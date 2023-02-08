Read full article on original website
Baxdrostat reduces blood pressure in previously treatment-resistant hypertension
1. Compared to placebo, baxdrostat showed a dose-dependent reduction in blood pressure in patients with treatment-resistant hypertension. 2. Baxdrostat was not associated with deaths, serious adverse events, or adrenocortical insufficiency. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hypertension is a leading risk factor for developing cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and death...
Anthracycline may be associated with increased incidence of heart failure
1. For patients with a history of lymphoma or breast cancer, anthracycline use is associated with a higher incidence of congestive heart failure (CHF) at 25 years follow-up. 2. Chemotherapy without anthracycline in patients with lymphoma or breast cancer was not associated with higher CHF incidence. 3. Patients receiving a...
Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist may reduce incidence of diabetic retinopathy
1. Patients with Type 2 Diabetes taking glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) have a lower incidence of diabetic retinopathy (DR), compared to those not taking GLP-1 RAs. 2. A Mendelian randomization analysis found that an increase in GLP1R gene expression was associated with decreased risk for background and severe...
Wellness Check: Spirituality
1. In this scoping review, qualitative studies on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) demonstrated a perceived benefit of spirituality on outcomes in both patients and their caregivers. 2. However, quantitative studies demonstrated mixed results with respect to the role of spirituality on patient and caregiver outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
The 2 Minute Medicine Podcast Episode 8
Welcome to the 2 Minute Medicine Podcast, summarizing the latest medical studies, curated and written by practicing physicians. On this podcast, twice a month, we cover the latest in healthcare news and research evidence. Our eighth episode is live!. We begin this episode by discussing our two articles of the...
