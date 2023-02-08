Nationwide Ranking Service Lists 2023 Best Hospitals: Three Montco Sites Rank Tops

Three Montgomery County hospitals caught the attention of a national ranking firm for quality. Photo by iStock.

Healthgrades, the Denver -based national medical service analytics firm, has issued its 2023 rankings for best hospitals.

The company’s statisticians examined the clinical performance of 4,500 U.S. hospitals across 31 common procedures and conditions. They included maladies such as:

Pneumonia

Stroke

Heart attack

Bowel obstruction

“With these awards, we are helping consumers identify the highest quality care in their community by celebrating the hospitals that consistently deliver better-than-expected clinical outcomes,” said Burt Kann, EVP at Healthgrades.

The noted hospitals in Montgomery County (in alphabetical order) are:

Einstein Medical Center , East Norriton

, This Einstein location has had a two-year run on the best hospitals list, as well as specific recognition for gastrointestinal surgery, joint replacement, pulmonary care, and overall surgical care

Einstein Medical Center , Elkins Park

, Einstein in Elkins Park was honored specifically for skill with cardiac and critical care patients. Two Einstein locations in Phila. were also lauded.

Lankenau Medical Center , Wynnewood

, The inclusion of Lankenau on this annual best-of list is its third consecutive appearance. Noted specialties include cardiac and pulmonary care

Across the region, Philadelphia led the pack for recognized hospitals (four); Montgomery County’s three ranked it next; Chester County followed (two); and Bucks and Delaware Counties tied at one per.