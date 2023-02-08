The City of Breckenridge is currently accepting bids for a company to assist the city with street maintenance. The deadline for bids is Thursday, Feb. 23. “We are working on an RFP (request for proposals) for general street maintenance that would be a compliment to our street department,” Breckenridge City Manager Cynthia Northrop said at Tuesday night’s City Commission meeting. “The idea is to have them on hand to do repair work, base failures, help with pothole repairs, drainage issues.”

