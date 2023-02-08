Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis Has A Tax Relief Plan For Florida & Here's What You Can Save Money On This Year
Governor Ron DeSantis is looking to move forward on a tax relief plan that promises to save Floridians so much money. His camp calls this proposal the "largest" one the state has seen and suggests there could be $2 billion in tax savings. The governor was in Ocala, Florida, to...
fox35orlando.com
Florida governor Ron DeSantis proposes $2 billion in tax breaks
OCALA, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has unveiled a budget proposal that includes $2 billion dollars in tax relief for the state’s consumers. The proposal includes 16 items. Some of them would be permanent tax cuts on things like baby clothes, cribs, strollers, and pet meds. Others are...
Gov. DeSantis wants to refund money collected from Hillsborough’s transportation sales tax
"We have 1.5 million people in Hillsborough County. We are growing very very fast and our infrastructure he's just not kept up," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen.
fox13news.com
Florida governor wants refunds issued to eligible Hillsborough taxpayers for failed transportation tax
TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a directive to refund taxpayers for the $570 million raised by Hillsborough County through its now-defunct transportation sales surtax. The proposal is part of the governor‘s 2023 budget and calls for a third-party claims administrator to create a refund process for "eligible...
Florida bill would allow landlords to charge tenants a monthly non-refundable fee in lieu of a security deposit
“This is just an option to get in the front door initially."
Gov. DeSantis details plan for expanded sales tax exemptions in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing at least ten sales tax exemption programs in this year’s budget.
usf.edu
Lawmakers will consider funneling $15 million to New College of Florida
Moving quickly as Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to overhaul New College of Florida, lawmakers next week could funnel $15 million to the liberal-arts school for such things as hiring faculty and providing scholarships. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, which can make mid-year budget decisions, is scheduled to consider the issue...
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law
Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
How gun commerce has changed in Florida since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Florida since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
usf.edu
About 1 million Floridians will get kicked off Medicaid. How could that affect the state?
About 1 million Floridians will soon lose Medicaid coverage in April due to the end of the public health emergency’s continuous enrollment provision. In December, President Joe Biden signed into law the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which brought an end to the emergency provision that required states to provide continuous Medicaid without removing individuals.
Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Appointments, Including Ashley Moody’s Chief of Staff
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced two judicial appointments: one to the Hamilton County Court and one to the Hillsborough County Court. Jamie Tyndal, of Jasper, to serve as a judge on the Hamilton County Court. Tyndal has been the owner of the Law Office of Jamie L. Tyndal, P.A....
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF Board
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has come under fire for his appointment of the businessperson and Republican Party donor Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees last week.
businessobserverfl.com
71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store
Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
floridapolitics.com
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
unfspinnaker.com
New Florida House request encompasses university employee emails, text and social media messages related to DEI
The Florida House of Representatives has requested new information from each of the state’s 12 higher education institutions, this time specifically for all communications and documents related to areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. The newest in a slew of requests from state officials the past two months, it’s...
As Florida House passes Reedy Creek changes, DeSantis nears takeover of Disney government in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved closer to taking over Walt Disney World’s self-governing district Thursday after House Republicans approved legislation meant to punish the company over its opposition to the law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”
Tampa tax preparer sentenced to federal prison for filing 1,000+ fake tax returns
SEFFNER, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area man has been sentenced to federal prison after receiving more than $1 million in tax refunds on behalf of his clients over the last few years. U.S. District Judge William F. Jung sentenced Thomas Johnson for his role in the preparation of...
wqcs.org
DeSantis: Taxes Likely to Be Raised on Disney Once it Loses Its Self-Governing Status
Florida - Wednesday February 8, 2023: "There's a new Sheriff in town” declared the Governor Wednesday as he and House Speaker Renner expressed confidence that a bill stripping Disney of its self-governing status will be passed during this week's Special Session. Speaking at a news conference Wednesday in Ocala...
