NBC Los Angeles

GitLab to Cut 7% of Workforce, Or About 130 Employees, Sending Shares Down

GitLab will reduce its headcount by 7%, or about 130 positions. CEO Sid Sijbrandij cited a tough macroeconomic environment and a commitment to "responsible growth." Shares dropped about 12% on the news. GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij said in a message to employees Thursday that the company is reducing its headcount...
Web Browser Opera Is Planning to Incorporate ChatGPT

BEIJING — Niche web browser Opera is planning to integrate ChatGPT into its products, Opera's parent Kunlun Tech announced Wednesday. No details were shared on timing, or whether the functions would be available across all of Opera's products — which include desktop and mobile browsers for iOS and Android.
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Tapestry, Credit Suisse, Disney and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Tapestry — The company reported adjusted fiscal second-quarter earnings before the bell of $1.33, beating StreetAccount's estimate of $1.27, and raised its fiscal 2023 earnings outlook. Tapestry rallied nearly 10% in the premarket. Hilton Worldwide — The hotel...
Lyft Shares Tank 30% After Company Issues Weak Guidance

Lyft shares tanked during after-hours trading after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday. Lyft said it expects to make roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts anticipated, according to StreetAccount. The rideshare company recorded 20.3 million...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Disney announced layoffs, cost cuts and new plans for ESPN. Google's AI event is a flop with investors. Mattel earnings disappointed Wall Street after a bad holiday quarter. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Disney dominion. It's Bob Iger's Magic...
Why Passkeys From Apple, Google, Microsoft May Soon Replace Your Passwords

As the security of passwords continues to be threatened by hackers and phishing attempts, the use of passkeys is continuing to rise. Passkeys provide more security and are close to phishing resistant, according to internet security experts. Apple, Google and Microsoft are just some of the technology companies pushing more...
Amazon Is the Latest Threat to Facebook as Ad Targeting Suffers

Facebook's more limited targeted capabilities coupled with Amazon's investment in ads products is leading a growing number of brands to shift their ad budgets. Amazon's ad business, which has catapulted to third among digital ad companies, grew 19% in the fourth quarter, while Facebook parent Meta reported its third straight drop in revenue.
Netflix Attempts to Clear Up ‘Confusion' On Password Sharing

Netflix has a password problem shared. Now they’re hoping to make it a problem halved. On Feb. 8, Netflix announced that when it comes to the password sharing currently weighing down its business, it will roll out its new rules in the Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain markets.
Disney CEO Bob Iger's Potential Willingness to Sell Hulu Is a Reversal in Strategy

Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC that "everything was on the table" with regard to Hulu's ownership. Disney currently owns 66% of Hulu. Comcast owns the remainder. Comcast executives believe Hulu could supercharge its streaming efforts beyond Peacock, sources said. Iger and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts have a strong working...
European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook; Stoxx 600 Down 1.1%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.1% in afternoon trade. Most sectors and major bourses were in...
Jim Cramer Says Disney Stock Has More Upside Thanks to Bob Iger's Turnaround Plan

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said that he’s bullish on Disney stock after the company announced a robust restructuring and cost-cutting plan. Disney announced a plan to lay off 7,000 employees, restructure the company and cut $5.5 billion in costs. Activist investor Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Thursday that Trian...

