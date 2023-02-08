Read full article on original website
Related
Police arrest man accused of multiple bank robberies in Nassau
A homeless man accused of multiple bank robberies in Nassau County was arrested Friday afternoon after the latest robbery attempt.
longisland.com
Smithtown Jewelry Store Robbed by Gang of Gun-Wielding Suspects, Police Say
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a Smithtown jewelry store that occurred on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A woman, wearing a face mask, was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m. The woman held the door open as four masked men, two displaying handguns, entered the store.
pix11.com
Robbers pistol-whip employee, steal $4.6k from NYC store: NYPD
CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed robbers walked into a store in Brooklyn and shot an employee before fleeing with $4,600 in cash, police said. The armed men entered a convenience store on Myrtle Avenue on Friday around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities. The robbers demanded cash from the store employee, then shot his left hip and pistol-whipped him, police said. The crooks ran off with $4,600 in cash, authorities said.
Man arrested for shoplifting dies in NYPD custody
A 47-year-old man who was arrested in January for shoplifting died in NYPD custody at a Manhattan hospital on Thursday, police announced Friday.
Police: Man arrested after attempting to rob Elmont store
Police say 22-year-old Al Toussaint walked into Your Food & Snack Zone on Dutch Broadway and tried to buy a smoking product.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Five suspects sought in armed robbery at Smithtown jewelry store
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a Smithtown jewelry store that occurred on Feb. 8. A woman, wearing a face mask, was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m. The woman held the door open as four masked men, two displaying handguns, entered the store. The owner and an employee were held at gunpoint while the robbers allegedly smashed display cases and stole assorted jewelry. The five suspects drove away from the scene in a minivan, which they parked a short distance away, then split up and fled in two other vehicles. There were no injuries.
pix11.com
Man slashed after dispute outside Midtown nightclub: NYPD
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed after a dispute outside a Midtown nightclub, police said. A man standing outside Lavo Nightclub on East 58th Street, got into an argument with two other men around 4:20 a.m., according to NYPD. One of the men pulled out a sharp object and sliced the victim in the head and arm, before running away, police said.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Police arrest ‘poster boy of bail reform’ in connection to Midtown shooting
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man with a lengthy rap sheet was arrested in Midtown in connection to a shooting outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral this past summer. Pedro Hernandez, 22, was arrested and charged...
Police: New Haven teen shot outside home on Townsend Street
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the hand on Townsend Street in New Haven on Friday evening. New Haven police responded to Townsend Street to investigate a report of a person shot at 4:23 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old that had been shot in the […]
longislandbusiness.com
Cops Seeking Man Who Made Off with $6,500 in Jackets from Huntington Station Store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole jackets from a Huntington Station store in November 2022. Two men stole three Moose Knuckles jackets and three Canada Goose jackets from Saks Fifth Avenue,...
Police seek thieves who swiped ‘Welcome to Flanders’ sign
Southampton Town Police are looking for the person or persons who stole the “Welcome to Flanders” sign located on the corner of Pleasure Drive and County Route 104 in Flanders. Police believe the sign was stolen during the overnight hours Thursday, Feb. 9 to Friday, Feb. 10, according...
Herald Community Newspapers
Queens man arrested in Valley Stream for allegedly selling illegal drugs
A Queens man was arrested in connection with the fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident after an investigation by Nassau County police. Derrick Perry, 48, was taken into custody in Valley Stream on Feb. 8 at 5:40 p.m., where he was allegedly discovered harboring a stash of illegal drugs including four pills of Acetaminophen and Oxycodone and eight pills of Alprazolam.
Knife-Wielding Robber Hits Long Island Motel In Early-Morning Heist
Police are asking for tips after a man armed with a knife robbed a Long Island motel early Thursday morning, Feb. 9.The incident happened at around 4:45 a.m. at the Best Western Bar Harbor Motel, located in Massapequa on Sunrise Highway, according to Nassau County Police.Detectives said the suspect…
Arrest in quadruple shooting in Tremont Friday that left one dead
Police arrested 51-year-old Rivera Salvatore in connection with the quadruple shooting that happened in Tremont Friday that left one man dead
longisland.com
Two Suspects Attempt to Pry Open East Meadow Bank ATM, Police Say
The Third Squad reports the details of an Attempted Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:30 AM in East Meadow. According to Detectives, two unknown adult males walked into a Bank of America located at 2443 Hempstead Turnpike and attempted to pry open the ATM, damaging the machine in the process.
Cops: Tobacco/vape compliance check in Riverhead produces two arrests
Riverhead Town Police report charging two Riverhead men in a tobacco/vape compliance check at 13 retail vendors in Riverhead yesterday. Police worked with Riverhead Community Awareness Program to conduct the compliance check, targeting the sale of tobacco and vape products to persons under the age of 21. Nikul Patel, 22,...
DA: Shirley man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from RVs at Wading River shop
A Shirley man was indicted today for allegedly stealing six catalytic converters from recreational vehicles at a Wading River RV sales and service shop. Blaise Marckesano, 38, stole the catalytic converters from W.E.S Trailer Services between Dec. 11-13, 2021, according to a press release issued by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. Catalytic converters are a part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and use precious metals that can be “more valuable than gold” and a prime target for theft, the press release states.
Police seek help finding man accused of robbing Patchogue gas station
Police say the suspect went into an OK Petroleum Gas Station on New Year's Eve and stole the register before fleeing.
Man Steals Numerous Catalytic Converters From Long Island RV Dealer, DA Says
A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing numerous catalytic converters from a Long Island RV dealer.Blaise Marckesano, of Shirley, was arraigned on more than a dozen criminal charges in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Feb. 9. Prosecutors said Marckesano stole six catalytic con…
Baby-faced NYC bandit caught on camera smiling while using stolen credit card after robbing worker at knifepoint: cops
A baby-faced bandit allegedly robbed a Manhattan shopkeeper at knifepoint — and was then caught smiling widely as he used the worker’s stolen credit card, cops said Wednesday. The happy-looking teen was shown on surveillance footage at an East Harlem bodega just an hour after the violent Feb. 2 heist, according to the NYPD. The young suspect and three others had burst into an electronic store on Clinton Street in the Lower East Side at around 4 p.m., wearing masks and demanding property. The curly-haired teen and another robber — both holding blades — forced their way behind the counter, according to police. One...
Comments / 3