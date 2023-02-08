ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Claims of Auditory Hallucinations Raise New Questions in Duxbury Murder Case

Prosecutors say that Lindsay Clancy never mentioned ever hearing voices, until just days ago when she called her husband from her hospital room. "She killed the kids because she heard a voice and had, quote, 'a moment of psychosis,'" Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague of Plymouth County said of the phone call at Clancy's arraignment.
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire

Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

One Person Transported Via Helicopter After Serious Crash in Wellesley

Police are on scene at the site of a serious crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts on Saturday morning. Authorities say the crash occurred on Route 9 east after Weston Road. Images show a car turned over while police investigate the scene. The victim is being transported to a Boston hospital via...
WELLESLEY, MA
nbcboston.com

Escaped Emu Caught on Camera Running Through Brockton

An emu is safe at home after escaping and running through the streets of Brockton, Massachusetts. The pet got loose around 9:35 p.m. Thursday and quickly became the talk of the town. The large, flightless bird, native to Australia, can be seen in recorded videos. Within an hour of its...
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mother and 2 Children Recovering After Tree Fell on Them in Lynnfield

A woman and her two young children are recovering at home a day after a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, injuring the trio and sending them to the hospital. The Lynnfield Fire Department responded to the home on Merrow Road just before 4...
LYNNFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

12-Year-Old Killed in Double-Murder-Suicide Remembered as ‘Compassionate and Caring Classmate'

A 12-year-old Massachusetts boy authorities say was killed by his father in a double-murder-suicide is being mourned by his teachers and classmates. At St. John's Prep in Danvers Thursday night, the school community gathered together to remember sixth-grader Sebastian Robinson, who died along with his parents inside their Andover home early that morning.
DANVERS, MA
nbcboston.com

North Andover Woman Injured on I-93 in NH

A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
BOW, NH
nbcboston.com

2 People Injured in Jamaica Plain Stabbing: Police

Two people were stabbed Saturday in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, police said, and another two are in custody. Boston police say two stabbing victims walked into the department's Washington Street station. They were taken to local hospitals, and there was no immediate update on their injuries. Police have not identified...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

3, Including Young Children, Hurt When Tree Falls in Lynnfield, Police Say

A woman and two children were hurt when a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, firefighters said. The Lynnfield Fire Department said they responded to a home on Merrow Road just before 4 p.m. after a large pine tree fell on a family. A 39-year-old woman and two girls, ages 4 and 6, were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
LYNNFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting Across From Worcester Church in Oct.

Police are searching for a man, believed to be armed and dangerous, who's suspected of killing someone in Worcester, Massachusetts, last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, has been charged with murder in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a man dead across from a church, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Authorities Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Last Seen Jan. 8 in Concord, Mass.

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen last month in Concord, Massachusetts. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has been in contact with the Concord Police Department about the disappearance of Ashlyn Gill. According to NCMEC, Gill is described as being a 5'5, 100-pound white...
CONCORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Man With Wheelchair at Mass. and Cass

A man was charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man pushing a wheelchair in Boston last month, prosecutors said. Abner Jean-Baptiste, a 36-year-old from Roxbury, was charged Thursday with motor vehicle homicide by negligence and leaving the scene of a crash, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Overnight Fire in Brockton Displaces 10 Residents

A fire overnight in Brockton, Massachusetts, displaced 10 residents from their home. Brockton fire said they responded to reports of a porch fire on North Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Friday. When they arrived they found heavy fire on a second floor porch. The fire ultimately extended into the second and third floors and an attic.
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Husband Indicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Wife and Her Boyfriend

A Boston man has been indicted in a murder-for-hire plot where he allegedly attempted to hire a contract killer to murder his wife and his wife's boyfriend. Mohammed Chowdhury, 46, of Boston, was indicted by a federal jury on two counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder for hire. Prosecutors say the man he attempted to hire was an undercover federal agent.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mother, Father, 12-Year-Old Son Found Shot Dead Inside Andover Home, Authorities Say

A father, mother and a 12-year-old son were found dead inside a home in Andover, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, according to authorities in Essex County. During a news conference at around 8:30 a.m., Andover Police Chief Keefe said that police had to breach two doors to get inside the house when they first responded after 3 a.m. Thursday, and found the father, mother and 12-year-old son dead with gunshot wounds. The father was 56 years old and the mother was 55 years old, according to Keefe.
ANDOVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Investigation Underway After Body Is Found in Charles River

Massachusetts State Police said they recovered a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon and an investigation is underway. The deceased person was identified as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge, state police said Thursday evening. He was reported missing Wednesday after not showing up to work, last being seen by family members Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy