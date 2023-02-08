ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring comes early

That’s going to bring in a stretch of mild weather through the middle of February. Sunshine will return to northeast Wisconsin tomorrow and through the weekend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow winds down, mild days ahead. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST. Less-traveled roads may be slicked. Enjoy...
WISCONSIN STATE
cbs4indy.com

High winds and thunderstorms Thursday for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Strong thunderstorms possible heading into the evening and early Thursday for Indiana. Gusty winds will be present through Thursday evening. Windy conditions will set up early Thursday morning and be present well through the evening hours. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph will be in place throughout the day. Gusts up to 55 mph have prompted a high wind watch across the state.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE
5newsonline.com

Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning

ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
ARKANSAS STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system

MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
MICHIGAN STATE
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area

Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
WCIA

Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
FISHER, IL
KCRG.com

Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
IOWA STATE
K-Fox 95.5

Tornado Watch Issued for Portions of Deep East Texas

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado Watch for portions of southeastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, western Mississippi, and eastern Texas. The watch is in effect through Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. The only East Texas county included in the watch area is Sabine County. Keep in...
LOUISIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Be prepared, Indiana due for significant earthquake

Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual, but the state is actually near several seismic zones, with the potential to produce tremors. February is Earthquake Awareness Month and officials say Indiana is overdue for a major earthquake. It's been more than 200 years since the state experienced a major one. Catastrophic...
INDIANA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

County-by-county: Heavy snow possible on Thursday

A winter storm will continue to bring rain, snow and wintry mix to southern Wisconsin through the day on Thursday. Our Spectrum News 1 Weather Experts will home in on which of the counties will be affected the most in this county-by-county breakdown. What You Need To Know. Winter Weather...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy