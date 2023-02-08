Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
California’s Recent Mass Shootings Prove Gun Control Is Just the Beginning
Chun-Yen Chen was just waking up on Sunday morning when she received a panicked phone call from her son. "He said he saw the breaking news and wanted to know if I was at the party and if I was okay," she recalls. The party in question was last Saturday night's Lunar New Year celebration at the nearby Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, where a gunman opened fire, killing 11 people and injuring nine more in what would become the first of two mass shootings in just one week in the state.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker ripped for threatening sheriffs who vowed not to enforce assault weapons ban
Spokesmen for Gun Owners of America and the National Rifle Association joined a bounty of disgruntled Americans who pushed back against Illinois' assault weapons ban.
'What the hell is wrong with us': State, local politicians plead for stricter gun laws nationwide
With more mass shootings than days in 2023, the chorus for gun reform is growing ever louder following the tragedy in Half Moon Bay.
More than a million undocumented immigrants gained driver’s licenses in California
On a recent night, by the Miramar Reservoir in San Diego County, a man named Erwin sat at a picnic table scrolling through dozens of texts from his wife. He read aloud her warnings about police patrolling a road near their home. “‘There’s a lot of cops out tonight,’” he...
Washington Examiner
Garland goes on offense to protect firearms ban appeals court ruled unconstitutional
Attorney General Merrick Garland went on the offensive Thursday after an appeals court ruled the government can't stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders from owning firearms, vowing to "seek further review" of the decision. In a unanimous opinion by a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals...
ATF Rule Could Make Some Tennessee Gun Owners Felons
A new ATF ruling may turn as many as 40 MILLION Americans into felons. The rule concerns firearm pistol braces. It doesn’t leave gun owners with many options to obey the new rule. They'll either have to destroy the firearm, turn it in, or apply for a tax stamp and hope it will arrive before the rule takes effect in the next 120 days.
SCOTUS shoots down appeal of NY concealed carry restriction ruling, allowing gun law to still be enforced
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request for an injunction against New York's concealed carry restrictions brought by a group of gun store owners.
Boebert hits out at Americans for ‘only’ owning 46% of world’s guns
Congress member Lauren Boebert said Americans owning 46 per cent of the world's guns is not enough and urged people to get the "numbers up".The staunch pro-gun Republican made the remarks during a floor speech on Wednesday while condemning the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) after the agency said it will require gun owners to register firearms with pistol braces.A pistol brace is an accessory that is attached to a firearm and the shooter's arm to help shoot more accurately using one hand. The Colorado representative accused the ATF of violating the separation of powers, arguing...
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Federal judge blocks California misinformation law
A federal judge has temporarily blocked a California law intended to prevent doctors from spreading COVID-19 misinformation or disinformation to patients, finding that it is “unconstitutionally vague.” A group of five doctors and two nonprofit advocacy groups sued in November after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed Assembly Bill 2098 into law the month before. …
Illinois Governor: Bans Assault Weapons and High-Capacity Magazines, Amidst Law Enforcement Resistance
On January 10th, 2023, Illinois Governor JB Pritzger signed into law a package of gun control measures that aims to restrict certain firearms and attachments, limit the possession of ammunition and enhance gun restraining orders. The new law also requires registration for certain firearms already owned.
American gun laws to expect in 2023
Gun laws have become a major issue in America due to the country's notoriously high levels of violence and mass shootings. Gun control is a highly debated topic, with proponents of stricter regulations citing public safety and opponents worrying that infringement upon Second Amendment rights could compromise citizens' ability to protect themselves. The debate continues to be an important part of the national dialogue.
MSNBC
John Eastman’s California bar danger could hurt him at the Supreme Court, too
John Eastman, the former Donald Trump lawyer and possible future Trump co-defendant, has added the potential loss of his California law license to his list of troubles. If the state plucks Eastman’s license, that could put the former Justice Clarence Thomas clerk’s Supreme Court bar membership in further jeopardy as well. As it happens, on the subject of fringe election efforts, he’s lead counsel on a Supreme Court amicus brief — meaning a brief filed by an outside party not directly involved in the case — supporting North Carolina Republicans and the so-called independent state legislature theory in Moore v. Harper.
Court rulings against gun regulations across U.S. could have ramifications in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Recent court cases across the country challenging gun regulations could be an issue for conversation at the Illinois statehouse as the state faces a bevy of lawsuits over its gun and magazine ban. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a New York case challenging that state’s gun laws, a new precedent was set. Gun rights advocate Todd Vandermyde said no longer are courts to balance public safety with fundamental rights. Instead, he said, courts are to rule on the...
New California Legislation Would Ban Concealed Weapons in ‘Sensitive’ Public Places
California Democrats on Wednesday vowed to enact new legislation aimed at protecting state restrictions on carrying concealed weapons from conservative legal challenges, days after two mass shootings left 18 people dead. The proposed legislation would raise the age at which a gun owner can apply for a concealed-carry permit, increase...
msn.com
The #1 state for registered guns
Slide 1 of 53: With nearly 400 million privately owned guns in the United States, the country has the highest rate of civilian firearm ownership in the world — more than double that of Yemen, which has the second-highest rate of gun ownership. While U.S. citizens are permitted to own firearms under the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution, only a fraction of U.S. gun owners must register their firearms because gun laws vary from state to state and the requirements for registration depend upon the firearms in question. Anyone paying attention knows that firearms command a higher degree of cultural significance in the United States than any other country in the world. Despite many Americans being proud gun-owners, a large movement exists within the country in opposition to the freedom afforded to those in possession of these potentially deadly weapons.According to a report from Statista, those "opposed to current gun regulation have sourced their anger from the large number of deaths due to firearms in the country, as well as the high frequency of gun violence apparent in comparison the other developed countries. Furthermore, the United States has fallen victim to a number of mass shootings in the last two decades most of which have raised questions over the ease at which a person can obtain a firearm. Although this movement holds a significant position in the public political discourse of the United States, meaningful change in regards to the legislation dictating the ownership of firearms has not occurred. Critics have pointed to the influence possessed by the National Rifle Association through their lobbying of public officials. The National Rifle Association also lobby for the interests of firearm manufacturing in the United States which has continued to rise since a fall in the early 2000s."With all of this in mind, we've used data compiled by Statista to put together a ranking of registered guns in America by state. Can you guess which state has the highest number of registered guns in the country?
No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas
I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
Appeals court ruling on domestic violence gun law draws concerns
SACRAMENTO — There's been a fundamental shift in the approach to domestic violence cases after a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled it's now legal for domestic abusers to own a gun.To be clear, the court's decision only applies to Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. It does not impact the laws on the books in California, but there is fear the fallout doesn't stop with those three states.Groups that help advocate for domestic violence survivors fear that the ruling set a precedent. They say it isn't just dangerous but is a deadly combination."I am very deeply, deeply concerned about a ruling...
Phys.org
Sheriffs who see themselves as ultimate defenders of the Constitution are especially worried about gun rights
A gun control law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois in January 2023 immediately faced opposition from a group key to the law's enforcement: sheriffs. They are county-level, locally elected public officials who run jails, provide courthouse security, and, in many counties, are the primary providers of law enforcement services.
Supreme Court asks Biden administration to pick sides in North Carolina school skirt case
The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration this week to weigh in on whether it should take a case over a North Carolina charter school's dress code requiring its girl students to wear dresses or skirts.
