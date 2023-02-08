Read full article on original website
Next-Generation Mercedes eSprinter Production Is Already Delayed
The next generation of the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter van will not launch in late 2026 as originally planned and will instead see a summer 2028 debut. The news comes from Automotive News on the heels of the reveal of the 2023 eSprinter (pictured), a heavily modified version of the Sprinter Cargo Van. The next-gen eSprinter, however, will utilize a new modular platform called VAN.EA. It's being designed and engineered to accommodate medium and large fully electrified commercial vans.
Mercedes And Moncler Tease Crazy G-Class Art Car For London Fashion Week
Mercedes-Benz is teasing us with a new art car in collaboration with outdoor fashion house Moncler, with the final product to be revealed during London Fashion Week on February 20, 2023. Mercedes promises a unique art piece created exclusively for the collaboration by Mercedes' head designer Gorden Wagener and will appear at 9PM London time at Moncler's "Art of Genius" live show. For those that can't make it, the show will be live-streamed on Moncler's website.
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Plug-in Hybrid First Look Review: Plug In To Luxury
For the first time in half a decade, a plug-in hybrid GLE will come to the US. The last PHEV GLE was the 2018 GLE 550e, and that car had a V6 turbo plug-in hybrid setup. Now, Mercedes-Benz gives us a proper PHEV GLE: It's called the GLE 400e and comes packing a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder plug-in hybrid engine that provides a total of 381 horsepower. It joins the GLE lineup just in time for its 2024 facelift and price-wise, it will slot in between the GLE 450 and the GLE 580. There aren't that many PHEV SUVs in the mid-size premium class, with nothing comparable from Audi or Genesis at the moment, so the GLE 400e's natural rivals will be the Volvo XC90 Recharge and the BMW X5 xDrive45e. However, an updated and much improved 2024 xDrive50e is around the corner as part of the dramatically refreshed new 2024 BMW X5 lineup, and the Merc would have to beat that too. Considering the PHEV Bimmer's substantially improved specs, the GLE 400e is facing a tough battle.
Mercedes Celebrates 22 Millionth Mercedes-Benz Vehicle To Roll Out Of Sindelfingen In Germany
The Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant in Germany has been in operation since 1915 and has built the 22 millionth vehicle since it started keeping records in 1946. The landmark car is an EQS 580 4MATIC in Manufaktur Hyacinth Red Metallic paint. Sindelfingen also produces all variants of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, Mercedes is particularly proud of how quickly different models and drive variants were integrated into the running line without too much disruption. Deliveries of the S-Class rose to over 90,000 units in 2022, an increase of 5% over 2021. Mercedes produced 19,200 EQS models in 2022.
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV First Look Review: Nipped, Tucked, And Torqued Up
Mercedes-AMG recently unveiled its refreshed mid-size SUV lineup, with the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 once again positioned below the snarling GLE 63 S that we review separately. Changes for the 2024 model are quite extensive, ranging from styling enhancements to a torquier engine. While the older model GLE 53 is an accomplished performance SUV, it doesn't quite have what it takes to beat its most obvious rivals, including the Audi SQ7 and new BMW X5 M60i. Mercedes-AMG will be hopeful that the latest update will put it in a better position to capitalize on its in-between status, bridging the gap between the cooking GLEs and the truly hot AMGs.
America's Biggest Automakers Are Looking To Cut Costs Big Time
Two of America's biggest automakers, Ford and General Motors, will be tightening their respective purse strings as they head into 2023 - but for different reasons, reports Automotive News (AN). With a recession looming, now is not the time to ignore the financial books, especially if you're a car company....
Watch Charles Leclerc Drive Michael Schumacher's 2003 Championship-Winning V10 F1 Car Like He Stole It
Charles Leclerc realized a childhood dream after driving the 2003 Ferrari F2003-GA Formula 1 car at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. We're surprised that Ferrari allowed him to drive another priceless ex-F1 car after he binned Niki Lauda's 1974 Ferrari F1 car last year. To be fair, it wasn't his fault, and he has since driven other invaluable red racers.
1969 Chevrolet Camaro Fenix Is 1,180 HP Of Supercharged Beauty
A gorgeous 1969 Chevrolet Camaro resto-mod nicknamed "Fenix" just debuted at the 2023 Grand National Roadster Show in Pomona, CA, and it'll make any muscle car lover envious. Penned by famous designer Sean Smith and built by the team at Driven Speed Shop, the car owned by Micheal Shields is a gorgeous combination of style, luxury, and raw power with 1,180 horses under the hood thanks to a supercharged 427 LS7 V8.
New Evidence Suggests Toyota Is Building A Century SUV To Compete With The BMW X5
Rumors suggesting that Toyota will soon introduce a Century SUV are gaining traction, with Nikkei Asia(NA) reporting that the automaker will launch its latest range-topper by the end of the year. If you're not aware, the Century nameplate is legendary in luxury car circles and is affixed to Toyota's finest...
I've driven 20 electric cars — here are the 7 most important things I've learned about charging, range, and why Tesla still dominates
Hours of driving electric cars showed me that they're fast, fun, and functional. Plus, charging isn't all that bad if you do it right.
Tesla Will Replace Entire Car After Steering Wheel Detaches While Driving on Highway
Tesla, Twitter/@preneh24Losing all steering at speed is a terrifying experience, but thankfully the story has a positive ending for one Tesla owner.
New Porsche Cayenne Teased Traversing Extreme Conditions In Final Development
The 2024 Porsche Cayenne is in the final phase of its strict testing regime in preparation for its global premiere this spring, with the automaker showcasing the new SUV's final development prototypes tackling the harshest terrain the world over as its final test. Porsche introduced the third-generation Cayenne in 2017...
Alfa Romeo's First 2023 F1 Car Is Already Up For Auction
Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake's very first C43 F1 car - the demo car used at the official reveal earlier this week - has been put up for auction via the official F1 merchandise website, F1 Authentics. Considering it's the last time Alfa will race in F1 for the foreseeable future, the car could fetch a fair chunk of change, even if it doesn't have an engine.
The Rolls-Royce Spirit Of Ecstasy Was Nearly Inspired By Nike
The famous Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy is celebrating her 112th birthday, and she's still looking pretty fine, it has to be said. Rolls-Royce first filed intellectual property rights for the mascot on 6 February 1911, and ever since, she's been associated with grace, elegance, and wealth. She is also the most famous mascot of them all.
1-Of-450 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA 1300 Junior Stradale Is An Aluminum-Bodied Beauty
Auction house Gooding & Company will soon auction off an extraordinary example of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA 1300 Junior Stradale. This model, built in 1968, is particularly special as it is just one of the 450 aluminum-bodied examples ever made. Designed for motorsport endeavors, Alfa introduced the Bertone-styled coupe in 1965, but the 1300 Junior only debuted in '68.
Ford Mustang Dark Horse's Design Explored In Detail
Ford has unveiled new design details of the upcoming pinnacle of the all-new Mustang lineup, the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse. According to Ford's press release, it will be the halo 5.0-liter V8 model until the inevitable track-prepped and supercharged Shelbys are launched, and it sounds demonic. The Dark Horse will...
2024 BMW X5 First Look Review: Bettering A Benchmark
BMW and risk-taking are no strangers, and be it in the areas of design or technology, the manufacturer has pushed the envelope so far in recent years that even diehard brand loyalists have been challenged in their allegiance. But beyond all the chaos is the consistently outstanding X5 SUV, now in its fourth generation and the beneficiary of a comprehensive facelift.
Rejoice! Mini Bringing Back The Manual On Four New Models
Mini USA conducted a study to find whether there's still an interest in manual transmissions, and as a result, it has announced that four models will subsequently be available with a stick shift. These models include the Mini Cooper Convertible and S Convertible, and the Mini Cooper four-door Cooper and Cooper S. With these models now included, a grand total of seven Minis are available with a six-speed manual.
Lucid Fighting Tesla Price Cuts With $7,500 EV Credit For Air Touring And Grand Touring Buyers
Lucid has responded to recent EV price cuts, with the California-based automaker announcing a $7,500 credit for the Air sedan. The credit applies to specific configurations of the Lucid Air Touring ($107,400) and Grand Touring ($138,000) sedans purchased by March 31, 2023. These are the mid-range trims positioned between the base Air Pure at $87,400 and the Air Sapphire that starts at a jaw-dropping $249,000.
FCA Wants To Make The Turbocharger A Part Of The Cylinder Head
In new patent documents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) discovered by CarBuzz, FCA has suggested that a turbocharger assembly should no longer be separate from that of the cylinder head to which it is connected. We're not going to get into the finer details of...
