Cancer fundraiser returns to High Springs for third year

Jeremy Payne lost his battle with brain cancer in 2020. Since then, an Alachua community has come together annually for a cancer fundraiser called Beer for Brains, which is held at High Springs Brewing Co. The event will return for the third consecutive year on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
ALACHUA, FL
Para to Pros Program promotes teachers from within

Putnam County paraprofessionals with an associate degree can apply to complete a bachelor’s degree in education. The county will cover textbook costs and employees can continue to work and be paid. The program takes two years and enhances retention for the district. Samantha Edwards worked as a paraprofessional for...
Former UF football player dies from self-inflicted gunshot near campus

Editor’s note: If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources. Kaleb Boateng, a walk-on player for the University of Florida football team until last year, died of a self-inflicted...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Southbound 441: The ‘highway’ to rock

Zane Borenstein, 19, spent months telling his roommate, Myles Salustro, 19, how badly he wanted a bassist to back him while he played guitar. Dropping hints like “it’s not even that hard” and “everything would sound better with a bassist,” became the norm until, eventually, Salustro picked up his younger brother’s bass and started to teach himself to play. Borenstein then persuaded Cole Brooks, 21, to lug his drum set from Orlando to Gainesville and called up Grant Schmid, 21, to be the frontman of their new band.
GAINESVILLE, FL

