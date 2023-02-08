NBC 10 News Today: Mitch in the Morning

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Latrisha Parker
 3 days ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, get ready for another full weekend of Mardi Gras. For more information on these events, watch the video above.

MyArkLaMiss

Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update; Feb. 10, 2023

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Missed our morning show? Here’s your Midday Ark-La-Miss Update for Friday, February 10, 2023. Watch NBC’s new midday newscast “NBC News Daily” on weekdays from 1 PM to 2 PM central time for national and world news, as well as your full local forecast and top stories across the Ark-La-Miss.
MyArkLaMiss

17-year-old charged with triple homicide in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of three people in St. Francis, Arkansas. According to a report from the St. Francis County Sheriff, a family member requested a welfare check on Nov. 28 after being told that a shooting had happened at a home on Gore Street in […]
SAINT FRANCIS, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Camden mother and daughter accused of assaulting family member and chasing the victim with a knife; charged

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities confirmed that a Camden mother and daughter have been charged with Aggravated Assault and Obstruction after the duo chased a family member with a knife. On December 15, 2022, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to a residence on Louisville Avenue in Camden, Ark. due to a disturbance. […]
CAMDEN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Winn Parish woman accused of stealing items from Dillard’s in Monroe; also arrested for drug offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Senator Katrina Jackson sued by Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic for allegedly blocking critic on Twitter

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic has announced they are suing Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, over her decision to block Maya Detiege from her public Twitter account due to Detiege’s viewpoint and critical tweets. According to Clinic Director Katie Schwartzmann, Jackson’s actions are viewed as violating Detiege’s right to free […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police release statement following recent shootings

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe, LA. has been the subject of multiple shootings from February 5-7. While suspects are still at large for these shootings, Chief Vic Zordan of the Monroe Police Department told us more about the department’s response to these incidents. “We’re actively patrolling everything we can, the areas that […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Second suspect arrested in West Monroe convenience store theft investigation

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/11/2023): The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested another suspect in the convenience store theft that took place in West Monroe, La. on February 8, 2023. According to deputies, 47-year-old Brandon C. Flintroy was allegedly seen on security footage, along with three other suspects, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man leads State Police on high-speed chase in Jackson Parish; on the run

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. JACKSON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, around 7:05 AM, the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department was notified by Louisiana State Police that authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 167 near […]
JACKSON PARISH, LA
