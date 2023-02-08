Perion Network Names New CEO As Doron Gerstel Departs To 'Reenergize'; Clocks 33% Revenue Growth In Q4
Perion Network Ltd PERI reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 33% year-on-year to $209.7 million, beating the consensus of $205 million.
- Display Advertising revenues rose 24% Y/Y to $123.8 million, primarily from video and CTV revenue growth.
- Search Advertising revenue increased 49% Y/Y to $85.9 million, primarily due to a 13% increase in average RPM and a 26% increase in average daily searches.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.90 beat the consensus of $0.59.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 55% of revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs, compared to 45% last year.
- Perion Network generated $38.2 million in operating cash flow and held $429.6 million in cash and equivalents.
- CEO Transition: Perion named General Manager of CodeFuel, Perion's search advertising business, Tal Jacobson as CEO to succeed Doron Gerstel, effective August 1.
- Gerstel said, "Having been CEO of five different companies since 1999, I feel the need to take some time off to re-energize."
FY23 Outlook: Perion saw revenue of $720 million - $740 million versus the consensus of $730 million.
Price Action: PERI shares traded lower by 8.41% at $30.72 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
Comments / 0