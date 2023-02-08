Read full article on original website
WSLS
1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Galax’s Tedruhn Tucker
Galax, Va. – WSLS 1st and 10 Trophy Tour travels to Galax to honor another dynamic playmaker for the Maroon Tide. Perennial power Galax was once again the top seed in region 1C and they would perform like it to open the playoffs. Junior running back Tedruhn Tucker rambled for 240 yards and the ‘Gettysburg Address’ --4 score! -- in a win over Bath County.
pcpatriot.com
Quesenberry named head football coach at Fort Chiswell
The Fort Chiswell Pioneers have named Zane Quesenberry as their new head football coach. “I’m very excited for the opportunity and challenges,” Quesenberry said today. “Back when I started coaching at Blount Middle School (Tenn.), the coach there said, ‘You will be a head coach one day.’”
pmg-va.com
You can take the boy out of the county...
It is no secret that Carroll County has always been extremely proud of Frank Beamer. Monday night, Beamer made it clear that the feeling is mutual. The former Virginia Tech football coach and the man who injected the Hokies into the national conversation, Beamer was honored Monday with a position on the CCHS Wall of Fame among a select group of sports figures who gained national recognition either during their time at CCHS or upon graduation. Beamer is a 1965 graduate of old Hillsville High School and although he is the first Wall of Fame member not to have attended Carroll County High, the county itself is ingrained in him.
pcpatriot.com
Farmer earns County Spelling Bee Championship
Riverlawn Elementary School student Brianna Farmer outlasted her competition Wednesday as the school representatives from each elementary school and a champion from each grade at the middle school came together for the Pulaski County Spelling Bee Championship matchup. “We are very proud of each student who showed up today to...
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
chathamstartribune.com
Numerous seats up for grabs for November election in Pittsylvania County
The ballot in Pittsylvania County will be long this November as numerous seats are up for grabs, to include four on the Board of Supervisors along with a fifth due to a special election. Terms for the Chatham-Blairs, Tunstall, Staunton River and Westover district seats are expiring on the Board...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored at Cave Spring High School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
Martinsville’s economy has gone digital at a faster rate than any other place in Virginia, study shows
It's not the most digital economy in the state, but the rate of change is faster than any other place, according to a study by the Brookings Institution. The post Martinsville’s economy has gone digital at a faster rate than any other place in Virginia, study shows appeared first on Cardinal News.
WSET
Galax man wins $25,000 from Carter Bank & Trust
GALAX, Va. (WSET) — Carter Bank & Trust's Carter Ca$h program rewards customers for depositing money into their personal savings accounts, and Wayne J. of Galax is the lucky winner of the grand prize of $25,000. Out of over 20 million entries, Wayne was randomly selected as the overall 2022 winner.
WDBJ7.com
“Direct Deals Roanoke” to host grand opening on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new business has opened its doors in Roanoke and will host a grand opening celebration Saturday. “Direct Deals Roanoke” has items you’d find at major retailers, but for less. “We are a big box liquidation shop. So we get close out overstocks,...
NRVNews
Shephard, Joey Lee
Joey Lee Shephard, age 59 of Christiansburg VA, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Greta Shephard; his two daughters, Ashley (Jacob) Cridlin and Kacie Shephard; niece, Terri (Eddie) Murray and uncle, Frankie Shephard. He was preceded in death by his father Jerold and brother Wayne Shephard.
timesvirginian.com
New Lynchburg cookie store to open on Wards Rd. Friday
Lynchburg is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, Feb. 10, when locally owned and operated Lynchburg Crumbl Cookies, located at 3922 Wards Road, Suite J, opens its doors. Store owners, Cory and Joanna Ellis, and their partner, Matt Beecroft, say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats...
WDBJ7.com
Rockslide temporarily closes westbound Rt.58 in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockslide Rt. 58 in Patrick County resulted in a temporary lane closure Thursday morning, according to VDOT. The rockslide occurred near Howell Bottom Lane on Rt. 58. and caused the westbound lane to be closed. The crash has been cleared.
WSET
Appalachian Power to install new poles on Langhorne Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Appalachian Power will be working on a utility project in the Hill City next week. Starting on Monday, a part of the 1500 block of Langhorne Road (between Landon Street and Downing Drive) will become one lane. This is so AEP can install new poles.
Top 20 restaurants in Lynchburg according to Trip Advisor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Nestled in the hills off of the James River sits Lynchburg otherwise known as the “Hill City” it is filled with historic buildings and plenty of unique places to stop and have a bite to eat. According to Trip Advisor, these are the top 20 restaurants that people can’t get enough […]
chathamstartribune.com
Report: Southside population losses continue
A new report shows Southside Virginia continues to lose population. But there are reasons for long-term optimism. The survey from the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia estimates population numbers as of July 1, 2022 and measures them against the official headcount from the 2020 census.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
theroanoker.com
Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers
The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 4-Mile Trail In Virginia Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Fairy Stone State Park — the name alone sounds magical, doesn’t it? This beautiful state park is home to the namesake fairy stones, small cross-shaped rocks that can be found in various parts of the park. But that’s not all the Fairy Stone State Park has to offer. It’s also hiding a little-known waterfall in Virginia. To get there, you’ll take a marvelous four-mile trail that offers exquisite scenery at every turn. Ready to start exploring?
WSET
Incident with tractor-trailer closed Watt Abbitt Road, later reopened: Firefighters
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — The Appomattox Fire Department said they were dispatched for an incident with a tractor-trailer. According to firefighters, just after 4:30 a.m., they were dispatched for an incident with a tractor-trailer that experienced a failure. This incident occurred in the 900 block of Watt Abbitt Road...
