Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Family wellness fair to offer free vaccines, dental screenings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local group ACCEPT will be hosting a wellness fair this Saturday as part of their Black History Month ‘Living the Black Wall Street Legacy’: Family Wellness Fair. The Health District will offer free COVID and flu vaccines, as well as free dental screenings, food,...
RENO, NV
beckersasc.com

Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death

Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Biden admin announces new funding for cleanup in Nevada

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The Environmental Protection Agency is sending a second wave of around $1 billion in funding for cleanup projects in Nevada. The money comes from the Infrastructure Law and will fund cleanup at 22 Superfund sites, including the Carson River Mercury Site in Lyon and Story Counties.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Reno doctor advocates for equality in medicine through social media

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You might recognize her from the Ted Talk stage, or from videos on Tik Tok. But when she’s not sharing her medical knowledge, Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell is dressed in scrubs at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Reno. “You can deliver healthcare whether it’s acute,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
NEVADA STATE
nnbw.com

McMaster Consulting purchases Reno property

A prominent name in the field of providing IT services and products to businesses throughout Nevada and California, McMaster Consulting has purchased a property at 620 E. Plumb Lane in Reno to serve as company headquarters. The transaction, which includes minor tenant improvements was valued at $1,006,550. For information, visit...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

State unemployment insurance trust fund reaches $1 billion

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says it now has just over $1 billion in its Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. The state says this has been accomplished without raising tax rates, and is supported by the overall low levels of claims being filed. The...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Clear Creek announces selling 300th home

A luxury housing project in northwestern Douglas County announced its 300th residential sale. Clear Creek Tahoe is located above Alpine View along Highway 50. In 2022, Clear Creek Tahoe sold 31 homes and homesites, representing a total sales volume of more than $56 million, officials said. According to the county,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tips for owning chicken in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With egg prices soaring, some in Reno may want to start your own chicken coop. The City of Reno doesn’t regulate chickens, so you can own them without much of an issue and there aren’t any restrictions as to how many you can own.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Economist to Reno: Things are not as bad some would have you believe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s little doubt many Americans are worried about the direction of our economy. That may be due to a common narrative in the national discourse that we’re headed for a recession. That’s not necessarily true says Dr. Christopher Thornberg. In fact, here in...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

SR208 through Wilson Canyon to open for commute hours

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will open State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon for commute hours only. The area has been closed since January when a rockslide scattered debris across a 400-foot stretch of roadway through the canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. The road...
YERINGTON, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

3 Lake Tahoe spas included on ‘America’s Favorite’ list

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three spa businesses at Lake Tahoe have been recognized as “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” by a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America. Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Former council member Jardon fined $3,000 for ethics violation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Reno City Council member Neoma Jardon has been fined by the Nevada Commission on Ethics for violations related to her relationship with The Downtown Reno Partnership. The commission says they received a complaint against Jardon in August 2022. It alleges Jardon had resigned her position...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

P.I. says client’s identity is a ‘trade secret;’ Mayor’s attorney says no

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Months ago, before the November election, someone placed an electronic tracking device in Mayor Hillary Schieve’s personal vehicle. The device was traced to a local private investigator, but the big question--who may have hired him and why-- remains unanswered. The mayor only learned of the device...
RENO, NV

