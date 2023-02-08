Read full article on original website
Related
wuft.org
Cancer fundraiser returns to High Springs for third year
Jeremy Payne lost his battle with brain cancer in 2020. Since then, an Alachua community has come together annually for a cancer fundraiser called Beer for Brains, which is held at High Springs Brewing Co. The event will return for the third consecutive year on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
wuft.org
Para to Pros Program promotes teachers from within
Putnam County paraprofessionals with an associate degree can apply to complete a bachelor’s degree in education. The county will cover textbook costs and employees can continue to work and be paid. The program takes two years and enhances retention for the district. Samantha Edwards worked as a paraprofessional for...
wuft.org
East Gainesville neighbors fight the expansion of a landfill in their backyard – again
Above: Listen to a version of this story that aired on WUFT-FM. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection signaled in November intent to issue Florence Recycling and Disposal – which receives construction and demolition debris – a permit to nearly double in height. The owner, Paul Florence, said...
wuft.org
Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches – and so is spending
A beautiful rose bouquet. The warmth from a fresh candle. The captivating smell of sweet pastries. Valentine’s Day is the time for each of these things – and the ultimate promotion. Feb. 14 is highly anticipated in retail environments each year, and Gainesville’s local economy is ready to...
wuft.org
Former UF football player dies from self-inflicted gunshot near campus
Editor’s note: If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources. Kaleb Boateng, a walk-on player for the University of Florida football team until last year, died of a self-inflicted...
wuft.org
Southbound 441: The ‘highway’ to rock
Zane Borenstein, 19, spent months telling his roommate, Myles Salustro, 19, how badly he wanted a bassist to back him while he played guitar. Dropping hints like “it’s not even that hard” and “everything would sound better with a bassist,” became the norm until, eventually, Salustro picked up his younger brother’s bass and started to teach himself to play. Borenstein then persuaded Cole Brooks, 21, to lug his drum set from Orlando to Gainesville and called up Grant Schmid, 21, to be the frontman of their new band.
Comments / 0