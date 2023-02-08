ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

It’s all about the ingredients when it comes to watches and warnings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Even though severe weather season is still a few months away, it’s never too soon to brush up on your severe weather knowledge. Especially the difference between a watch and a warning. To make it simple, I’ll use food. Just a warning, some of the graphics you’re about to see may be hunger provoking.
Storm spotter training classes

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Although severe weather season is a few months away, it’s never too early to brush up on your severe weather knowledge. The NWS/NOAA are offering spotter classes to train you on how to report severe weather as it happens. The classes are two hours long and available to those 10 years of age and older. Real-time reports are critical in issuing warnings and saving lives. That’s an indisputable fact. Spotters are provide this real-time ground-truth of local conditions - such as hail size, wind speed, tornado development, and local damage - to help warn the public. Even as new technology allows the National Weather Service to issue warnings with greater lead time, spotters will always serve as a critical link between radar indications of severe weather and what’s happening on the ground. For information on how to become a spotter and for classes near you click on this link: https://www.weather.gov/gid/SpotterInformation#About%20Spotters.
HASTINGS, NE
Fonner Park set to begin 70th season

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner Park opens their season today for the 70th year, with some new additions to the track. One of those additions is the new Grand Island Casino, which offers another source of entertainment for patrons of the racetrack. There’s also new seating, live music on...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Cozad, Hastings, Northwest leading District B-3 wrestling after day one

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest High School is hosting the NSAA District B-3 wrestling tournament. Day one began Friday with 11 teams participating. Several area wrestlers from multiple schools are attempting to punch their ticket to the state tournament in Omaha. Cozad has the most team points after day one.
HASTINGS, NE
Watch: Day one of District C-3 wrestling at Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City High School is hosting the NSAA District C-3 wrestling tournament. Day one began Friday. Several area wrestlers from multiple schools are attempting to punch their ticket to the state tournament in Omaha. Watch the embedded video for highlights and results.
CENTRAL CITY, NE
Multiple cows perish after cattle truck rolls in Thayer County

HEBRON, NE — First responders and cattlemen spent several hours overnight rescuing cattle after a semi truck rolled last night on Highway 81. The Hebron Fire Department says the crash happened just south of the town on the four-lane highway. The truck was hauling 57 cattle when the accident occurred, leaving the livestock trapped inside.
HEBRON, NE
Grand Island museum raises money for indoor park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) -A Grand Island museum is looking to bring a new indoor park for kids to enjoy. Imagination City Children’s Museum organizers turned to GoFundMe for help in bringing an indoor playground to the museum. With donations from the mall, the museum was able to receive...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Bed Bath & Beyond joins Dillard’s as latest store to close

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island will be saying goodbye to another retailer in 2023. For the second time in two weeks another big store is shutting its doors. Signs are up announcing Bed Bath & Beyond is closing with a 10-30 percent off sale on merchandise. The store is located in the Northwest Crossings shopping center.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Local expert gives tips on how to to protect your skin in the winter

Willow Rising (formerly the Crisis Center) will be holding their annual fundraising gala on Feb. 25 at the Balz reception Hall in Grand ISLAND. Teresa Anderson with the Central District Health Department stops by to talk American Heart Month. GIPS Hosts Junior Internship Day. Updated: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:32...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Hastings’ Martin finishes as Class B girls state singles runner-up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The NSAA state singles bowling tournament for Class A and B boys and girls hit the lanes at Sun Valley Lanes and Games Wednesday. In the Class B girls tournament, Hastings’ Winter Martin lost in the championship round 376-340 to Wayne’s Jersi Jensen to end her high school career as the state singles runner-up.
LINCOLN, NE
Husker football players speak to kids

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You normally see them on Saturdays, but they paid a visit to elementary schools to speak to the youth. Four Husker football players went to elementary schools in Grand Island to point kids towards positive influences in their community. Elliot Brown, Chubby Purdy, Dashon Singleton,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Dillard’s Closing Longstanding Location on March 28th

Local residents have taken to social media to express their consternation over the shopping mall-based closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GetTheCoast.com, TheIndependent.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE

