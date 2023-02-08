ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Man, 23, fatally shot multiple times on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning. The 23-year-old man was in an alley at the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:31 a.m. when an unidentified man produced a firearm and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death in Chatham alley: police

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in an alley in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when a man he did not know pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seek to identify suspects in CTA Red Line robbery

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking the public's help in identifying five people who allegedly robbed a man at a CTA Red Line platform in South Loop earlier this month. The suspects followed the victim off the train at the Harrison Station at 2:10 a.m. on Feb 4. They beat him and stole his belongings, police say.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people in custody after police chase through Chicago's South Side

CALUMET PARK, Ill. - Two minors were arrested after fleeing troopers in a stolen car on I-57 just south of Chicago Friday night, state police say. Troopers with the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group saw what was believed to be a stolen GMC traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot, killed by CPD outside of Irving Park bar ID’d

CHICAGO — A man shot and killed by Chicago police following an altercation outside of an Irving Park bar Wednesday has been identified. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as 21-year-old Isidro Valverde. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday outside of Christina’s Place, located in the 3700 block of North […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say

A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 64, reported missing from West Side since November

CHICAGO — A 64-year-old man has been reported missing for over a month from the city’s West Side. Police say Cornelius Duncan, nicknamed as “Duncan” has been reported missing since November 17. He was last seen near the 1700 block of North Kedzie Avenue. Police reported he may be homeless and may be seen frequenting […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cops looking for 2 suspects in Boystown armed robbery

Chicago police are asking the public to help them identify two people who are wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery in Boystown. A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 700 block of West Brompton at 8:39 p.m. on January 26, according to Chicago police. The robbers fled in a silver BMW.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aaliyah Fernandez: Missing Chicago teen last seen Monday on North Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Aaliyah "Ashton" Fernandez was last seen on Monday in the 6700 block of N. Campbell Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood. She's described as a Hispanic girl with black hair, brown eyes, standing 5-feet tall...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Woman, 21, missing from Little Village since January, family says

CHICAGO — The family of a 21-year-old woman reported missing last month is seeking the public’s help with information about her whereabouts. Rosa Chacon was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of S. Saint Louis Ave. in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. Family members told WGN News that Chacon entered an rideshare on Jan. 23 and has not been seen or heard from since.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Multiple 53rd Street storefronts smashed Thursday night

Several storefronts and vehicles along 53rd Street had their windows smashed Thursday evening, Feb. 9. According to the University of Chicago Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m., someone with a hammer struck a building resident at 5316 S. Harper Ave., left the building and walked to 53rd Street. On the way the suspect verbally assaulted two people and forcibly took a cell phone from another person. Once at 53rd Street, the suspect damaged several windows and vehicles from Harper Avenue to Harper Court with a hammer.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

