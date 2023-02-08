Read full article on original website
Senior discovers & restores 75-year-old military tractor for Agricultural Mechanics competition
"We believe you have a military tractor," Wolf was told by the J.I. Case Archives in Wisconsin after making a last attempt to find out the history of her tractor.
Sunset Mall | Shopping mall in San Angelo, Texas
Sunset Mall is a shopping mall located in San Angelo, Texas. The anchor stores are Marshalls, JCPenney, Fitness 1440, Ulta Beauty, two Dillard's stores, Conn's, There is one vacant anchor store that was once Sears. The mall opened in 1979, featuring JCPenney, Sears, H. J. Wilson Co., Bealls, and Hemphill-Wells....
San Angelo Chamber Names the 2023 Citizen of the Year
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Thursday night, Feb. 9, and named the 2023 Citizen of the Year. Last year, Barbara Rallo and Treva Boyd were named citizens of the year for their philanthropy work surrounding the En Plein Air art competition that benefits the San Angelo Museum of the Arts.
Big surprise for ‘Miracle on Wellington’ winners
SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo family has a home full of new furniture thanks to a Miracle on Wellington. “We saw the commercial and it was like oh that’s a way to get a bed. I was just joking and now I have a bed and furniture,” said the winner, Sherrie Scott. It’s […]
From Germany to West Texas: Drei Bruders food truck brings sausage, sauerkraut to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Brett Rasberry grew up surrounded by his twin brother, older brother, parents and an abundance of homemade sausage. For much of his life, Rasberry's family would cook the classic German meal from their kitchen in San Angelo, until 2014 when they made the decision to open up a food truck: Drei Bruders Rasberry's Fresh Pork Sausage LLC.
One Of The Most Haunted Bridges In Texas Is Just Down The Road From Abilene
Halloween is long gone but if you're like me you can go for something creepy any time of the year. Texas is a state that has no shortage when it comes to haunted history. From abandoned hospitals to old schools, there's a little bit of everything, including haunted bridges. There's...
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
Central High School senior Christopher Banks awarded $180,000 military scholarship
SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are only six military senior colleges across the U.S. and The Citadel in South Carolina just happens to be one of them. Christopher Banks, a senior JROTC student at Central High School in San Angelo, was recently awarded an $180,000 scholarship to attend The Citadel.
Buttercup Cafe looking for new owners
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The current owners of Buttercup all-day Cafe have announced they are looking to “pass the torch” of ownership of the popular local coffee bar. Buttercup has been in San Angelo since 2021 and has been a coffee hot spot for Angelo State University students and much more ever […]
Abilene honors beloved donut shop owner's legacy
ABILENE, Texas — AM Donuts #3 is more than just a spot for morning coffee and donuts. It's a gathering place for both newcomers and old timers in Abilene, cultivated by owner George Kim. "It was like a sitcom," described retired Abilene Chief of Police Melvin Martin. "Everybody knew...
VIDEO: School bus struck in North San Angelo crash
A San Angelo ISD bus was involved in a crash in North San Angelo on Friday afternoon, February 10, 2023..
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
Sheriff: Eight on the run following bailout near Menard
The Menard County Sheriff's Office reminds citizens to lock their vehicles and doors to their house. Call 911 if someone is walking on your property.
Eight dogs at risk of being “destroyed” if not found homes
Concho Valley PAWS posted on their Facebook page today that eight dogs are currently at risk of being "destroyed" if not found homes by Friday, February 10, 2023.
SA Assisted Living Facility staff to get a 50 percent salary increase
San Angelo State Supported Living Center staff will be receiving a 50 percent salary increase for all positions - something they have never seen before.
Crash on Sherwood and FM 2288 delays entrance to Chick-fil-A
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A failure to yield to the right of way causes traffic on FM 2288 near Chick-fIl-A. According to police on the scene, a white Chevy Traverse was exiting the nearby HEB parking lot while a black Nissan Sentra was traveling north on FM 2288. The Chevy failed to yield to the […]
Man indicted for murder involving Snapchat conversation
According to records filed in Tom Green County, Christopher Wise was indicted on January 20, 2023, for the murder of Christie Feland by striking her with an unknown object.
Multiple arrested after Abilene police find over four pounds of marijuana in home
ABILENE, Texas — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after police found over four pounds of marijuana in an Abilene home. According to an arrest report, police conducted a search warrant at a home in south Abilene Thursday night. During the search, police found approximately 1962.5 grams-- or 4.3 pounds of marijuana in a bedroom shared by Serenity Gloria and Alexis Luna. Both Gloria and Luna were arrested for state felony possession of marijuana.
Tom Green County jail logs: February 10, 2023
Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify cellphone theft suspect
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a cellphone at a local business. Police circulated footage of the theft on social media Thursday, which shows the man enter a store on the 2800 block of S 14th Street in November. In the video, this man, who is wearing […]
