Lennon, MI

MLive

See flyover view of the solar-powered quadplex coming to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI — Volta Homes won Ann Arbor’s approval this week to build an eco-friendly, 24-bedroom, quadplex apartment building that developer Doug Selby promises will be “legitimately one of the world’s most sustainable buildings.”. With efficient design and an extensive array of solar panels, The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ptonline.com

ACI Plastics Unveils $10 Million Recycling Expansion in Michigan

ACI Plastics unveiled its new recycling facility in Flint, Michigan. The company announced the facility will create 25-30 new jobs and will have capacity to process 24 million lb/yr of post consumer plastic film, expandable by an additional 24 million lb/yr if supported by demand. The expansion is expected to make ACI Plastics the largest processor of post consumer recycled plastic in Michigan.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint residents and businesses impacted by boil filtered water advisory

Flint residents are frustrated with the city following a water main break that resulted in a boil filtered water advisory over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Excited Goat Coffee Company opens second location. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Excited Goat Coffee Company,...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Once-popular recreation center in Saginaw will go up for sale

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw officials will put the defunct Civitan Recreation Center up for sale. After its construction in 1976, the facility for decades bustled with activity, largely courtesy of youth groups that competed in basketball contests there. That community engagement waned over time, and the building has been vacant for about a decade now.
SAGINAW, MI
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
JACKSON, MI
The Flint Journal

UAW remembers Flint Sit-Down Strike with in-person celebration of White Shirt Day

FLINT, MI -- After two years of celebrating White Shirt Day online, members of the United Auto Workers marked the birth of their union together again on Friday, Feb. 10. More than 200 union members, officials and their supporters returned to UAW Local 659 on Friday, joining arms to sing “Solidarity Forever,” partaking in a communal bean soup lunch, and remembering the sacrifices Flint autoworkers made 86 years ago.
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Rotary Club of Ann Arbor seeking grant proposals

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor (RCAA) is now accepting Community Service Grant request proposals whose work aligns with the theme “Helping Kids Succeed.”. Washtenaw County non-profit organizations have until Feb. 20 to complete the submission form, which can be found on the club’s website.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

