Sebewaing, MI

AG Nessel issues Hawaiian distiller $25,000 for illegal activities in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued a fine Tuesday of $25,000 to a Hawaiian-based distilling company for illegal sales and distribution to Michigan buyers. Island Distillers, Inc. allegedly performed illegal activities under the federal 21st Amendment Enforcement Act and Michigan's...
MICHIGAN STATE
More police funds in Michigan budget proposal

The newest budget proposal for the state of Michigan includes a big push for recruiting and retaining people for police departments across the state. The proposed budget for 2024 is the largest in the state of Michigan's history. The area of law enforcement could be in for a big boost, from state police all the way down to local police departments.
MICHIGAN STATE
$2.4M to help expand health services for students, says MDHHS

LANSING, Mich. – School-age youth in 26 Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services. The funding will help students in 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to convene partners and identify locations in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Gov. Whitmer's budget includes over $50M for state police training

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Governor Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal, she included nearly $500 million dedicated to keeping communities safe. The money will be used to hire, train and retain local cops, firefighters and EMTs, along with upgrading facilities and equipment. Another story: Whitmer unveils $79 billion budget proposal, Michigan's...
MICHIGAN STATE
Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
PORTAGE, MI
SCAM ALERT: Phishing text messages claim EBT cards are locked

Michiganders are reminded to be aware of phishing messages claiming their SNAP EBT cards are locked. Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said the phishing text messages include a phone number to call for help. Responding to the messages may allow scammers...

