FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State hits the road again to face Notre Dame in weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bloodied woman found walking with a baby had shot her husbandVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinPortage, IN
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring comes early
That’s going to bring in a stretch of mild weather through the middle of February. Sunshine will return to northeast Wisconsin tomorrow and through the weekend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow winds down, mild days ahead. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST. Less-traveled roads may be slicked. Enjoy...
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
fox35orlando.com
Severe storms, isolated tornadoes, severe wind gusts may hit Florida this weekend
The FOX 35 Storm Team says there is a severe storm threat for Central Florida over Super Bowl weekend. A front that is moving through the state will bring the storms.
Blizzard likely for some, high-impact storm likely for all
School and road closures are likely next Wednesday with a major winter storm set to bring dangerous travel to the region.
cbs4indy.com
High winds and thunderstorms Thursday for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong thunderstorms possible heading into the evening and early Thursday for Indiana. Gusty winds will be present through Thursday evening. Windy conditions will set up early Thursday morning and be present well through the evening hours. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph will be in place throughout the day. Gusts up to 55 mph have prompted a high wind watch across the state.
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
5newsonline.com
Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning
ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
22 WSBT
Wind gusts over 40 mph were recorded in parts of Michiana Thursday
Thursday has been a windy, wet day across Michiana. As of 5 p.m., the strongest wind gust recorded in South Bend was 43 mph. The strongest wind gusts recorded in Michiana Thursday was in Goshen. That is where a 48 mph wind gusts was recorded. The WIND ADVISORY will be...
Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system
MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
High Wind Watch, isolated severe thunderstorm area in far southern Michigan forecast
The strong storm system coming from the southwest will get far southern Michigan into the spring-like sector of the storm. As a result, thunderstorms may occur for this strange winter storm. There is a high wind watch in effect from the Michigan border counties southward into Indiana, Illinois and Ohio....
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
KCRG.com
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
Tornado Watch Issued for Portions of Deep East Texas
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado Watch for portions of southeastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, western Mississippi, and eastern Texas. The watch is in effect through Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. The only East Texas county included in the watch area is Sabine County. Keep in...
22 WSBT
Be prepared, Indiana due for significant earthquake
Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual, but the state is actually near several seismic zones, with the potential to produce tremors. February is Earthquake Awareness Month and officials say Indiana is overdue for a major earthquake. It's been more than 200 years since the state experienced a major one. Catastrophic...
spectrumnews1.com
County-by-county: Heavy snow possible on Thursday
A winter storm will continue to bring rain, snow and wintry mix to southern Wisconsin through the day on Thursday. Our Spectrum News 1 Weather Experts will home in on which of the counties will be affected the most in this county-by-county breakdown. What You Need To Know. Winter Weather...
More Than 6 Inches of Snow to get Dumped on Wisconsin and Iowa
Wisconsin and Iowa are preparing for a snowstorm to dump more of the white stuff all over the place Wednesday night and Thursday. The National Weather Service says some areas could see up to 9 inches of snow which means some areas are under a Winter Storm Watchand a Winter Weather Advisory.
