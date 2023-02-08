Read full article on original website
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
tourcounsel.com
The Empire Mall | Shopping mall in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
The Empire Mall is a shopping mall in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, United States. The anchor stores are Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, and JCPenney. There are 2 vacant anchor stores that were once Younkers and Sears. As of August 2018, the mall was owned by Simon Property Group. Originally developed...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
Construction Ahead! Sioux Falls Unity Bridge Project Starts Monday
Here's a good sign that spring isn't that far away, construction season is already getting underway in Sioux Falls starting on Monday. The first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls starts on February 13th. As Dakota News Now reports the Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street...
KELOLAND TV
50 year old man dies in Sioux Falls rock quarry crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50 year old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash. A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS. SFFR...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center hopes to add pond to community
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center hopes to develop a new pond within the community this year. The Sioux Center City Council set 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, to hear any public comments related to the proposed plans and specifications for the proposed Meadow Creek Detention Pond project. Assistant...
Have You Heard About the Other ‘Bowl’ This Weekend?
In this case, it's a bowl-ling event and it supports the Veteran's Community Project in Sioux Falls. This Saturday, February 11, from 1 to 4 PM at the Sport Bowl at 1901 W. Burnside Street, it's the VCP Bowl-A-Thon. It's just $25 per bowler, plus there will be a 50/50...
nwestiowa.com
Something Special blooms in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Jodi Anderson has been in the flower business for three decades, but for as long as she can remember, she has loved the way blooming things can bring life to a room. “They just add a spruce of life,” the 47-year-old said. At home, Anderson has a...
Hungry For More? What’s Your Favorite Sioux Falls Burger?
The Sioux Empire finished their last bites of the 10th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. During the month of January, 32 burgers competed for the prestigious Burger Battle trophy and of course...bragging rights. Over 24,000 votes later, Crawford's came out on top with its Truffle Jam Burger. In one...
agupdate.com
Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show
Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
SDSU-USD South Dakota Showdown Hardwood Game
BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State and South Dakota square off for the second time this season as part of the SD Showdown Series. The matchup is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Saturday in Frost Arena. SDSU took control of the first meeting between the two sides...
Brave Iowa Teen Jumps into Frozen Lake to Save Man and His Dog
As a parent, you always wonder if you're doing the job right. One Iowa teen just proved to his parents that they are. On a cold day in Iowa, 17-year-old Joe Salmon was just doing his own thing ice fishing and watching snowmobiles on East Okoboji Lake. All of a sudden, according to Today.com, the teen saw Thomas Lee's Jeep plunge into the frozen lake and that's when Joe jumped into action. The entire rescue was caught by a drone flying by take by Drone Photographs by Tom Gustafson.
kiwaradio.com
Administrator: Rock Rapids Nursing Home Closure Is Temporary
Rock Rapids, Iowa — We now have more information about a Rock Rapids nursing home that is temporarily closed. The facility, known as the Rock Rapids Health Centre since its opening in 1977 is now being called the Rock Rapids Care Center, and is run by a company called Arboreta Healthcare.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
Augustana University, University of Sioux Falls Basketball Return Home For Double-Headers
Four games are remaining in the regular season for both Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls men's and women's basketball. The Northern Sun Conference games will be played at the Sanford Pentagon and Stewart Center in Sioux Falls this weekend. Coming off a split weekend the Augustana University...
nwestiowa.com
Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia
ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Homeowners inquire about property tax spike
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are concerned with why the prices have spiked higher than usual and are asking what contributed to the difference. According to the Minnehaha county equalizations office, the...
kiwaradio.com
Sheriff Says His Department Has Been Awarded Funding For “Exciting” Opportunities
Orange City, Iowa — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has received some funding for some new ideas. Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst tells us more. Van Voorst says he is happy that the budget involved with these requests has been approved by the Sioux County Board of Supervisors. He says the Sheriff’s Office will move through the processes of adding personnel to implement the opportunities, to be effective July 1, 2023.
