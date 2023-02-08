‘We can begin moving forward together’: City of Temple reacts to not guilty verdict in trial of ex-cop charged in shooting death of Michael Dean

Read full article on original website
Former Clifton Police officer arrested for deadly conduct and endangering a child
CLIFTON, Texas — A former Clifton police officer has been arrested on charges of Deadly Conduct and Endangering a Child. According to a statement by Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton, former officer Vincent Megason was arrested on Feb. 9 after Clifton PD received a complaint of allegations against him.
fox44news.com
Woman accused of break-in, holding gun to woman’s head
West, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old has been arrested, and is accused of breaking into an apartment in West and holding a gun to the head of the occupant. Amber Marie Jupe Montoya remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
fox44news.com
Man accused of shooting his wife over questions he asked
Leroy, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a McLennan County man accused of shooting his wife during an argument over questions he was asking her. Rainer Joseph Hebert remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence. An arrest affidavit stated that deputies were called to an address Monday on Kirkland Hill Road, near Leroy in McLennan County, regarding a shooting.
KWTX
U.S. Marshals capture man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured Trinity D’Paul Moses, 22, a fugitive wanted in the alleged kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend in the summer of 2022. At approximately 9:42 a.m. on June 1, police officers were dispatched to the intersection of...
fox44news.com
Waco Police searching for shooting suspect
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Saturday morning shooting. Spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to 29th Street and Flint Avenue around 6 a.m. They started investigating an aggravated assault after a man was shot in the abdomen.
KWTX
Waco police respond to aggravated assault
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. near Flint Avenue and S 29th St., in Waco. A man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital to receive care for a gunshot wound. His...
KWTX
‘The whole town came together’: Lampasas rallies behind family of woman killed in I-14 hit-and-run
LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - The community of Lampasas is showing support for the family of Corinna Pope, nearly three months after she was killed. On Saturday, organizers held a chili fundraiser and silent auction event at the Lampasas VFW Post. “As a mom myself, the world just keeps going,” Corinna’s...
KWTX
Jury convicts Waco teen who fired AK-47 rounds at detective while fleeing scene of shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who fired at least 13 rounds at a Waco police detective while fleeing the scene of another shooting in 2020 was convicted Wednesday by a McLennan County jury. Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Devonte Terrell Adams,...
KWTX
District attorney Tetens having trouble finding prosecutors willing to accept capital murder cases in the wake of recusals
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens and Michel Simer, his executive first assistant, were partners in a Bellmead law firm for 15 years before Tetens won election in November. Tetens and Simer tried to shut down their office as quickly as they could by trying to...
KWTX
Hewitt woman charged after dog left outside during icy conditions dies
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A Hewitt woman whose dog died after being left out in cold and icy conditions last month was arrested on animal cruelty charges Thursday. Bennita Thomas, 35, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $5,000 bond after her arrest on a Class A misdemeanor cruelty to non-livestock animal charge.
KWTX
Temple Police investigating armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday evening. At around 7:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of N 3rd St. in reference to a robbery. The clerk of an unnamed store, told police two masked Black men entered,...
KWTX
‘Our silence is violence’: Protesters demand action in the wake of DeCruz acquittal
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A group of protesters Thursday night demanded action and justice after Carmen DeCruz, the former Temple police officer charged in the shooting death of Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019, was acquitted by a jury. “12 people decided that Michael Dean’s life didn’t matter...
KWTX
Temple Police looking for 12 year old girl
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is looking for 12 year old Myra Bates. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen in the 600 block of W Elm Avenue and was wearing cookie monster pajamas. If you have information, contact the Temple Police Department...
KWTX
‘It came from the heart’: Rosa’s Cafe employee purchased condolence card after learning customer’s mother died earlier in the day
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An employee at a local fast-food restaurant brought a customer to tears after walking next door to a Family Dollar to purchase a condolence card in which he put $20 inside after learning the customer’s mom had just died hours before during a heart procedure at the hospital.
Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?
We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
KWTX
Hewitt daycare owner claims business shut down without just cause, suing state regulatory agency
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of a Hewitt day care whose license was revoked by a state regulatory agency earlier this month is suing the agency, claiming her business was shut down without just cause. Shelia Brown, owner of Aspiring Future Leaders Academy, is suing the Texas Health and...
KWTX
‘I love speaking life into people’: Pastor Wayne Lott on genuinely connecting with people
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a white church on the southbound side of Interstate-35 in Troy where the in-person congregation is small but welcoming. Pastor Wayne Lott believes folk are looking for authentic people. He said it’s his realness that helps connect him with others, not only within his church walls, but outside and online.
KWTX
Central Texas dog on road to recovery in Dallas area after Killeen men set him on fire, threw him in dumpster
(KWTX) - A pitbull is on the road to recovery in North Texas after being rescued from a deplorable situation in Killeen last year. Samsonite was named after a suitcase brand, similar to the one he was found stuffed into after being doused in hairspray, set on fire and then discarded like he was trash.
KWTX
‘It was the potholes’: Waco woman alleges potholes on Highway 6 caused car accident
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early Tuesday morning, Leigh Ann Villarrial received a call from her girlfriend, Nicole McNair, saying she’d been in a car accident on Highway 6, right before Loop 340. But when Villarrial arrived on scene, what she saw was much worse than expected. McNair’s car was...
KWTX
Temple family who moved to motel during ice storm loses home to fire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - When a Temple family relocated to a hotel during the ice storm, they came back to realize a fire had destroyed their home. Victor Lemons is digging just trying to find what’s left of 17 years of memories. His uncle, sister and mother all live in the home.
