For the first time in half a decade, a plug-in hybrid GLE will come to the US. The last PHEV GLE was the 2018 GLE 550e, and that car had a V6 turbo plug-in hybrid setup. Now, Mercedes-Benz gives us a proper PHEV GLE: It's called the GLE 400e and comes packing a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder plug-in hybrid engine that provides a total of 381 horsepower. It joins the GLE lineup just in time for its 2024 facelift and price-wise, it will slot in between the GLE 450 and the GLE 580. There aren't that many PHEV SUVs in the mid-size premium class, with nothing comparable from Audi or Genesis at the moment, so the GLE 400e's natural rivals will be the Volvo XC90 Recharge and the BMW X5 xDrive45e. However, an updated and much improved 2024 xDrive50e is around the corner as part of the dramatically refreshed new 2024 BMW X5 lineup, and the Merc would have to beat that too. Considering the PHEV Bimmer's substantially improved specs, the GLE 400e is facing a tough battle.

17 HOURS AGO