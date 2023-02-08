Read full article on original website
Merrill Girls Basketball Outlasts Wisconsin Rapids
Merrill defeated Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in WVC Girls Basketball, 56-46. Kristin Radtke had 15 points and Sydney Holberg added 13 points for the Red Raiders. Aliyah Jennings pulled down 12 rebounds to pace Wisconsin Rapids. Rapids scoring: Radtke 15, Holberg 13, Redcloud 6, Jennings 5, Neilitz 3, Ross 2, Schaeffer...
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Hangs Close Before Falling to LaCrosse Central
LaCrosse Central edged Wisconsin Rapids in nonconference boys basketball, 57-50. Wisconsin Rapids scoring: Lemieux 8, Fox 9, Mathews 16, Jungwirth 17.
Stratford Girls Thump Rib Lake
Stratford thumped Rib Lake in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 55-20. Stratford scoring: Yoder 2, Berg 2, Kraus 16, Linzmaier 15, Kramer 2, Christopherson 12, Hollatz 1, Yoder 5. Rib Lake scoring: Annala 4, Niemi 7, Scheihauer 2, J. Gumz 2, A. Gumz 5.
Lavicka and Hartwig Combine for 41 Points; Athens Girls Get Past Auburndale
The Athens girls slipped past Auburndale in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 56-51. Athens scoring: Lavicka 18, Ellenbecker 8, Hartwig 23, So. Coker 7. Auburndale scoring: G. Krings 11, Becker 4, M. Krings 8, Grimm 8, Stanton 1, Schulte 2, Aue 13.
Pittsville Boys Trimmed by Wild Rose
The Pittsville Panthers were trimmed by Wild Rose in CWC Boys Basketball, 43-39. Pittsville scoring: Redmond 7, Dy. Luther 3, Hardinger 3, Friday 3, Gudel 5, Bowden 10, Da. Luther 8.
Jossie Scores 32, SPASH Girls Down Marshfield in 2 OT to Clinch Share of WVC Title
With the Win SPASH Clinches at least a share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Championship. Marshfield scoring: Kilty 1, Kolbeck 9, Charron 4, Minsaas 11, Abney 1, Grancorvitz 14, Bousum 21, Wucherpfennig 6. SPASH Scoring:. Adaleah Nest 8. Lydia Johnson. Brittany Beadles7. Jacinta Zdroik. Ellie Strong. Katie Kornowski. Aubree Itzen...
Edgar Girls Defeat Medford
Edgar thumped Medford in nonconference girls basketball, 65-27. Edgar scoring: Lemmer 6, Borchardt 19, Baumann 5, Wirkus 8, Schnelle 3, Davis 12, Skrypczyk 6, Imhoff 4, Radke 2, Streveler 3, Yonker 1. Medford scoring: Daniels 2, Pilgrim 4, Hraby 2, Rudolph 4, Rau 5, Wesla 5, Krug 3.
Wiese Leads Three Hornets in Double Figures, Colby Inches Closer to Cloverbelt Title with Win over Columbus Catholic
Colby defeated Columbus Catholic in Cloerbelt Conference Boys Basketball, 66-54. Columbus Catholic scoring: Konieczny 12, Nemitz 3, Edwards 2, Moore 3, Olson 3, Jakobi 15, Kreklau 14, Becker 2. Colby scoring: Meyer 11, Rue 7, Lopez 15, Healy 8, Wiese 16, Streveler 9.
Schurk Nets 30 Points in Pacelli’s Win over Almond-Bancroft
Pacelli picked up a 60-52 Central Wisconsin Conference win over Almond-Bancroft. Cam Schurk led the Cardinals with 30 points. Almond-Bancroft was led by Ayden Phillips with 25 points and TJ Lamb’s 22 points. Report (14) Pacelli scoring: Van Order 9, Mayer 10, Jeidy 2, Awe 6, Martin 1, Schurk...
Four Players Score in Double Figures in Neillsville Girls’ Thumping of Colby
Neillsville throttled Colby in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball, 73-40. Amelia Trunkel had 22 points and Paris Opelt added 20 points for the Warriors. Neillsville scoring: Rochester 12, Subke 15, Trunkel 22, Opelt 20, Kuhn 4. Colby scoring: Vanderhoof 12, Hernandex 12, Willner 3, Krause 3, Orth 6, Thomsen 4.
Assumption Holds off Abbotsford in Marawood Girls Basketball Thriller
The Assumption Royals came back from an eight point second half deficit, holding on in the final minutes to defeat Abbotsford, 43-41 in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball. The first half saw 13 lead changes or ties, with the Falcons holding a 25-22 advantage at the break. The Royals came out...
WIAA Wrestling Regionals Saturday
Regionals in high school wrestling will be held around the state on Saturday involving area teams. The top 4 four individuals in each weight class advance on to Sectionals next week and the top two teams advance to Team Sectionals on Tuesday. Division 1 Regionals involving area teams:. Hayward/Northwood Regional...
Colby Girls Defeat Owen-Withee
Colby defeated Owen-Withee in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball, 36-28. Colby scoring: A. Vanderhoof 2, Hernandez 1, Willner 11, Schmitt 9, Hoeper 2, T. Vanderhoof 2, Thomsen 2, Orth 7. Owen-Withee scoring: Arendt 6, Mueller 7, Petersen 6, Weiler 3, Capetillo 4, Rasmussen 2.
Pacelli Hockey Co-op Defeats DeForest
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
Mosinee Girls Dump Northland Pines
Mosinee defeated Northland Pines in GNC Girls Basketball, 72-33. Mosinee scoring: Selle 9, Baars 4, Kramer 6, Wayerski 6, Kramer 8, Fitzgerald 4, Carattini 4, Jirschele 15, Gorski 1, Munoz 15.
Awe Nets Double-Double as Pacelli Gets Past W-B
Pacelli defeated Wittenberg-Birnamwood in CWC boys basketball, 68-54. Jaydon Awe led Pacelli with 25 points and 18 rebounds. Logan Mayer added 21 points, with Andrew Van Order adding 11 points. Report (35) Pacelli scoring: Van Order 11, Mayer 21, Schurk 9, Martin 2, Awe 25.
Tyler Reissmann Nets Hat Trick, Marshfield Boys Hockey Defeats Wausau East/Merrill
Marshfield defeated Wausau East/Merrill in boys hockey, 6-2. Tyler Reissmann scored 3 goals, with Tommy Cashmer, Nick Spencer and Noah Peterson adding goals. Cole Halvorsen had 7 saves for the Tigers. Trent Pozorski scored two goals for Wausau East/Merrill. Truman Schull had 29 saves for WE/M.
Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announces 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame induction class. A Hall of Fame Banquet is scheduled for Sunday, September 24th at the Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells. More information on tickets for the Banquet can be found by contacting inductees or the WBCA.
31 south central Wis. manufacturers competing in U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The names of the south central Wisconsin cheese and dairy manufacturers competing in the 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest was revealed Thursday. Thirty-one companies and their cooperatives in the area have sent in entries to be judged during the contest from Feb. 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay. Competition organizers said the products from these companies are among more than 2,200 entries across 113 classes of dairy products.
Professional Bowlers Association unveils new type of tournament in Wisconsin
Wisconsinites and sports go hand in hand. But there is one that frames itself above the rest. This summer, bowling is giving everyone a chance to strike it big.
