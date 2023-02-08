Zane Borenstein, 19, spent months telling his roommate, Myles Salustro, 19, how badly he wanted a bassist to back him while he played guitar. Dropping hints like “it’s not even that hard” and “everything would sound better with a bassist,” became the norm until, eventually, Salustro picked up his younger brother’s bass and started to teach himself to play. Borenstein then persuaded Cole Brooks, 21, to lug his drum set from Orlando to Gainesville and called up Grant Schmid, 21, to be the frontman of their new band.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO