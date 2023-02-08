Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading restaurant chain opens another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Shaquille O’Neal Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to St. LouisMadocSaint Louis, MO
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State downs McKendree 3-1 in conference openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival StoryNikBelleville, IL
Margie’s Money Saver: JCPenney BOGO offer
ST. LOUIS — If you’re a fan of blue jeans, JCPenney has a great deal for you and your family. You can get a free pair of jeans when you purchase two on their online store through their “buy one, get one” (BOGO) offer. There’s a...
St. Louis enjoys Cajun-style foods through Taste of Soulard
ST. LOUIS – The Soulard neighborhood will be busy with Mardi Gras celebrations soon, but another popular event served as an appetizer this week. The “Taste of Soulard,” tradition that consists of self-guided tasting and pub crawls, took place Saturday. Locals had the chance to choose your own adventures through the many Cajun-flavored foods that you will find throughout Soulard.
The Mardi Gras Foundation finds a home: 25,000-square-foot warehouse aids in Mardi Gras preparations
The Mardi Gras Foundation has a new home at the 22-00 Dolman building in Soulard. This office building is in good shape and has plenty of room for the foundation to store the things they need for the Mardi Gras party.
#What You Are Doing About It: Mardi Gras, Pet Parade, Fish Fry
ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Hip-hop fans party in the street with DJ James Biko for Soulard Mardi Gras. He will spin at Llewelyn’s after the Bud Light Grand Parade. Saturday, February 18. Noon – 3...
Soulard prepares for large Mardi Gras crowds ahead of pet parade, 5k this weekend
Community members and law enforcement prepare for large crowds to descend upon the streets of Soulard over the next two weekends for Mardi Gras celebrations.
Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole issue solved
A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem.
Protect yourself from heartbreak and fraud: how to avoid romance scams
ST. LOUIS — This morning, the Illinois News Bureau issued a warning about the rise of romance scams. The FBI reports that 73,000 Americans fell victim to these scams last year, collectively losing over one billion dollars. Scammers may find their victims on dating websites or by pretending to be someone they know and asking them questions to get them to give out personal information.
What are these shapes? The Missouri Google Map mystery
There are some odd shapes that appear on Google Earth if you zoom over I-44 near Eureka, Missouri.
Pizza Head to raise money for donation
ST. LOUIS — Pizza Head will raise money for Gateway 180 and St. Patrick Center. The vegan and vegetarian pizza joint will give half of sales of their Monday Donation Pepperoni Pizza to Gateway 180 on Monday, February 13. Fans can always order a slice to be donated to St. Patrick Center Safe Haven.
Serving aces and custard, Ted Drewes lives on as St. Louis sensation
ST. LOUIS – Nearly 100 years strong, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard won the love of St. Louis through humble beginnings in tennis. Theodore “Ted” Drewes Sr. spent many summers playing competitive tennis in his native St. Louis, frequenting public parks and joining dozens of local tournaments in the early 20th century. Cold winters led Ted Sr. to a second home down south, allowing him to pursue his passion year-round.
St. Louis leaders hope to ‘reverse historic wrongs’ through Rams funds
It remains to be seen how St. Louis city officials invest their share of the Rams relocation settlement long-term, but a new resolution approved Friday offers some insight on possible factors in the process.
Man shot as robbers confront 7 people in Downtown St. Louis
One man was shot as robbers confronted a group of seven people Friday evening in Downtown St. Louis.
St. Louis Children’s Choirs to preform concert
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Children’s Choirs transition from the cold with their Winter Melodies Concert, which brings warmth and togetherness. The set brings together the choirs’ family and friends. Hundreds of singers aged 6 to 18 learn professionalism, teamwork, the importance of ethnic and racial diversity, and of course, music.
Missouri AG urges stop of puberty blockers for children
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One day after announcing an investigation into a St. Louis pediatric transgender center, Missouri’s Attorney General is calling for more action. Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for a moratorium on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for children, specifically for new patients at Washington University’s Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | February 10, 2023
FOX 2 NEWS – Check out the latest highlights from this week in St. Louis prep sports with Daniel Esteve, Kevin Ryans and Jim Powers. PART 1 PART 2
Cars stolen, windows broken in Kirkwood crime spree
KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Police have arrested one man accused of stealing cars and breaking windows in a one-day crime spree in Kirkwood. Prosecutors have charged William Kehr Jr., 31, with six felonies and one misdemeanor in the investigation. He was booked into the St. Louis County Justice Center on Wednesday, one week to the date of his reported crime sree.
Help find this St. Louis man missing since October
ST. LOUIS — Police are asking the public for help finding a 28-year-old man who has been missing since last year. Mark Corwin’s mother reported him missing on January 21, 2023. He was last seen near Saint Louis University Hospital on October, 9, 2022. Police were able to...
Man sentenced to prison for dozens of St. Louis area catalytic converter thefts
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man will be spending the next nine months in prison and paying his victims over $46,000 for a series of thefts. Matthew Jennings, 31, was sentenced for stealing 39 catalytic converters from vehicles across the St. Louis area. The Department of Justice...
Survey says: Most of Missouri, including St. Louis, backs Chiefs for the Super Bowl
ST. LOUIS – For most of Missouri, including St. Louis, loyalties lie with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVII. VividSeats.com released an in-depth report last year naming the most popular NFL team in each county of the United States of America. Findings show that Missouri football fans largely backed the Kansas City Chiefs, though that wasn’t the case for quite everywhere in the Show-Me State.
Officer hurt during foot chase in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – One officer suffered a serious leg injury while chasing a suspect on foot Friday afternoon in north St. Louis. The injury happened around 4 p.m. near North Jefferson Boulevard and East Grand Boulevard in the College Hill neighborhood. Investigations say the officer was running toward the...
