Breckenridge, TX

Breckenridge Texan

City of Breckenridge plans to hire company to help with street repairs, issues statement on U.S. 183 road work

The City of Breckenridge is currently accepting bids for a company to assist the city with street maintenance. The deadline for bids is Thursday, Feb. 23. “We are working on an RFP (request for proposals) for general street maintenance that would be a compliment to our street department,” Breckenridge City Manager Cynthia Northrop said at Tuesday night’s City Commission meeting. “The idea is to have them on hand to do repair work, base failures, help with pothole repairs, drainage issues.”
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
theflashtoday.com

No danger to public following multiple shootings in Erath County

The public is not in danger following reports of multiple shootings in Erath County on Friday, February 10. According to officials with the Erath County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Private Road 1610 near Dublin on Friday evening to find two people shot.
ERATH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, Parker County DPS troopers were on the scene of an apparent auto-pedestrian collision involving two vehicles that left an Athens man dead. According to a corrected DPS preliminary reported, both drivers were driving down I-20 around 8 miles east of...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

One killed in single vehicle crash

One killed in single vehicle crash News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 5:33 pm   Hannah Ruth Rowland, 27, of Throckmorton was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Eddleman Park. (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER)   Young County and Graham first responders were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle wreck, which resulted in one fatality, at approximately 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) ...
GRAHAM, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: 3 suspects arrested after more than 4 pounds of marijuana found at Abilene home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3800 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA suspect is accused of assaulting […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Suspected Abilene drunk driver says she’s going to prison after getting charged with 3rd DWI

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card AbuseA victim […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene honors beloved donut shop owner's legacy

ABILENE, Texas — AM Donuts #3 is more than just a spot for morning coffee and donuts. It's a gathering place for both newcomers and old timers in Abilene, cultivated by owner George Kim. "It was like a sitcom," described retired Abilene Chief of Police Melvin Martin. "Everybody knew...
ABILENE, TX

