Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City of Breckenridge plans to hire company to help with street repairs, issues statement on U.S. 183 road work
The City of Breckenridge is currently accepting bids for a company to assist the city with street maintenance. The deadline for bids is Thursday, Feb. 23. “We are working on an RFP (request for proposals) for general street maintenance that would be a compliment to our street department,” Breckenridge City Manager Cynthia Northrop said at Tuesday night’s City Commission meeting. “The idea is to have them on hand to do repair work, base failures, help with pothole repairs, drainage issues.”
Former Anson Police Chief arrested amid Texas Rangers investigation
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A former Anson Police Chief has been arrested amid a Texas Rangers investigation. Sheriff Danny Jimenez confirmed Coy Sanchez turned himself into the Jones County Jail Tuesday night on two warrants for Theft of Property – one felony warrant for theft more than $750 but less than $2,500 and one […]
theflashtoday.com
No danger to public following multiple shootings in Erath County
The public is not in danger following reports of multiple shootings in Erath County on Friday, February 10. According to officials with the Erath County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Private Road 1610 near Dublin on Friday evening to find two people shot.
KLTV
Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County
PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, Parker County DPS troopers were on the scene of an apparent auto-pedestrian collision involving two vehicles that left an Athens man dead. According to a corrected DPS preliminary reported, both drivers were driving down I-20 around 8 miles east of...
PURSUIT UPDATE: Driver found in Abilene motel, second person arrested for hindering apprehension
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A police report from the Abilene Police Department reveals that 32-year-old Roberto Urias was at an Abilene motel when he was arrested by Abilene police after a pursuit last week. Previous coverage: On February 3, Urias fled from police in a pursuit that lead through Tye, Merkel and Abilene at speeds […]
HAPPENING NOW: Three hospitalized after Callahan County crash
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Callahan County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 near CR 238 in Eula around 2:00 p.m. First responders told KTAB and KRBC one pickup was attempting to make a U-turn when it was t-boned by a 2nd pickup that was […]
One killed in single vehicle crash
One killed in single vehicle crash News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 5:33 pm Hannah Ruth Rowland, 27, of Throckmorton was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Eddleman Park. (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Young County and Graham first responders were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle wreck, which resulted in one fatality, at approximately 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) ...
Get Ready for the Abilene Police Auction February 14th through the 28th
The Abilene Police Department Impound Facility has scheduled its auction of abandoned and crashed vehicles with the auction company ReneBates.com. The auction opens for bidding on February 14th and will continue until 12 PM Friday, February 24th, 2023 at which time winning bidders can start removing their paid-for auction items.
Crime Reports: 3 suspects arrested after more than 4 pounds of marijuana found at Abilene home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3800 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA suspect is accused of assaulting […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify cellphone theft suspect
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a cellphone at a local business. Police circulated footage of the theft on social media Thursday, which shows the man enter a store on the 2800 block of S 14th Street in November. In the video, this man, who is wearing […]
Crime Reports: Suspected Abilene drunk driver says she’s going to prison after getting charged with 3rd DWI
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card AbuseA victim […]
Athens man dies in pedestrian crash after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-20
PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old Athens man is dead after being struck by a car and an 18-wheeler on I-20 Wednesday night in Parker County. According to DPS, a preliminary investigation found that Mark Housewright, 21 of Athens, “attempted to run across the highway” when he was struck a car near mile marker […]
One Of The Most Haunted Bridges In Texas Is Just Down The Road From Abilene
Halloween is long gone but if you're like me you can go for something creepy any time of the year. Texas is a state that has no shortage when it comes to haunted history. From abandoned hospitals to old schools, there's a little bit of everything, including haunted bridges. There's...
ktxs.com
Abilene honors beloved donut shop owner's legacy
ABILENE, Texas — AM Donuts #3 is more than just a spot for morning coffee and donuts. It's a gathering place for both newcomers and old timers in Abilene, cultivated by owner George Kim. "It was like a sitcom," described retired Abilene Chief of Police Melvin Martin. "Everybody knew...
Comments / 0