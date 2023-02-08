It is no secret that Carroll County has always been extremely proud of Frank Beamer. Monday night, Beamer made it clear that the feeling is mutual. The former Virginia Tech football coach and the man who injected the Hokies into the national conversation, Beamer was honored Monday with a position on the CCHS Wall of Fame among a select group of sports figures who gained national recognition either during their time at CCHS or upon graduation. Beamer is a 1965 graduate of old Hillsville High School and although he is the first Wall of Fame member not to have attended Carroll County High, the county itself is ingrained in him.

CARROLL COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO