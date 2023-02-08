ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH. * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to. 24 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties,. including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. *...
SEATTLE, WA

