ST. LOUIS — This morning, the Illinois News Bureau issued a warning about the rise of romance scams. The FBI reports that 73,000 Americans fell victim to these scams last year, collectively losing over one billion dollars. Scammers may find their victims on dating websites or by pretending to be someone they know and asking them questions to get them to give out personal information.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO