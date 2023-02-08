Read full article on original website
The Refuge opens its doors in Scott County, ready to house and help at-risk children
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- After seven years of planning and fundraising, The Refuge is now ready to welcome at-risk children who are in need of an emergency shelter. The 5,000-square-foot facility on South 1st Street is the first of its kind for Scott County. Grace Covenant Church bought the land next to its building and donated it to the refuge organization. The emergency shelter will take in up to 10 children — ages 10-18 — and temporarily house them with the help of local police agencies and Child Protective Services.
wdrb.com
Developer intends to build nearly 200 apartments on former site of Brown Brothers Cadillac in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An old car lot is driving growth in downtown Louisville. Just across the street from the Brown Hotel, between South 5th and South 4th streets on West Broadway, the former Brown Brothers Cadillac site will soon be transformed into 186 apartment units. Michael Blanford works near...
Incredible Photos of Indiana’s Abandoned Colgate Factory
ABANDONED BUILDING ALERT: WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Indiana's Colgate Clock. Clarksville, Indiana is home to an abandoned factory that was once the Colgate factory. While the building sits empty, the giant...
salemleader.com
New $5 million county highway garage proposed
Washington County’s current highway garage has aged beyond its practical use, leading officials to propose the construction of a new facility at a different location. The possible building project was announced by Commissioner Todd Ewing during a joint meeting between the commissioners and the county council on Monday, Feb. 6.
tourcounsel.com
Green Tree Mall | Shopping mall in Clarksville, Indiana
Green Tree Mall is an shopping mall located in Clarksville, Indiana, United States. The mall is located off of I-65 about four miles (6 km) north of downtown Louisville. It has a total area of 795,382 square feet (73,893 m2). It was named for a large boundary tree of considerable age that once stood at the location. Currently, there are more than 80 inline stores and 2 major anchor stores (Dillard's and JCPenney). The third anchor was Sears which closed on October 1, 2017.
eaglecountryonline.com
Temporary Restrictions on U.S. 50 in Aurora Next Week
A one-day project has been scheduled for Monday. (Aurora, Ind.) - Restrictions will be in place on U.S. 50 in Aurora next week. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Michiana and Duke Energy will be working together to repair a failed meter box at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Sycamore Estate Drive on Monday, February 13.
WLWT 5
Smoking ban passed unanimously by Northern Kentucky city, goes into effect in May
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Bellevue, Kentucky has unanimously passed a citywide ordinance prohibiting smoking on city property, at places of employment and in enclosed public spaces. The Bellevue City Council voted on its passage during Wednesday's meeting. "I am proud of the council's commitment to our community health," said Charlie...
Wave 3
Employee charged with theft of business cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana mother pushing for justice more than 100 days after daughter’s shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newest addition to Shawnee Goodman’s home is a little furrier, and a lot more energetic than she may have asked for. Yet, she’s grown close to Bentley, her three-year-old blue heeler. “He’s very close,” Goodman said. “He’s very loving. He’s very affectionate.”...
wdrb.com
Despite industry challenges, local drive-in theater says the future is bright
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The movie theater industry has been through several changes in the past few years, including adjusting to the public's access to streaming services and navigating pandemic closures. Just this month, AMC announced it will change its ticket prices based on seat locations. In late January,...
WIBC.com
Second-Story Fire in Columbus Put Out
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire broke out in a two-story single-family home in Forest Park Estates on Wednesday evening, leaving a female occupant unharmed. Columbus firefighters were alerted to the incident at around 5:46 p.m. after the woman reported the fire in one of the second-floor bedrooms and escaped the house. She told firefighters that no one else was inside.
korncountry.com
Columbus police arrest Indy man for Moose Lodge armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
Wave 3
License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sellersburg Police are asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and their license plates. Officers have taken three reports about stolen plates in the past week. The thefts happened in two Sellersburg neighborhoods: the Hill N Dale subdivision and Bridge Court. Police...
Wave 3
JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students have been cited after a fight at Fern Creek High School that injured multiple staff members who attempted to break the fight up. According to a letter sent home to Fern Creek families, the incident happened Thursday afternoon when two students attempted to start a fight with a third student.
eaglecountryonline.com
Motorcycle Gang Member Convicted of Murder
Michael Karnuth faces between 90 and 130 years in prison. Michael Karnuth. Photo provided. (Jefferson County, Ind.) - A North Vernon man is facing between 90 and 130 years in prison after being found guilty of murder and related charges in a 2021 gang shootout that resulted in the death of a gang member, said Jefferson County Prosecutor David R. Sutter.
WLKY.com
Customers demand reimbursement for dangerous carbon monoxide mistake in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — CenterPoint Energy customers want to know if they will be reimbursed for a costly mistake made by the company. The natural gas company admitted a mistake at its Jeffersonville plant caused dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in homes on Christmas Eve. The situation sickened dozens of...
wdrb.com
Oldham County school board member resigns after 21 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 21 years, Oldham County School Board member Joyce Fletcher is stepping down. She didn't give a reason for her resignation, but said in a letter to the school board and the district that it had been her "honor to serve." "This school district remains one...
wdrb.com
Silver Creek Schools considering later start times for next school year
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana school district is considering changing its start time for students. Chad Briggs, the Superintendent of Silver Creek Schools, said he believes pushing start times back could bring several benefits, from allowing students more time to sleep, as well as alleviate traffic backups during drop off and pick up times.
WHAS 11
Fire engulfs house in Fern Creek
It took about 30 firefighters to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man dies after car catches fire in crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man is dead after the car he was driving caught on fire in a crash. Dispatch received a report on Tuesday at 4:12 a.m. about a crash on the 11000 block of West State Road 256 in Jefferson County, Indiana. The vehicle reportedly exited the travel portion of the roadway before striking a tree and catching on fire.
