WKTV

Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others

THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
whcuradio.com

Two more arrested in Cortland stolen trailer investigation

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two in Cortland are charged in connection with a grand larceny investigation. Authorities arrested 25-year-old Samantha Townsend and 45-year-old Jeremy Rice Thursday for their alleged involvement in the theft of a utility trailer from a job site in January. The trailer was found on a snowmobile trail with over $50,000 worth of equipment inside.
CORTLAND, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse

An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

MV Crime Stoppers – Help Police Find Man Wanted By Police

Oneida City Police and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a local man wanted on several charges, including grand larceny. Police are looking for 52-year-old Leonard Michael Vincett who failed to appear for sentencing, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department.
ONEIDA, NY
syracuse.com

State Police searching for North Country man who has ties to Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- State Police are searching for a missing North Country man that could be in the Syracuse area, troopers said. Around 12:47 p.m. Thursday, troopers received a report of a missing man who was last seen over a month ago in the town of Oswegatchie, according to a news release from State Police.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Make An Arrest In 2022 Homicide

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police make an arrest in a June, 2022 homicide. Back in June, Officer responded to call about a vehicle crashing into a tree a little before 2 in the afternoon. They found 22-year-old Remir Martin inside the vehicle shot. He died from his wounds. Another person,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

See guns seized from Fulton teacher who police say had tens of thousands of rounds of ammo

Fulton, N.Y. — A Fulton Jr. High School School technology teacher arrested Tuesday had more guns and ammunition than authorities originally made public. In all, police seized more than 40 rifles, shotguns, a bin full of handguns and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition from Jesse Weigand’s home on Demass Road in the town of Oswego during a search on Jan. 26, according to court documents.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

