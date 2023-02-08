ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

tourcounsel.com

Sunset Mall | Shopping mall in San Angelo, Texas

Sunset Mall is a shopping mall located in San Angelo, Texas. The anchor stores are Marshalls, JCPenney, Fitness 1440, Ulta Beauty, two Dillard's stores, Conn's, There is one vacant anchor store that was once Sears. The mall opened in 1979, featuring JCPenney, Sears, H. J. Wilson Co., Bealls, and Hemphill-Wells....
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Chamber Names the 2023 Citizen of the Year

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Thursday night, Feb. 9, and named the 2023 Citizen of the Year. Last year, Barbara Rallo and Treva Boyd were named citizens of the year for their philanthropy work surrounding the En Plein Air art competition that benefits the San Angelo Museum of the Arts.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Big surprise for ‘Miracle on Wellington’ winners

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo family has a home full of new furniture thanks to a Miracle on Wellington. “We saw the commercial and it was like oh that’s a way to get a bed. I was just joking and now I have a bed and furniture,” said the winner, Sherrie Scott. It’s […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

From Germany to West Texas: Drei Bruders food truck brings sausage, sauerkraut to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Brett Rasberry grew up surrounded by his twin brother, older brother, parents and an abundance of homemade sausage. For much of his life, Rasberry's family would cook the classic German meal from their kitchen in San Angelo, until 2014 when they made the decision to open up a food truck: Drei Bruders Rasberry's Fresh Pork Sausage LLC.
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Buttercup Cafe looking for new owners

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The current owners of Buttercup all-day Cafe have announced they are looking to “pass the torch” of ownership of the popular local coffee bar. Buttercup has been in San Angelo since 2021 and has been a coffee hot spot for Angelo State University students and much more ever […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene honors beloved donut shop owner's legacy

ABILENE, Texas — AM Donuts #3 is more than just a spot for morning coffee and donuts. It's a gathering place for both newcomers and old timers in Abilene, cultivated by owner George Kim. "It was like a sitcom," described retired Abilene Chief of Police Melvin Martin. "Everybody knew...
ABILENE, TX
pv-magazine-usa.com

Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project

Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Multiple arrested after Abilene police find over four pounds of marijuana in home

ABILENE, Texas — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after police found over four pounds of marijuana in an Abilene home. According to an arrest report, police conducted a search warrant at a home in south Abilene Thursday night. During the search, police found approximately 1962.5 grams-- or 4.3 pounds of marijuana in a bedroom shared by Serenity Gloria and Alexis Luna. Both Gloria and Luna were arrested for state felony possession of marijuana.
ABILENE, TX

