sets and passions.
JOPLIN, MO
KOKI FOX 23

Three structures damaged following fire in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — Three structures were damaged following a fire in Independence, Kan. early Wednesday. Independence firefighters were called to a fire on North 12th Street around 12:45 a.m. Firefighters reported flames coming from two structures and a second alarm was called, the Independence Fire Department said on social...
INDEPENDENCE, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Carthage School bus collides with car

CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Connect2Culture: February performances and workshops

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Emily Frankoski from Connect2Culture stops by to tell us all about upcoming performances and workshops happening in the Joplin Area. Here's some of the things happening around the Joplin area:. Steven Spooner.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Why has no one claimed Baby Boy Doe?

MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County grave marker carries a haunting 35-year-old secret. Baby Boy Doe is buried in a simple grave at Miami’s GAR cemetery with grass beginning to obscure the headstone. The graves of other infants surround that of Baby Boy Doe’s and show signs of...
MIAMI, OK
5NEWS

Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin shooting suspect sought

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before five o’clock this morning, Joplin police responded to a report of a shooting at 909 Monroe Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to the victim until ambulance and fire fighters arrived. The victim was then taken to a local hospital. He’s currently listed in stable condition.
JOPLIN, MO

