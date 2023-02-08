Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
It’s all about the ingredients when it comes to watches and warnings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Even though severe weather season is still a few months away, it’s never too soon to brush up on your severe weather knowledge. Especially the difference between a watch and a warning. To make it simple, I’ll use food. Just a warning, some of the graphics you’re about to see may be hunger provoking.
KSNB Local4
Storm spotter training classes
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Although severe weather season is a few months away, it’s never too early to brush up on your severe weather knowledge. The NWS/NOAA are offering spotter classes to train you on how to report severe weather as it happens. The classes are two hours long and available to those 10 years of age and older. Real-time reports are critical in issuing warnings and saving lives. That’s an indisputable fact. Spotters are provide this real-time ground-truth of local conditions - such as hail size, wind speed, tornado development, and local damage - to help warn the public. Even as new technology allows the National Weather Service to issue warnings with greater lead time, spotters will always serve as a critical link between radar indications of severe weather and what’s happening on the ground. For information on how to become a spotter and for classes near you click on this link: https://www.weather.gov/gid/SpotterInformation#About%20Spotters.
KSNB Local4
Fonner Park set to begin 70th season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner Park opens their season today for the 70th year, with some new additions to the track. One of those additions is the new Grand Island Casino, which offers another source of entertainment for patrons of the racetrack. There’s also new seating, live music on...
KSNB Local4
Cozad, Hastings, Northwest leading District B-3 wrestling after day one
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest High School is hosting the NSAA District B-3 wrestling tournament. Day one began Friday with 11 teams participating. Several area wrestlers from multiple schools are attempting to punch their ticket to the state tournament in Omaha. Cozad has the most team points after day one.
KSNB Local4
Watch: Day one of District C-3 wrestling at Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City High School is hosting the NSAA District C-3 wrestling tournament. Day one began Friday. Several area wrestlers from multiple schools are attempting to punch their ticket to the state tournament in Omaha. Watch the embedded video for highlights and results.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple cows perish after cattle truck rolls in Thayer County
HEBRON, NE — First responders and cattlemen spent several hours overnight rescuing cattle after a semi truck rolled last night on Highway 81. The Hebron Fire Department says the crash happened just south of the town on the four-lane highway. The truck was hauling 57 cattle when the accident occurred, leaving the livestock trapped inside.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island museum raises money for indoor park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) -A Grand Island museum is looking to bring a new indoor park for kids to enjoy. Imagination City Children’s Museum organizers turned to GoFundMe for help in bringing an indoor playground to the museum. With donations from the mall, the museum was able to receive...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island boys basketball stays competitive in loss to Lincoln North Star
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island boys basketball traveled to Lincoln North Star Friday. The Islanders kept it close, but lost 64-45. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
New lead discovered in search for missing elderly Nebraska couple
The search for the Proctors has been continuing since they were reported missing on Jan. 14, the Aurora police chief told 3 News Now Friday afternoon.
KSNB Local4
Wood River girls basketball soars past Doniphan-Trumbull by 19
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Wood River girls basketball traveled to face Doniphan-Trumbull Friday. The Eagles earned a 50-31 road win over the Cardinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Bed Bath & Beyond joins Dillard’s as latest store to close
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island will be saying goodbye to another retailer in 2023. For the second time in two weeks another big store is shutting its doors. Signs are up announcing Bed Bath & Beyond is closing with a 10-30 percent off sale on merchandise. The store is located in the Northwest Crossings shopping center.
KETV.com
Proctor family shares image from missing Aurora elderly couple's last known location
AURORA, Neb. — Bob and Loveda Proctor have been missing for nearly a month now. The family shared an image from a security camera taken at 1:02 a.m. on Jan. 12. They were last seen on Jan. 11 leaving a hospital in Grand Island. This image is from the...
KSNB Local4
York girls basketball drives by Seward in 10-point win
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - York girls basketball hosted Seward Friday. The Dukes beat the Bluejays 38-28. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings boys basketball upended by nine to Waverly
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings boys basketball hosted Waverly Thursday. The Tigers lost 57-48 to the Vikings. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Local expert gives tips on how to to protect your skin in the winter
Willow Rising (formerly the Crisis Center) will be holding their annual fundraising gala on Feb. 25 at the Balz reception Hall in Grand ISLAND. Teresa Anderson with the Central District Health Department stops by to talk American Heart Month. GIPS Hosts Junior Internship Day. Updated: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:32...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans urged to be ready after fiery train derailment full of hazardous materials
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management is sharing advice on what to do if a massive train derailment happens in Nebraska. This comes as monitoring continues in Ohio, where crews have been scrambling to avert a catastrophic explosion. The threat has grown after about 50 cars went...
KSNB Local4
Hastings’ Martin finishes as Class B girls state singles runner-up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The NSAA state singles bowling tournament for Class A and B boys and girls hit the lanes at Sun Valley Lanes and Games Wednesday. In the Class B girls tournament, Hastings’ Winter Martin lost in the championship round 376-340 to Wayne’s Jersi Jensen to end her high school career as the state singles runner-up.
KSNB Local4
Husker football players speak to kids
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You normally see them on Saturdays, but they paid a visit to elementary schools to speak to the youth. Four Husker football players went to elementary schools in Grand Island to point kids towards positive influences in their community. Elliot Brown, Chubby Purdy, Dashon Singleton,...
Dillard’s Closing Longstanding Location on March 28th
Local residents have taken to social media to express their consternation over the shopping mall-based closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GetTheCoast.com, TheIndependent.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.
foxnebraska.com
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
