Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
WKTV
Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others
THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
Cops Arrest 3 After $24k Taken In ‘Grandson Needs Help’ Scam
New York State Police say an elderly Central New York couple fell victim to an enduring scam that puts emotion ahead of all else: a sudden call that a loved one needs your help immediately. Authorities say the con worked for a while, as the couple was swindled out of...
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
Air One used to help capture suspects who ran from Syracuse Police
NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air One was sent to the Onondaga Nation area on Thursday, February 9 to search for two suspects who were involved in a shots fired incident. Syracuse City Police responded to a shots fired call and when they arrived at the scene and tried to apprehend the […]
whcuradio.com
Two more arrested in Cortland stolen trailer investigation
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two in Cortland are charged in connection with a grand larceny investigation. Authorities arrested 25-year-old Samantha Townsend and 45-year-old Jeremy Rice Thursday for their alleged involvement in the theft of a utility trailer from a job site in January. The trailer was found on a snowmobile trail with over $50,000 worth of equipment inside.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
Officer Involved In Tyre Nichols Stop Accused Of Jail Brutality
Long before he was connected to the death of Tyre Nichols, former Memphis Police Department Officer Demetrius Haley was linked to the assault of an incarcerated person at Shelby County jail. In fact, the incident was so brutal that it led 34 other incarcerated people to send a joint letter to the corrections director.
localsyr.com
Men scam $24k cash out of elderly couple claiming to be their grandson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three men were charged with Grand Larceny after stealing over $24,000 from an elderly couple in Cayuga County. Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint that took place in the Town of Throop on February 8. It was reported to them...
Two arrested with cocaine after fleeing from police
Two Cortland men were arrested in Marathon after fleeing from police.
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman at fault in Oneida County two-car wreck was allegedly intoxicated, police say
TRENTON- A two-car personal injury wreck in Oneida County Thursday evening resulted in a DWI arrest for a woman, who is from out of state. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. when emergency responders were called out to reports of a wreck on State Route 365, town of Trenton. Investigation...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Four suspects involved in North Syracuse burglary
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ to identify individuals involved in a burglary at the Sunoco on 760 South Bay Road in the Village of North Syracuse. Police say that on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at about...
MV Crime Stoppers – Help Police Find Man Wanted By Police
Oneida City Police and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a local man wanted on several charges, including grand larceny. Police are looking for 52-year-old Leonard Michael Vincett who failed to appear for sentencing, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department.
Cortland man allegedly sent harassing messages to child
A Cortland man has been arrested for sending harassing messages to a child.
localsyr.com
Woman forcefully arrested by Syracuse Police Department in Armory Square threatens lawsuit against city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the early morning hours of January 28, 2023, Uniyah Chatman, 25, was accused of stealing a tip container from Nick’s Tomato Pie, in Armory Square. Officers responded, Chatman denied the theft and police don’t let her leave the area. Portions of body...
syracuse.com
State Police searching for North Country man who has ties to Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- State Police are searching for a missing North Country man that could be in the Syracuse area, troopers said. Around 12:47 p.m. Thursday, troopers received a report of a missing man who was last seen over a month ago in the town of Oswegatchie, according to a news release from State Police.
iheart.com
Syracuse Police Make An Arrest In 2022 Homicide
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police make an arrest in a June, 2022 homicide. Back in June, Officer responded to call about a vehicle crashing into a tree a little before 2 in the afternoon. They found 22-year-old Remir Martin inside the vehicle shot. He died from his wounds. Another person,...
Woman injured in Syracuse police arrest announces plans to file $21 million lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Faith leaders, activists, community members and family stood outside of City Hall Thursday as lawyers for a woman hurt when she was arrested announced plans to file a $21 million lawsuit. Lawyers Jesse Ryder and Charles A. Bonner said they have filed a notice of claim...
See guns seized from Fulton teacher who police say had tens of thousands of rounds of ammo
Fulton, N.Y. — A Fulton Jr. High School School technology teacher arrested Tuesday had more guns and ammunition than authorities originally made public. In all, police seized more than 40 rifles, shotguns, a bin full of handguns and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition from Jesse Weigand’s home on Demass Road in the town of Oswego during a search on Jan. 26, according to court documents.
urbancny.com
Disbanding of Syracuse cold case unit means longer odds for victims’ families
It’s been 47 years since Terry Cornell was found murdered in Syracuse but her sister, Robin Cornell Gushlaw, is still waiting for answers. “To this day you still wonder is it someone we knew,” she said. “Could it have been that person? You go back and think.”
