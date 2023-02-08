SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah need your help identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured two people in their 70s. According to the Savannah Police Department, Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were crossing Liberty Street on Montgomery Street Monday night when they were struck by a driver who left the scene.

