JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin has a new volunteer opportunity...and this one is aimed at supporting older residents. The area Agency On Aging and the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas are launching Give Five. It will connect volunteers with retirees age 55 and older to help them stay active and pursue their passions. The volunteers will be connected with retirees based on their skill sets and passions.

