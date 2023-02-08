ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

NBC 10 News Today: Workout Wednesday

By Latrisha Parker
 3 days ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Nick Sommer join Ashley Johnson, fitness trainer of El Dorado, Ark, for this week’s Workout Wednesday. For more exercise tips, watch the video above.

