$50 million project announced to downtown Pittsburg's Block22
PITTSBURG, Kan. - A new building, a two-story pavilion, redevelopment of the historic Besse Hotel... Pittsburg State University announces some big changes in the Block22 neighborhood.
Joplin store added to list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
JOPLIN, Mo. - More Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in Kansas and Missouri, including Joplin's location.
Shooting in Joplin’s Fairview Neighborhood on Monroe Ave
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday morning about 4:45 a.m. February 7, 2023, Capt William Davis confirms with KOAM's Shannon Becker a shooting occurred in the Fairview Neighborhood of Joplin at 909 S Monroe.
Watch Border Collie in Missouri Dive Bomb Frozen Lake and Lose
There's enough serious news in the world that I think this video moment can provide some welcome relief. It's the moment when a border collie in Missouri saw a frozen lake as a challenger and decided to take on the non-moving water source head on. Literally. This dog versus pond...
fourstateshomepage.com
Nestlé company to take over Miami’s Red Collar Pet Foods
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami city leaders hope the acquisition of Red Collar Pet Foods will take a bigger bite of the county’s unemployment rate. Nestlé Purina PetCare announced on Wednesday plans to acquire Red Collar Pet Foods. “We are very proud of the Red Collar team and...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: volunteers wanted in Joplin, and pre-enrollment begins for kindergarten in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin has a new volunteer opportunity...and this one is aimed at supporting older residents. The area Agency On Aging and the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas are launching Give Five. It will connect volunteers with retirees age 55 and older to help them stay active and pursue their passions. The volunteers will be connected with retirees based on their skill sets and passions.
KOKI FOX 23
Three structures damaged following fire in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — Three structures were damaged following a fire in Independence, Kan. early Wednesday. Independence firefighters were called to a fire on North 12th Street around 12:45 a.m. Firefighters reported flames coming from two structures and a second alarm was called, the Independence Fire Department said on social...
koamnewsnow.com
PSU celebrates the legacy of former artist Dr. Eva Jessye
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pitt State University today hosted an event at the Bicknell Center that celebrated the life and legacy of Kansas native Dr. Eva Jessye. Officials say Jessye served as Artist in Residence at PSU from 1978-1981.
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage School bus collides with car
CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
koamnewsnow.com
Connect2Culture: February performances and workshops
JOPLIN, Mo. -- Emily Frankoski from Connect2Culture stops by to tell us all about upcoming performances and workshops happening in the Joplin Area. Here's some of the things happening around the Joplin area:. Steven Spooner.
koamnewsnow.com
Police pursuit ends at Zora and 249; College Heights Christian School has premise alert
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports that Webb City Police pursued a stolen vehicle from their city. The pursuit ended at Zora and 249 where the male subject fled on foot. Jasper County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Webb City Police began...
koamnewsnow.com
Sister wakes family to escape house fire; Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley calls 9-year-old ‘Brave and Heroic’
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Sunday, February 5, 2023, the Carthage Fire Dept responded to a house fire in their city and soon afterwards were told one of the children had alerted everyone to get out. Upon arrival units observed, “flames showing and it was immediately determined all residents had made...
koamnewsnow.com
McDonald County Students prep for Disney-themed banquet
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo.-McDonald County food service students are gearing up for an upcoming banquet. Today they served Disney-themed sample meal ideas to the school librarians who chose which ones would be served at the banquet.
Authorities seeking DNA samples after break in 45y/o cold case
Oklahoma and Texas authorities are reaching out to former Picher residents in hopes someone has information on the family of a missing Picher teen.
fourstateshomepage.com
Why has no one claimed Baby Boy Doe?
MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County grave marker carries a haunting 35-year-old secret. Baby Boy Doe is buried in a simple grave at Miami’s GAR cemetery with grass beginning to obscure the headstone. The graves of other infants surround that of Baby Boy Doe’s and show signs of...
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage continues Chiefs Spirit Week with Tailgate Tuesday
CARTHAGE, Mo. - The Carthage R-9 School District is continuing its Chiefs Spirit Week with 'Tailgate Tuesday'. Students were encouraged to dress accordingly with hats, sunglasses, and Chiefs merchandise of course.
koamnewsnow.com
Lions prepare for second meeting with rival Pitt State
The Missouri Southern women put their 9-game winning streak on the line Saturday against Pittsburg State. The MSSU women aim to push their winning streak to 10 games against the rival Gorillas Saturday.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin shooting suspect sought
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before five o’clock this morning, Joplin police responded to a report of a shooting at 909 Monroe Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to the victim until ambulance and fire fighters arrived. The victim was then taken to a local hospital. He’s currently listed in stable condition.
Joplin resident in stable condition after early-morning shooting
JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin detectives are on the lookout for a 30-year-old male suspect for his role in an early-morning shooting on February, 7.
