ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Valley Forge Tourism Board Leads Rousing ‘Huzzah’ in Support of the Eagles This Morning

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ssfya_0kgOZ9hS00
The 2018 Super Bowl pep rally certainly had an effect; expectations for the 2023 edition are even higher.Photo byNASDtv John Doyle at YouTube.

Staff and leadership from the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invite the public to an Eagles Super Bowl LVII pep rally, today (Feb. 10), at 10 AM.

The event takes place on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse, 2 East Airy Street, Norristown.

Invited attendees include:

The tourism organization held a similar event in 2018, ahead of Super Bowl LII. With the knowledge that tradition carries significant good luck the marketing organization’s leaders decided that doing it again in 2023 was a must.

The program will include much cheering and several belted choruses of “Fly Eagles, Fly.”

Attendees will also be able to enjoy food trucks, wave signs, view an ice sculpture, and see the courthouse dressed in green lights.

Drone footage will capture unique views of the excitement.

Complete details on tomorrow’s Super Bowl pep rally are online at the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy