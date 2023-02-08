Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Claims of Auditory Hallucinations Raise New Questions in Duxbury Murder Case
Prosecutors say that Lindsay Clancy never mentioned ever hearing voices, until just days ago when she called her husband from her hospital room. "She killed the kids because she heard a voice and had, quote, 'a moment of psychosis,'" Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague of Plymouth County said of the phone call at Clancy's arraignment.
nbcboston.com
Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire
Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
nbcboston.com
One Person Transported Via Helicopter After Serious Crash in Wellesley
Police are on scene at the site of a serious crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts on Saturday morning. Authorities say the crash occurred on Route 9 east after Weston Road. Images show a car turned over while police investigate the scene. The victim is being transported to a Boston hospital via...
nbcboston.com
Escaped Emu Caught on Camera Running Through Brockton
An emu is safe at home after escaping and running through the streets of Brockton, Massachusetts. The pet got loose around 9:35 p.m. Thursday and quickly became the talk of the town. The large, flightless bird, native to Australia, can be seen in recorded videos. Within an hour of its...
nbcboston.com
Mother and 2 Children Recovering After Tree Fell on Them in Lynnfield
A woman and her two young children are recovering at home a day after a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, injuring the trio and sending them to the hospital. The Lynnfield Fire Department responded to the home on Merrow Road just before 4...
nbcboston.com
12-Year-Old Killed in Double-Murder-Suicide Remembered as ‘Compassionate and Caring Classmate'
A 12-year-old Massachusetts boy authorities say was killed by his father in a double-murder-suicide is being mourned by his teachers and classmates. At St. John's Prep in Danvers Thursday night, the school community gathered together to remember sixth-grader Sebastian Robinson, who died along with his parents inside their Andover home early that morning.
nbcboston.com
North Andover Woman Injured on I-93 in NH
A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
nbcboston.com
2 People Injured in Jamaica Plain Stabbing: Police
Two people were stabbed Saturday in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, police said, and another two are in custody. Boston police say two stabbing victims walked into the department's Washington Street station. They were taken to local hospitals, and there was no immediate update on their injuries. Police have not identified...
nbcboston.com
After Students Found With Weapons, Renewed Calls to Address Safety at Boston Schools
Students at two Boston schools brought weapons in on Thursday, school officials say, the latest in a series of incidents that have parents, school officials and city leaders looking at ways to improve safety in the district. Police were called to the James Condon School in South Boston after the...
nbcboston.com
3, Including Young Children, Hurt When Tree Falls in Lynnfield, Police Say
A woman and two children were hurt when a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, firefighters said. The Lynnfield Fire Department said they responded to a home on Merrow Road just before 4 p.m. after a large pine tree fell on a family. A 39-year-old woman and two girls, ages 4 and 6, were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
nbcboston.com
Nahant Residents Haven't Seen a Change in Coyote Activity Since Sharpshooters Were Brought in
It's been two months since officials in Nahant, Massachusetts, announced a plan to kill off habituated coyotes using trained sharpshooters. But pet owners say they are still not seeing much of a difference. For months, coyotes have terrorized the seaside town, killing countless pets. It became such a public safety...
nbcboston.com
Student Brings Meat Cleaver, Taser, Kitchen Knife to Boston Charter School, Police Say
Safety concerns were mounting on Friday after several weapons were found inside Boston schools Thursday, including a meat cleaver, two knives and a taser. No one was hurt, but parents were outraged and wondering how the potentially dangerous items ended up in schools to begin with. At the Condon School...
nbcboston.com
Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting Across From Worcester Church in Oct.
Police are searching for a man, believed to be armed and dangerous, who's suspected of killing someone in Worcester, Massachusetts, last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, has been charged with murder in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a man dead across from a church, according to the Worcester Police Department.
nbcboston.com
Authorities Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Last Seen Jan. 8 in Concord, Mass.
Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen last month in Concord, Massachusetts. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has been in contact with the Concord Police Department about the disappearance of Ashlyn Gill. According to NCMEC, Gill is described as being a 5'5, 100-pound white...
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Man With Wheelchair at Mass. and Cass
A man was charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man pushing a wheelchair in Boston last month, prosecutors said. Abner Jean-Baptiste, a 36-year-old from Roxbury, was charged Thursday with motor vehicle homicide by negligence and leaving the scene of a crash, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
nbcboston.com
Overnight Fire in Brockton Displaces 10 Residents
A fire overnight in Brockton, Massachusetts, displaced 10 residents from their home. Brockton fire said they responded to reports of a porch fire on North Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Friday. When they arrived they found heavy fire on a second floor porch. The fire ultimately extended into the second and third floors and an attic.
nbcboston.com
Husband Indicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Wife and Her Boyfriend
A Boston man has been indicted in a murder-for-hire plot where he allegedly attempted to hire a contract killer to murder his wife and his wife's boyfriend. Mohammed Chowdhury, 46, of Boston, was indicted by a federal jury on two counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder for hire. Prosecutors say the man he attempted to hire was an undercover federal agent.
nbcboston.com
Mother, Father, 12-Year-Old Son Found Shot Dead Inside Andover Home, Authorities Say
A father, mother and a 12-year-old son were found dead inside a home in Andover, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, according to authorities in Essex County. During a news conference at around 8:30 a.m., Andover Police Chief Keefe said that police had to breach two doors to get inside the house when they first responded after 3 a.m. Thursday, and found the father, mother and 12-year-old son dead with gunshot wounds. The father was 56 years old and the mother was 55 years old, according to Keefe.
nbcboston.com
Investigation Underway After Body Is Found in Charles River
Massachusetts State Police said they recovered a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon and an investigation is underway. The deceased person was identified as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge, state police said Thursday evening. He was reported missing Wednesday after not showing up to work, last being seen by family members Tuesday.
nbcboston.com
Tewksbury Teachers Rally in Support of Colleague Ridiculed Online by School Committee Member
Teachers in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, rallied for their colleague at a school committee meeting Wednesday. Tewksbury High School teacher Peter Molloy says he was publicly ridiculed on social media by committee members after looking out for a student on the hockey team. In December, Molloy wrote to the schools administration about...
Comments / 0