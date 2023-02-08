ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

longisland.com

Smithtown Jewelry Store Robbed by Gang of Gun-Wielding Suspects, Police Say

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a Smithtown jewelry store that occurred on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A woman, wearing a face mask, was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m. The woman held the door open as four masked men, two displaying handguns, entered the store.
SMITHTOWN, NY
pix11.com

Robbers pistol-whip employee, steal $4.6k from NYC store: NYPD

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed robbers walked into a store in Brooklyn and shot an employee before fleeing with $4,600 in cash, police said. The armed men entered a convenience store on Myrtle Avenue on Friday around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities. The robbers demanded cash from the store employee, then shot his left hip and pistol-whipped him, police said. The crooks ran off with $4,600 in cash, authorities said.
BROOKLYN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Five suspects sought in armed robbery at Smithtown jewelry store

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a Smithtown jewelry store that occurred on Feb. 8. A woman, wearing a face mask, was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m. The woman held the door open as four masked men, two displaying handguns, entered the store. The owner and an employee were held at gunpoint while the robbers allegedly smashed display cases and stole assorted jewelry. The five suspects drove away from the scene in a minivan, which they parked a short distance away, then split up and fled in two other vehicles. There were no injuries.
SMITHTOWN, NY
pix11.com

Man slashed after dispute outside Midtown nightclub: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed after a dispute outside a Midtown nightclub, police said. A man standing outside Lavo Nightclub on East 58th Street, got into an argument with two other men around 4:20 a.m., according to NYPD. One of the men pulled out a sharp object and sliced the victim in the head and arm, before running away, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
WTNH

Police: New Haven teen shot outside home on Townsend Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the hand on Townsend Street in New Haven on Friday evening. New Haven police responded to Townsend Street to investigate a report of a person shot at 4:23 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old that had been shot in the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

Queens man arrested in Valley Stream for allegedly selling illegal drugs

A Queens man was arrested in connection with the fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident after an investigation by Nassau County police. Derrick Perry, 48, was taken into custody in Valley Stream on Feb. 8 at 5:40 p.m., where he was allegedly discovered harboring a stash of illegal drugs including four pills of Acetaminophen and Oxycodone and eight pills of Alprazolam.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
longisland.com

Two Suspects Attempt to Pry Open East Meadow Bank ATM, Police Say

The Third Squad reports the details of an Attempted Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:30 AM in East Meadow. According to Detectives, two unknown adult males walked into a Bank of America located at 2443 Hempstead Turnpike and attempted to pry open the ATM, damaging the machine in the process.
EAST MEADOW, NY
riverheadlocal

DA: Shirley man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from RVs at Wading River shop

A Shirley man was indicted today for allegedly stealing six catalytic converters from recreational vehicles at a Wading River RV sales and service shop. Blaise Marckesano, 38, stole the catalytic converters from W.E.S Trailer Services between Dec. 11-13, 2021, according to a press release issued by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. Catalytic converters are a part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and use precious metals that can be “more valuable than gold” and a prime target for theft, the press release states.
SHIRLEY, NY
New York Post

Baby-faced NYC bandit caught on camera smiling while using stolen credit card after robbing worker at knifepoint: cops

A baby-faced bandit allegedly robbed a Manhattan shopkeeper at knifepoint — and was then caught smiling widely as he used the worker’s stolen credit card, cops said Wednesday. The happy-looking teen was shown on surveillance footage at an East Harlem bodega just an hour after the violent Feb. 2 heist, according to the NYPD. The young suspect and three others had burst into an electronic store on Clinton Street in the Lower East Side at around 4 p.m., wearing masks and demanding property. The curly-haired teen and another robber — both holding blades — forced their way behind the counter, according to police. One...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

