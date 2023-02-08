MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The names of the south central Wisconsin cheese and dairy manufacturers competing in the 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest was revealed Thursday. Thirty-one companies and their cooperatives in the area have sent in entries to be judged during the contest from Feb. 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay. Competition organizers said the products from these companies are among more than 2,200 entries across 113 classes of dairy products.

