LARRY KUDLOW: Biden's State of the Union was a third-rate huckster speech
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow dissects President Biden's State of the Union address on Wednesday's "Kudlow."
Biden's FCC nominee was responsible for media leak that tanked bipartisan broadband deal
President Biden's beleaguered nominee for the Federal Communications Commission once played a major role in tanking a bipartisan deal on the agency's low-income broadband program.
Florida senator slams Biden as Social Security, Medicare 'hypocrite' ahead of visit
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., calls for President Biden to resign, alleging the president cheated on his taxes and is a "hypocrite" on his Social Security and Medicare accusations.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Biden admin. dangles $7.5B Tesla subsidy if Musk unlocks Supercharging network
Department of Transportation requirements for generous electric vehicle subsidies may pressure Tesla to open its proprietary charging stations to other models.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
White House knocks DeSantis as Biden visits Florida: 'I would not get into a fight with Mickey Mouse'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre teased Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, questioning his administration's ongoing feud with the Walt Disney Company.
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
LARRY KUDLOW: Blaming the rich and businesses won't incentivize the investment our economy needs
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow reacts to President Biden's declining polls and provides insight on the state of the U.S. economy in on "Kudlow"
Ohio mayor furious with Norfolk Southern after train derailment: 'We’re going to hold their feet to the fire'
An Ohio mayor said he would hold a rail operator accountable following a derailment of a train hauling chemicals that led to the evacuation of residents in his village.
Biden admin may be overlooking how deep the China security breach went, expert warns
Weifeng Zhong, a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, raises concerns over the China spy flight over the U.S.
Jim Jordan requests DOJ turn over documents with communications between Biden admin, social media giants
Rep. Jim Jordan wrote to the Justice Department on Wednesday to request copies of documents with communications between the Biden administration and social media companies.
FBI 'very interested' in determining where Chinese spy balloon was manufactured
The Chinese surveillance balloon that transited U.S. airspace and was shot down contained Western-made parts with English writing, Fox News has confirmed, as efforts to recover debris continue.
Florida Rep. Luna corners former Twitter exec on platform’s alleged collusion with FBI, other federal agencies
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., on Wednesday grilled a former Twitter executive over the company's alleged collusion in suppressing the Hunter Biden story before the 2020 election.
Warning issued for baby stroller sold at major retailers after death, injury reported
The Consumer Product Safety Commission, in conjunction with Baby Trend, posted a warning notice regarding the Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand Strollers after a child died.
Purina recalls some dog food due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D
Nestlé Purina PetCare Company issued a recall for select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food over potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.
