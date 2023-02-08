ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Des Moines tavern is completely booked for Super Bowl Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Some of central Iowa’s biggest Chiefs fans are getting ready for a packed Super Bowl Sunday, KCCI’s Chad Thomson reported. Truman’s KC Pizza Tavern in downtown Des Moines says it’s completely booked for the game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The tavern now has a waiting list.
Super Bowl Guide: Where to watch and who to watch

PHOENIX (AP) — Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is rapidly approaching. The Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years after winning another AFC Championship. They won Super Bowl 54 against the 49ers after the 2019 season...
Wieskamp signs contract with NBA’s Raptors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa Hawkeye standout basketball player has found a job in Toronto, according to the team. The Toronto Raptors announced on Saturday that Joe Wieskamp, who finished his career at the University of Iowa in 2021, was signed to a multi-year contract. Wieskamp had previously played two games this season for the Raptors on separate 10-day contracts.
