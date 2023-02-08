Read full article on original website
Weather Sketch: Kade
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
BIPOC Business Showcase: Mbk Clothing
Tim McCray’s business, My Brother’s Keeper Clothing, came from deep personal tragedy. He lost his younger brother to gun violence. “I was just trying to figure out how to turn something negative into a positive and kind of help him live on,” McCray said. The clothing line...
Duluth’s Bentleyville Unveils Winner Of 20th Anniversary Logo Design Contest
When Bentleyville opens in Duluth in 2023, it will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary, so organizers recently reached out to the community to help design a new logo to mark the milestone. After all, if you're going to celebrate a 20th Anniversary, you must have a sweet new logo to...
Missing Wisconsin Girl May Be In Duluth Or Superior + Need Medical Attention
The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy, Inc, and others are reaching out to the public to help locate a missing teen girl. Isabella Caratzola has been missing from Iron River, Wisconsin since Monday, February 6, 2023. Authorities believe she may travel to Superior, Wisconsin, or to Duluth, Minnesota.
Night to Shine prom kicks off at Proctor High School
Proctor High School held their “Night to Shine” prom on Friday. Hosted by Augustana Lutheran Church, this event celebrates students around the northland who have special needs. The guests were invited to dress up, bring a friend or family member, and enjoy a night filled with dinner, dancing and party games. Attendees were also given the chance to ride in a limo, walk the red carpet and get their hair and makeup done by volunteers.
New London Cafe avocado toast
New London Cafe, a staple in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood, is working on freshening things up. “We’ve been here awhile, like 20+ years I believe,” Head Chef Sarah Severson said. “So just kind of rebranding and coming into Lakeside with a little bit better food, good service, good atmosphere.”
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
Superior Public Library hosts Love Your Local Artist event
The Superior Public Library hosted their “Love Your Local Artist” event Friday evening. This was the first time in two years that the fundraiser had been held. In partnership with Friends of the Library, the art event hosted a number of local photographers, painters, potters, jewelry artists and more.
2023 Winter Out West event this weekend
Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Head west in Duluth to the 2023 Winter Out West event at Memorial Park and Spirit Valley on Saturday and Sunday. There are a lot of different activities to participate in. Come connect with neighbors and businesses, explore and celebrate Western Duluth.
Duluth TV Anchor’s Video Of His Dog Goes Viral For ‘Being Over Winter’
Brewster once again steals the show. This dog might be Duluth's favorite with all the publicity he gets. You can tell how much Dan loves this dog. He even lets him eat out of his tortilla chip bag. Dan often shares posts with Brewster. Dan Hanger, Fox 21 News anchor,...
$849.5K Superior Home With Casino + Views Of The Bong Bridge For Sale
Do you want a private oasis close to the city that feels like you are in your own wooded retreat? Those types of homes don't come along too often but there's one for sale right now in Superior, Wisconsin that has all of these qualities and more. Even if you...
Saginaw man dies in snowmobile crash
FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 67-year-old man from Saginaw died after a snowmobile crash in St. Louis County overnight.The county sheriff's office reports the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on a trail just east of Hingeley Road.Investigators say that the man was not breathing, and despite lifesaving efforts by friends and medical personnel, he died.The victim's identity has not yet been released, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office are still investigating what led to the crash.
Duluth Fast Food Fans: Subway Will No Longer Use Pre-Sliced Meat
Many people, myself included, love to have a sandwich made fresh right in front of you and just the way they like it. Of course, there are lots of options out there but for many the easy choice is Subway. It's fast, convenient, and generally cheaper than a sit-down restaurant. But some changes are coming.
Stunning Drone Video Captures 3 Bobcats On St. Louis River Between Duluth + Superior
I've been saying it for years: people don't realize how beautiful and awesome the St. Louis River is. It's one of the best places to catch walleye in the world. There is wildlife everywhere, and it's right smack dab in the middle of the Twin Ports. If you haven't been on the St. Louis river, you're missing out.
Washington Elementary raked in over $30,000 for Kids Heart Challenge, ranked #2 in state
The kids at Washington Elementary in Cloquet are sure a jumpy bunch, literally!. Friday was their finale of their efforts in the Kids Heart Challenge, formerly known as Jump Rope for Heart. All the grades took turns jumping rope, skipping, and hopping around the gym. They raised over $30,000 for...
Duluth City Council will discuss production incentives for film and tv
Duluth is becoming more of a hotspot for the entertainment industry in film and television. However, The city council wants to continue supporting this growing industry with production incentives. Roz Randorf, the Duluth City Councilor of District 3 talked more about production incentives. “This is the exact same funding. So...
Rock Ridge boy’s hockey talks opting up to Class AA
On Wednesday WDIO reported that the Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge boy’s hockey will move up to Class AA next season. The Hunter’s head coach Dale Jago spoke with WDIO’s Sports Director Alicia Tipcke on why the move is right for their program, that interview can be found HERE.
Finding the right preschool and early childhood education
Parents know that finding the right preschool and early childhood education is important, but it’s not easy. That’s why Andrea Jang of Duluth Mom has resources that may be able to help. She’s developed a guide called Preschools and Early Childhood Resources in Duluth. It’s a list of...
What’s Brewing: Empire Coffee
Empire Coffee is a Superior coffee shop with a “tap house” model. “A lot of coffee shops you’ll go into, they’ll only have like one roast or maybe their own roast,” Owner Aryana Buck said. “We source from a bunch of different roasters from all over the area.”
MN DPS awards Duluth Public Schools $70,000 for school bus cameras
In the latest phase of the Stop Arm Camera Grant Project, the Duluth Public School District was awarded almost $70,000 by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety to install stop arm cameras on the district’s 30 buses. “We’re hoping that by having cameras on these stop signs that it...
