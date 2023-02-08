ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringgold, VA

WSLS

1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Galax’s Tedruhn Tucker

Galax, Va. – WSLS 1st and 10 Trophy Tour travels to Galax to honor another dynamic playmaker for the Maroon Tide. Perennial power Galax was once again the top seed in region 1C and they would perform like it to open the playoffs. Junior running back Tedruhn Tucker rambled for 240 yards and the ‘Gettysburg Address’ --4 score! -- in a win over Bath County.
GALAX, VA
pcpatriot.com

Quesenberry named head football coach at Fort Chiswell

The Fort Chiswell Pioneers have named Zane Quesenberry as their new head football coach. “I’m very excited for the opportunity and challenges,” Quesenberry said today. “Back when I started coaching at Blount Middle School (Tenn.), the coach there said, ‘You will be a head coach one day.’”
MAX MEADOWS, VA
pmg-va.com

You can take the boy out of the county...

It is no secret that Carroll County has always been extremely proud of Frank Beamer. Monday night, Beamer made it clear that the feeling is mutual. The former Virginia Tech football coach and the man who injected the Hokies into the national conversation, Beamer was honored Monday with a position on the CCHS Wall of Fame among a select group of sports figures who gained national recognition either during their time at CCHS or upon graduation. Beamer is a 1965 graduate of old Hillsville High School and although he is the first Wall of Fame member not to have attended Carroll County High, the county itself is ingrained in him.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Farmer earns County Spelling Bee Championship

Riverlawn Elementary School student Brianna Farmer outlasted her competition Wednesday as the school representatives from each elementary school and a champion from each grade at the middle school came together for the Pulaski County Spelling Bee Championship matchup. “We are very proud of each student who showed up today to...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Power restored at Cave Spring High School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Galax man wins $25,000 from Carter Bank & Trust

GALAX, Va. (WSET) — Carter Bank & Trust's Carter Ca$h program rewards customers for depositing money into their personal savings accounts, and Wayne J. of Galax is the lucky winner of the grand prize of $25,000. Out of over 20 million entries, Wayne was randomly selected as the overall 2022 winner.
GALAX, VA
WDBJ7.com

“Direct Deals Roanoke” to host grand opening on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new business has opened its doors in Roanoke and will host a grand opening celebration Saturday. “Direct Deals Roanoke” has items you’d find at major retailers, but for less. “We are a big box liquidation shop. So we get close out overstocks,...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Shephard, Joey Lee

Joey Lee Shephard, age 59 of Christiansburg VA, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Greta Shephard; his two daughters, Ashley (Jacob) Cridlin and Kacie Shephard; niece, Terri (Eddie) Murray and uncle, Frankie Shephard. He was preceded in death by his father Jerold and brother Wayne Shephard.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

New Lynchburg cookie store to open on Wards Rd. Friday

Lynchburg is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, Feb. 10, when locally owned and operated Lynchburg Crumbl Cookies, located at 3922 Wards Road, Suite J, opens its doors. Store owners, Cory and Joanna Ellis, and their partner, Matt Beecroft, say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Appalachian Power to install new poles on Langhorne Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Appalachian Power will be working on a utility project in the Hill City next week. Starting on Monday, a part of the 1500 block of Langhorne Road (between Landon Street and Downing Drive) will become one lane. This is so AEP can install new poles.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Report: Southside population losses continue

A new report shows Southside Virginia continues to lose population. But there are reasons for long-term optimism. The survey from the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia estimates population numbers as of July 1, 2022 and measures them against the official headcount from the 2020 census.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers

The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
ROANOKE, VA
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 4-Mile Trail In Virginia Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

Fairy Stone State Park — the name alone sounds magical, doesn’t it? This beautiful state park is home to the namesake fairy stones, small cross-shaped rocks that can be found in various parts of the park. But that’s not all the Fairy Stone State Park has to offer. It’s also hiding a little-known waterfall in Virginia. To get there, you’ll take a marvelous four-mile trail that offers exquisite scenery at every turn. Ready to start exploring?
STUART, VA

