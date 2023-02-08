ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida House Committee Approves Gun Bill

By Staff
Tallahassee Reports
 3 days ago

By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters.

The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, & Government Operations Subcommittee voted 10-5 along party lines to approve the measure, after an at-times tense three-hour meeting.

The bill (HB 543) would eliminate a concealed-weapons licensing process that includes people undergoing criminal background checks and completing firearms-training courses. Under the proposal, people with concealed firearms would need to carry valid identification and “must display such identification upon demand by a law enforcement officer.”

The majority of more than 100 people who testified or signed up to testify about the measure Tuesday opposed the bill — with numerous gun-rights supporters criticizing it for not going far enough. They urged lawmakers to allow what’s known as open carry, meaning firearms would not have to be concealed. Many said the bill’s “constitutional carry” moniker was a misnomer.

Chris Rose II of Gainesville described the measure as watered down and expressed frustration at what he characterized as a promise that was not delivered.

“This bill is not constitutional carry. This bill is not close to constitutional carry. This bill is not what the other half of the country has, and I am fed up with being a second-class citizen to those folks,” Rose told the panel.

Democratic lawmakers heavily criticized the bill as it would eliminate the firearms-training requirement. Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-North Miami, proposed adding various training requirements to the measure, but the Republican-dominated panel rejected all amendments sought by Democrats.

“It makes no sense that people have to pass an exam to drive a vehicle but not to own a gun,” Joseph said.

But Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who spoke in favor of the bill on behalf of the Florida Sheriffs Association, said current training requirements tied to the licensing process are “meaningless.”

“The training that people get today is really meaningless training. It’s this online course for about 30 minutes, and that’s what you get,” Gualtieri said.

Gualtieri said the bill would not change current prohibitions on where people can carry concealed weapons, such as at schools and polling places, and said the bill “protects people’s right to protect themselves.”

Several groups that support gun-control measures warned the bill would make Florida less safe.

“The licensing process that this bill is trying to take away is a vital part of making sure that guns are kept out of the hands of folks that would misuse them,” said Alyssa Akbar of the organization March for Our Lives, which was formed after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

But Bill sponsor Chuck Brannan, R-Macclenny, described the proposal as simply removing the requirement that gun owners seek the government’s permission to carry firearms.

“If you’ve ever gotten a concealed-weapons permit, it certainly is not extensive training. So I think the differences are going to be negligible after this bill,” Brannan said.

The bill, filed for the legislative session that will start March 7, appears to be on a fast track in the House. It now needs approval only from the Judiciary Committee before it can go to the House floor. The Senate does not have a similar bill.

pool man
2d ago

Everyone has a right to protect themselves. Hopefully those that have never carried get familiar with their weapon and don’t shoot their toodles

Beanskin
3d ago

Criminals never ask for a permit to carry. About time we had a law do something for the people.

DarkSkreemer
2d ago

How is it that people are so ignorant, thinking that this is going to make FL more dangerous and make it more dangerous for police? A lot of these officers support this bill and we would not be the first state to pass constitutional carry.

floridapolitics.com

Frank White lands more major endorsements in Senate bid

Momentum continues for Panhandle Republican with backing from Patronis, Associated Industries of Florida. A Panhandle Republican continues to get major endorsements in his state Senate bid. Both Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Associated Industries of Florida are backing former state Rep. Frank White in his thus-far unopposed bid in...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Secretly Wanted to Ban Guns From His Election Night Bash

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did not want guns at his Election Night party in Tampa—but he couldn’t have his constituents knowing that. According to a series of emails obtained by The Washington Post, DeSantis tried to convince the Tampa Convention Center to claim that it was their policy to prohibit firearms, despite the fact that Florida state law allows concealed carry inside public facilities unless a client specifically requests otherwise. “DeSantis/his campaign will not tell their attendees they are not permitted to carry because of the political optics,” Chase Finch, the convention center’s head of security, wrote in an email to other city officials conveying the governor’s request. DeSantis’ appeal was quickly denied, though he ended up having metal detectors at the event. Tim Marden, chairman of the Alachua County GOP, told the Washington Post that he skipped a fundraiser for Santos in October over the decision to have metal detectors. “It was a little hypocritical to have this measure in place for law-abiding citizens at a time when a lot of folks in the gun community will condemn a Democratic politician for having a security force,” he said.Read it at The Washington Post
TAMPA, FL
PSki17

New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls

In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

DeSantis asks for millions of dollars more to fight lawsuits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida state legislators to approve millions of dollars to help his office and other state agencies fight lawsuits stemming from new laws and executive orders. According to his budget proposal, which was unveiled last week, DeSantis is seeking to increase the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

House Democrat Cherfilus-McCormick Says Democrats Need a 'Come to Jesus Moment'

In a recent interview with The Floridian, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D) discussed the state of the Florida Democratic Party, even as state Democrats look to former state Senator Annette Taddeo, and possibly former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, to possibly lead them. "There really is an absence of leadership," she says,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida House Panel Backs Bill On Renter Fees

As Florida grapples with affordable-housing problems, lawmakers started moving forward Thursday with a proposal that could lead to renters paying non-refundable monthly fees instead of security deposits. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill (HB 133), with supporters saying it would
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Bill would repeal the Florida's longstanding no-fault auto insurance system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, filed a repeal bill (SB 586) that is identical to a House version (HB 429) filed last month by Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County. Grall, who was elected to the Senate last year, helped lead efforts to try to repeal the no-fault system when she served in the House.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Gun bill moves ahead amid crossfire

TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law,...
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Senators Back ‘Live Local’ Housing Plan

By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — A priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo to make housing more affordable for workers started to move forward Wednesday despite some questions about issues such as preventing rent controls. The Senate Community Affairs Committee unanimously backed the wide-ranging bill (SB 102), which would provide incentives […]
FLORIDA STATE
