4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Comedian Gary Owen Scoring Laughs at Comedy Zone This Weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Actor and comedian, Gary Owen is performing at The Comedy Zone this weekend. Many of the shows on Friday and Saturday are sold out, but there are tickets available for the 3 o’clock show on Saturday. Owen has been entertaining audiences for nearly three decades. He first captured everyone’s attention in 1997 on BET’s Comic View show. Since then he has appeared in films like “College”, “Little Man”, “Daddy Daycare” and more. You can find Owen’s ticket information at cltcomedyzone.com.
R&B Singer Angie Stone Releases New Song, “Kiss You” & Discusses Love Life
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– R&B diva, Angie Stone is releasing a new song today called, “Kiss You”. The song is off an upcoming album. Stone is preparing for a tour in the UK. She is also planning a visit to the Queen City in the next couple of weeks. The singer actually grew up in Columbia, SC. Stone told WCCB Charlotte that although she is newly married, the relationship is ending. Stone says he just wasn’t the man she thought he was. She is using the new music to keep busy. You can find the new song on all music streaming platforms today.
Rising’s Inaugural Puppy Bowl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Football, food and adorable fluffs playing ball. Rising hosted its inaugural Puppy Bowl in preparation for Super Bowl weekend. Billie’s Buddies and Halfway There Rescue provided the starting lineup for the day. These adorable pups are also up for adoption!
Bahakel Entertainment’s Jeff Sutphen Talks “Love is on the Air” & New Late Night Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Co-host of Love is On The Air, Jeff Sutphen stopped by Rising to talk about Bahakel Entertainment’s Valentine’s special plus his upcoming new late night F.U.N Show on WCCB. About Jeff Sutphen. A television fan favorite, Jeff has done everything from game shows to...
Healthy Headlines: National Burn Awareness Week
CHARLOTTE, NC — Not all burns come from fire. That is one message from the American Burn Association – this first full week in February, which is National Burn Awareness Week. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Novant Health Injury Prevention Coordinator Kelly Moriarty will talk about common causes...
Do My Job: 800 Degree Woodfired Kitchen
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Today is National Pizza Day and the oven is hot and ready at 800 Degree Woodfired Kitchen! In this week’s Do My Job, WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald throws some dough as she tries her best to make the perfect pie!
Students At Davidson Day Raise Money To Buy Teacher A Ticket To Super Bowl
DAVIDSON, N.C. — There’s always that one teacher who has a special place in a students heart. For a couple of Davidson Day High School students, it’s Steve McGill. “He has a talent to make a connection with every single student he teaches,” said Davidson High junior Grace Mitchell.
Rachael’s Sweet and Spicy Meatball Recipe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — News Rising’s Rachael Maurer made the team some sweet and spicy meatballs as the team prepares a football tailgate. For the meatballs, the Rising team used frozen meatballs cooked in a crockpot with grape jelly and two bottles of chili sauce. Heinz is a good...
Text2Win Tickets To The Charlotte Home + Remodeling Show
The Charlotte Home + Remodeling Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals. Whether you’re joining us at the...
Spice Up Your Tailgate With Bojangles
CHARLOTTE, NC — The big game is coming up and you might be wondering what to bring to the party. Michael Krimmer, Bojangles Menu & Culinary Innovation Director, joins Rising to tell us more about how you can spice up your tailgate with Bojangles!
Hydroplaning Risks and Prevention
CHARLOTTE – Rain, low temperatures, and a wintery mix all add up for risky driving conditions and higher potential for hydroplaning. “Hydroplaning is when you lose traction with your vehicle and the tires in the roadway”, says Trooper Robert Rogers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. “And this could be a brief couple of seconds and it could last for several cycles.”
Snow Probabilities For Charlotte Are Increasing
It has been 379 days since Charlotte has seen at least a trace of snow. Could we break that stretch this weekend? It is possible. Not likely yet, but possible. An upper level low pressure system will move in from the west this weekend. Upper level low pressures can make for a tricky forecast. Even though surface temperatures will likely remain above freezing in Charlotte, temperatures above the surface could be below freezing. Exactly how far up the surface warm layer is will depend on if we get snow or not.
How To Decorate A Super Bowl Party With Mooi Design & Event Planning
CHARLOTTE, NC — Ahead of the Super Bowl, Rising hosted a Tailgate party to kick off the big game. Eddie Shaw, Owner of Mooi Design & Event Planning stopped by Rising to show us how we can decorate a Super Bowl party for less. For more information on Mooi...
Snow Totals Increase For The Mountains With Flakes Possible In The Piedmont
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — It has been 381 days since Charlotte has seen at least a trace of snow. Could we break that stretch this weekend? It is not looking likely. It is possible the Piedmont will see a burst of snow, but accumulation is not expected. As of...
Monroe Police K9 “Kilo” Has Passed Away
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Monroe Police Department K9, “Kilo” died unexpectedly on Thursday night. He encountered an unknown medical emergency that would ultimately lead to his death. Kilo had experienced medical problems while at home on Thursday leading to him being transported to Carolina Veterinary Specialists. “We’re saddened...
Neighbors Pushing Back Against Plan to Build Landfill in Kelly Road Area
CHARLOTTE, N.C — Nathaniel Tew has lived in the Pleasant Grove area for almost 15 years, but a plan to build a landfill would completely change the place he calls home. ” We’re all just heartbroken that our neighbors are going to do something that will so negatively impact what we have come to love about this area,” Tew said.
Local Organizations Gather Support for Turkey & Syria
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hope in the face of devastation. Rescue crews are working around the clock to pull survivors out of the rubble in parts of Turkey and Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the region last weekend. But they’re running out of time. “We’re not ready...
Man Arrested in Double Murder Cold Case from 1984
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have charged a man in a nearly 40-year-old double murder cold case. James Thomas Pratt, 60, was arrested and charged in the murders of 27-year Sarah Mobley Hall and her 10-year-old son, Derrick Mobley. Sarah Mobley Hall and her son were found dead in their...
Study: COVID-19 Vaccine May Reduce Effects Of Botox
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Botox is the one of the most common non-surgical procedures in the world. However, if you received a COVID vaccine, Botox may not have the same effect. A study published in January, showed Botox lasted about 22 days less in patients who received a COVID vaccination.
Deputies Arrest Two In Death of Lincolnton Man
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Two people are behind bars in connection to the 2021 murder of a Lincolnton man. On July 13, 2021, Lincoln County Sheriff deputies were called to Smith Farm Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was off the roadway in a secluded wooded area. Deputies say, when they noticed the vehicle was unoccupied they attempted to search the area. A K-9 was brought in to help with the search and alerted officials to the body of an unidentified male.
