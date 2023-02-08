Sheriff: Cory man did donuts in Bloomingdale yard before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man drunkenly used his vehicle to “do donuts” in another person’s yard before officers had to use a stun gun to place him under arrest.
That's according to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, who said deputies arrested Christopher F. Million, 36, of Cory, Monday while responding to a Bloomingdale residence for a call of an unwanted intoxicated person.
Frazier said while doing donuts in a resident’s yard Million’s vehicle struck a mailbox leading to the charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Million reportedly began to resist arrest when deputies arrived.
Deputies eventually utilized a stun gun to place Million into custody.
Sheriff Frazier said Million was booked into the Parke County Jail on the charges of resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.
