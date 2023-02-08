ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Ranking Service Lists 2023 Best Hospitals: Three Montco Sites Rank Tops

 3 days ago

Three Montgomery County hospitals caught the attention of a national ranking firm for quality.Photo byiStock.

Healthgrades, the Denver-based national medical service analytics firm, has issued its 2023 rankings for best hospitals.

The company’s statisticians examined the clinical performance of 4,500 U.S. hospitals across 31 common procedures and conditions. They included maladies such as:

  • Pneumonia
  • Stroke
  • Heart attack
  • Bowel obstruction

“With these awards, we are helping consumers identify the highest quality care in their community by celebrating the hospitals that consistently deliver better-than-expected clinical outcomes,” said Burt Kann, EVP at Healthgrades.

The noted hospitals in Montgomery County (in alphabetical order) are:

  • Einstein Medical Center, East Norriton
    • This Einstein location has had a two-year run on the best hospitals list, as well as specific recognition for gastrointestinal surgery, joint replacement, pulmonary care, and overall surgical care
  • Einstein Medical Center, Elkins Park
    • Einstein in Elkins Park was honored specifically for skill with cardiac and critical care patients. Two Einstein locations in Phila. were also lauded.
  • Lankenau Medical Center, Wynnewood
    • The inclusion of Lankenau on this annual best-of list is its third consecutive appearance. Noted specialties include cardiac and pulmonary care

Across the region, Philadelphia led the pack for recognized hospitals (four); Montgomery County’s three ranked it next; Chester County followed (two); and Bucks and Delaware Counties tied at one per.

The entire list — statewide and national — is at Healthgrades.

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

