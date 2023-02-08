Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
$2.7M Ann Arbor home offers heated floors, panoramic valley views
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private neighborhood overlooking the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor lies one of the area’s best examples of contemporary residential architecture. The four-bedroom, 4,280-square-foot home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is an example of eye-catching modern architecture by...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Boom town Milan; toxic pollution spreading in downtown Ann Arbor
And one of them right here in Washtenaw County is booming -- Milan. The downtown area’s occupancy rate in 2015 was around 60% and is currently 93% today, according to officials. Our business reporter Makayla Coffee spent some time in Milan recently to learn a little bit about what’s...
See flyover view of the solar-powered quadplex coming to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — Volta Homes won Ann Arbor’s approval this week to build an eco-friendly, 24-bedroom, quadplex apartment building that developer Doug Selby promises will be “legitimately one of the world’s most sustainable buildings.”. With efficient design and an extensive array of solar panels, The...
ptonline.com
ACI Plastics Unveils $10 Million Recycling Expansion in Michigan
ACI Plastics unveiled its new recycling facility in Flint, Michigan. The company announced the facility will create 25-30 new jobs and will have capacity to process 24 million lb/yr of post consumer plastic film, expandable by an additional 24 million lb/yr if supported by demand. The expansion is expected to make ACI Plastics the largest processor of post consumer recycled plastic in Michigan.
Ypsilanti Township leaders offer no timeline on license plate reader plan
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Nearly six months have passed since Ypsilanti Township leaders faced a barrage of questions from residents about their proposal to cover the area with more than 60 automated license plate readers, cameras capturing vehicle information police say they can use in solving serious crimes. In August,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ‘Candy crack grapes’ from Saginaw’s Cob King
SAGINAW, MI — Downtown Saginaw’s Cob King, known for “Flamin’ Hot Cheetos” elotes and other Mexican street foods, is now offering “candy crack grapes,” and customers can’t get enough. “Everybody loves them,” said Cob King owner James Garza. The candied grapes...
WNEM
Flint residents and businesses impacted by boil filtered water advisory
Flint residents are frustrated with the city following a water main break that resulted in a boil filtered water advisory over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Excited Goat Coffee Company opens second location. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Excited Goat Coffee Company,...
Look Inside This Abandoned School In Pleasent Lake
It's probably not a place all of us wanted to be while we were growing up. But what about as an adult, and abandoned?. There are tons of old schools and schoolhouses spread all throughout Michigan that sit empty and in wrecks. This school just happens to be one of them.
No Mow May is coming to Jackson, despite concerns from city workers
JACKSON, MI – Backyard lawns will be growing a little longer in Jackson this spring, with the city council’s approval to participate in No Mow May, an effort to help bees and other pollinators thrive. But not everyone is happy with the decision, with some city officials saying...
Lansing Avenue construction, other projects to be discussed at neighborhood meeting
JACKSON, MI – A neighborhood meeting has been set to give residents a chance to learn and ask questions about several projects going on in the city’s Fourth Ward. Jackson City Councilmember Laura Dwyer Schlecte is hosting a neighborhood meeting for the city’s Fourth Ward at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, to discuss various projects happening in her ward.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: This meal comes in a glass at River Raisin Distillery
MANCHESTER, MI – While most meals can be found on a plate, River Raisin Distillery is serving one up in in a glass. Distilling started as a hobby for Joe and Krista Jarvis before they opened River Raisin Distillery in 2020 in an old welding shop. They specialize in making unique cocktails, including their popular Fully Loaded Bloody Mary.
Once-popular recreation center in Saginaw will go up for sale
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw officials will put the defunct Civitan Recreation Center up for sale. After its construction in 1976, the facility for decades bustled with activity, largely courtesy of youth groups that competed in basketball contests there. That community engagement waned over time, and the building has been vacant for about a decade now.
Vacant car wash in Saline may transform into shopping plaza with marijuana dispensary
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy offers 30,000 thermostats to help Michiganders with winter heating costs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is providing 30,000 Google Nest smart thermostats to financially vulnerable natural gas customers in Michigan to help customers who are facing high household costs. “Consumers Energy remains committed to helping our friends and neighbors, in the coldest days of winter and as the temperatures...
Lake Lansing Road exit ramp on US-127 south reopened
The accident in Ingham County was first reported at 8:02 a.m.
UAW remembers Flint Sit-Down Strike with in-person celebration of White Shirt Day
FLINT, MI -- After two years of celebrating White Shirt Day online, members of the United Auto Workers marked the birth of their union together again on Friday, Feb. 10. More than 200 union members, officials and their supporters returned to UAW Local 659 on Friday, joining arms to sing “Solidarity Forever,” partaking in a communal bean soup lunch, and remembering the sacrifices Flint autoworkers made 86 years ago.
Pitch competitions for Genesee County high school entrepreneurs begin next week
FLINT, MI – If you’ve got an awesome business idea, go to high school in Genesee County and are looking for your big break – here’s your opportunity. The Youth Entrepreneurship Program at the Genesee Intermediate School District has identified three opportunities for students to pitch their ideas for cash prizes from $500 to $2,000.
Rotary Club of Ann Arbor seeking grant proposals
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor (RCAA) is now accepting Community Service Grant request proposals whose work aligns with the theme “Helping Kids Succeed.”. Washtenaw County non-profit organizations have until Feb. 20 to complete the submission form, which can be found on the club’s website.
Washtenaw County voters will decide 7 ballot proposals in May special election
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in certain parts of Washtenaw County will have the chance to head to the polls or cast absentee ballots in May this year, as seven local tax proposals will be on the ballot in a special election. Some of the proposals, including one in the...
MLive
