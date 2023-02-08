Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Family wellness fair to offer free vaccines, dental screenings
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local group ACCEPT will be hosting a wellness fair this Saturday as part of their Black History Month ‘Living the Black Wall Street Legacy’: Family Wellness Fair. The Health District will offer free COVID and flu vaccines, as well as free dental screenings, food,...
beckersasc.com
Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death
Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
KOLO TV Reno
Biden admin announces new funding for cleanup in Nevada
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The Environmental Protection Agency is sending a second wave of around $1 billion in funding for cleanup projects in Nevada. The money comes from the Infrastructure Law and will fund cleanup at 22 Superfund sites, including the Carson River Mercury Site in Lyon and Story Counties.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno doctor advocates for equality in medicine through social media
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You might recognize her from the Ted Talk stage, or from videos on Tik Tok. But when she’s not sharing her medical knowledge, Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell is dressed in scrubs at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Reno. “You can deliver healthcare whether it’s acute,...
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
KOLO TV Reno
Education clearly a top priority after first week of Nevada’s 82nd Legislative Session
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the first week of Nevada’s 82nd Legislative Session comes to an end, it’s clear education is a top priority. Before session even started this week, Governor Lombardo announced a $2 billion dollar increase in state funding from the Pupil Centered Funding Plan. The...
Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging buildings — and a need for volunteer organizations’ help
Holes under the fences and prisons that are "falling apart" after years of neglect are just some of the problems Nevada Department of Corrections Director James Dzurenda faces.
nnbw.com
McMaster Consulting purchases Reno property
A prominent name in the field of providing IT services and products to businesses throughout Nevada and California, McMaster Consulting has purchased a property at 620 E. Plumb Lane in Reno to serve as company headquarters. The transaction, which includes minor tenant improvements was valued at $1,006,550. For information, visit...
KOLO TV Reno
State unemployment insurance trust fund reaches $1 billion
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says it now has just over $1 billion in its Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. The state says this has been accomplished without raising tax rates, and is supported by the overall low levels of claims being filed. The...
Jara seeks $270 million to push Nevada to ‘optimum’ school funding
School leaders took their requests to the 2023 Nevada Legislature in Carson City this week, presenting a request for an increase of $270.8 million in per-pupil funding.
Record-Courier
Clear Creek announces selling 300th home
A luxury housing project in northwestern Douglas County announced its 300th residential sale. Clear Creek Tahoe is located above Alpine View along Highway 50. In 2022, Clear Creek Tahoe sold 31 homes and homesites, representing a total sales volume of more than $56 million, officials said. According to the county,...
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: SoulSpa offers a variety of wellness services at new location in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - SoulSpa owner, Jamie Oberg, opened Soul Spa five years ago. In November 2022, she moved her business to the home next door on Bell Street so that she could have even more room to bring massages, facials, Reiki healing, life coaching and other soul work services.
KOLO TV Reno
Tips for owning chicken in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With egg prices soaring, some in Reno may want to start your own chicken coop. The City of Reno doesn’t regulate chickens, so you can own them without much of an issue and there aren’t any restrictions as to how many you can own.
KOLO TV Reno
Economist to Reno: Things are not as bad some would have you believe
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s little doubt many Americans are worried about the direction of our economy. That may be due to a common narrative in the national discourse that we’re headed for a recession. That’s not necessarily true says Dr. Christopher Thornberg. In fact, here in...
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
KOLO TV Reno
SR208 through Wilson Canyon to open for commute hours
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will open State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon for commute hours only. The area has been closed since January when a rockslide scattered debris across a 400-foot stretch of roadway through the canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. The road...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
3 Lake Tahoe spas included on ‘America’s Favorite’ list
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three spa businesses at Lake Tahoe have been recognized as “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” by a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America. Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa...
2news.com
Mayor Schieve Files Motion for Washoe Judge to Order Tracking Device Plantee to be Identified
(Feb. 6, 2023) Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has filed in the second Judicial District Court of Nevada an order to compel a Washoe judge to ask the defendants in the case described below to identify the someone(s) who planted a tracking device on her personal car, despite the defendants' 'untenable objection'.
KOLO TV Reno
Former council member Jardon fined $3,000 for ethics violation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Reno City Council member Neoma Jardon has been fined by the Nevada Commission on Ethics for violations related to her relationship with The Downtown Reno Partnership. The commission says they received a complaint against Jardon in August 2022. It alleges Jardon had resigned her position...
KOLO TV Reno
P.I. says client’s identity is a ‘trade secret;’ Mayor’s attorney says no
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Months ago, before the November election, someone placed an electronic tracking device in Mayor Hillary Schieve’s personal vehicle. The device was traced to a local private investigator, but the big question--who may have hired him and why-- remains unanswered. The mayor only learned of the device...
