CHICAGO — The family of a 21-year-old woman reported missing last month is seeking the public’s help with information about her whereabouts. Rosa Chacon was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of S. Saint Louis Ave. in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. Family members told WGN News that Chacon entered an rideshare on Jan. 23 and has not been seen or heard from since.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO