Oklahoma City reaches settlement with several women raped by former police officer

Oklahoma City has reached a settlement with several women who were raped by one of their police officers.

The victims agreed to a settlement in the case of former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw who was convicted of rape and other sex crimes.

Holtzclaw was found guilty of rape and other sex crimes in 2015 , and was sentenced to 263 years in prison. He has maintained his innocence.

On Tuesday, documents were filed stating the seven victims agreed to a settlement. The documents suggest each victim receive $18,500, totaling $129,500.

In 2022 , the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board discussed and denied Holtzclaw’s appeal. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal filed for Holtzclaw in March 2020.