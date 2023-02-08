ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida governor Ron DeSantis proposes $2 billion in tax breaks

OCALA, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has unveiled a budget proposal that includes $2 billion dollars in tax relief for the state’s consumers. The proposal includes 16 items. Some of them would be permanent tax cuts on things like baby clothes, cribs, strollers, and pet meds. Others are...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Lawmakers will consider funneling $15 million to New College of Florida

Moving quickly as Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to overhaul New College of Florida, lawmakers next week could funnel $15 million to the liberal-arts school for such things as hiring faculty and providing scholarships. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, which can make mid-year budget decisions, is scheduled to consider the issue...
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law

Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

About 1 million Floridians will get kicked off Medicaid. How could that affect the state?

About 1 million Floridians will soon lose Medicaid coverage in April due to the end of the public health emergency’s continuous enrollment provision. In December, President Joe Biden signed into law the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which brought an end to the emergency provision that required states to provide continuous Medicaid without removing individuals.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store

Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy