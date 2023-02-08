CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa Hawkeye standout basketball player has found a job in Toronto, according to the team. The Toronto Raptors announced on Saturday that Joe Wieskamp, who finished his career at the University of Iowa in 2021, was signed to a multi-year contract. Wieskamp had previously played two games this season for the Raptors on separate 10-day contracts.

