Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMTCw
Three West Michigan counties awarded funding for outdoor recreation projects
LANSING, Mich. — Outdoor recreational projects in three West Michigan counties were among 21 who received Michigan Spark grant funding. The grants look to boost the creation, renovation, or redevelopment of public recreation opportunities for Michiganders and visitors, according to Michigan Department of Natural Resources, or DNR. “Under the...
WWMTCw
AG Nessel issues Hawaiian distiller $25,000 for illegal activities in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued a fine Tuesday of $25,000 to a Hawaiian-based distilling company for illegal sales and distribution to Michigan buyers. Island Distillers, Inc. allegedly performed illegal activities under the federal 21st Amendment Enforcement Act and Michigan's...
WWMTCw
More police funds in Michigan budget proposal
The newest budget proposal for the state of Michigan includes a big push for recruiting and retaining people for police departments across the state. The proposed budget for 2024 is the largest in the state of Michigan's history. The area of law enforcement could be in for a big boost, from state police all the way down to local police departments.
WWMTCw
Michigan health department reveals plan for initial opioids settlement funds
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or MDHHS, revealed how they plan to spend their initial payments stemming from an $800 million opioids settlement. The $800 million allocated to state and local governments comes from a national $26 billion settlement with McKesson, Cardinal Health and...
WWMTCw
Consumers Energy: 30,000 thermostats offered to help with winter heating costs
JACKSON, Mich. — Natural gas customers who are financially vulnerable could get a Google Nest smart thermometer from Consumers Energy. The company announced Friday that they are giving away 30,000 thermometers to help Michiganders facing high household costs, according to Consumers Energy. The effort also comes with a reminder...
WWMTCw
$2.4M to help expand health services for students, says MDHHS
LANSING, Mich. – School-age youth in 26 Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services. The funding will help students in 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to convene partners and identify locations in...
WWMTCw
Gov. Whitmer's budget includes over $50M for state police training
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Governor Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal, she included nearly $500 million dedicated to keeping communities safe. The money will be used to hire, train and retain local cops, firefighters and EMTs, along with upgrading facilities and equipment. Another story: Whitmer unveils $79 billion budget proposal, Michigan's...
WWMTCw
Michiganders to see price increase in recreation passport, first time in three years
Michiganders will have to pay a little more for the Recreation Passport. The Michigan Department on Natural Resources (DNR) said this increase in cost for Michigan residents is a "statutory provision that ensures Recreation Passport funding keeps pace with the economy." Starting March 1, the resident Recreation Passport fee will...
WWMTCw
Local couple married for 75 years, anticipate upcoming anniversary
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Can love stand the test of time? For one couple, it certainly has. Loreto and Simona Martinez have been married for 75 years, tying the knot on Feb. 24, 1947. Loreto, 97, and Simona, 94, met and married in Texas, moving to Michigan shortly after. Loreto...
WWMTCw
Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
WWMTCw
SCAM ALERT: Phishing text messages claim EBT cards are locked
Michiganders are reminded to be aware of phishing messages claiming their SNAP EBT cards are locked. Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said the phishing text messages include a phone number to call for help. Responding to the messages may allow scammers...
Comments / 0