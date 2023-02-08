ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luverne, MN

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
tourcounsel.com

The Empire Mall | Shopping mall in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The Empire Mall is a shopping mall in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, United States. The anchor stores are Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, and JCPenney. There are 2 vacant anchor stores that were once Younkers and Sears. As of August 2018, the mall was owned by Simon Property Group. Originally developed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

50 year old man dies in Sioux Falls rock quarry crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50 year old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash. A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS. SFFR...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center hopes to add pond to community

SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center hopes to develop a new pond within the community this year. The Sioux Center City Council set 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, to hear any public comments related to the proposed plans and specifications for the proposed Meadow Creek Detention Pond project. Assistant...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Something Special blooms in Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—Jodi Anderson has been in the flower business for three decades, but for as long as she can remember, she has loved the way blooming things can bring life to a room. “They just add a spruce of life,” the 47-year-old said. At home, Anderson has a...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
agupdate.com

Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show

Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
SCHLESWIG, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed

Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
1070 KHMO-AM

Brave Iowa Teen Jumps into Frozen Lake to Save Man and His Dog

As a parent, you always wonder if you're doing the job right. One Iowa teen just proved to his parents that they are. On a cold day in Iowa, 17-year-old Joe Salmon was just doing his own thing ice fishing and watching snowmobiles on East Okoboji Lake. All of a sudden, according to Today.com, the teen saw Thomas Lee's Jeep plunge into the frozen lake and that's when Joe jumped into action. The entire rescue was caught by a drone flying by take by Drone Photographs by Tom Gustafson.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Administrator: Rock Rapids Nursing Home Closure Is Temporary

Rock Rapids, Iowa — We now have more information about a Rock Rapids nursing home that is temporarily closed. The facility, known as the Rock Rapids Health Centre since its opening in 1977 is now being called the Rock Rapids Care Center, and is run by a company called Arboreta Healthcare.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia

ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Homeowners inquire about property tax spike

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are concerned with why the prices have spiked higher than usual and are asking what contributed to the difference. According to the Minnehaha county equalizations office, the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sheriff Says His Department Has Been Awarded Funding For “Exciting” Opportunities

Orange City, Iowa — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has received some funding for some new ideas. Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst tells us more. Van Voorst says he is happy that the budget involved with these requests has been approved by the Sioux County Board of Supervisors. He says the Sheriff’s Office will move through the processes of adding personnel to implement the opportunities, to be effective July 1, 2023.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

