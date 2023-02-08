Read full article on original website
Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com to Launch ChatGPT-Style Product
JD.com said it will release an "industrial version" of ChatGPT called ChatJD. It will be a chatbot product focused on the fields of retail and finance. The popularity of ChatGPT has prompted tech giants across the world to announce their own rivals in the past few days. Alibaba said Wednesday...
Google Employees Criticize CEO Sundar Pichai for ‘Rushed, Botched' Announcement of GPT Competitor Bard
Google employees took to Memegen this week, filling the message repository with criticisms of company leadership over the Bard announcement. Memes described the effort as "rushed, botched" and "comically short sighted." Alphabet shares dropped more than 9% this week amid Google's attempt to compete with Microsoft's ChatGPT integration. Google employees...
China's Biggest Chipmaker SMIC Posts Record 2022 Revenue But Warns of a Tough Year Ahead
China's biggest chipmaker, SMIC, posted record revenue in 2022, despite ongoing U.S. sanctions. But it warned of a more difficult year ahead given a slump in the semiconductor industry. SMIC is one of China's most important chip companies. But it was thrown on a U.S. trade blacklist in 2020. China's...
Pressure on China's Factories Grows as U.S. Demand Falls
BEIJING — For some factories in China, it's not full steam ahead after the end of zero-Covid. All the factories that U.S. toy maker Basic Fun works with in China — about 20 of them — told workers not to return immediately after the Lunar New Year holiday, said CEO Jay Foreman.
As Brits Reel From a Cost-Of-Living Crisis, the UK Stock Market Quietly Booms to an All-Time High
The FTSE 100 has smashed through three intraday records over the last week. The make-up of the index kept it resilient through recent global market turmoil and bumper profits reported by energy, financial and commodities firms have taken it to new heights. This is despite a host of gloomy predictions...
Ether Losses Build as Crypto Investors Weigh the Future of Staking After Kraken Exchange's SEC Settlement
The price of ether fell on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as fears about a U.S. regulatory crackdown on crypto staking weighed on investors. Ether led cryptocurrency declines, with the price falling 3% Friday to $1,526.95, according to Coin Metrics, after losing 5% the previous day. At one point during the day it fell to its lowest level since Jan. 25.
Crypto Exchange Kraken Settles With SEC for $30 Million, Will Close U.S. Staking Operation
Crypto exchange Kraken will shutter its U.S. staking operation and will pay a $30 million settlement. The SEC said Kraken failed to register the offer and sale of the crypto asset staking-as-a-service program. Crypto exchange Kraken will shutter its U.S. cryptocurrency staking operation and pay a $30 million fine to...
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Lyft — The ride-sharing company cratered 31.5% after issuing weak guidance in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Lyft said it anticipates about $975 million in revenue, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts expected, according to StreetAccount. Several analysts subsequently downgraded the stock.
Lyft Stock Is Getting Punished, Down More Than 35% After Weak Guidance
Shares of Lyft fell Friday, a day after the company reported guidance for its first quarter of 2023 that was short of analyst expectations. Lyft's CFO pointed to "seasonality and lower prices" to explain the guidance. Rival Uber, by contrast, posted its strongest quarter ever in its earnings report earlier...
Netflix Attempts to Clear Up ‘Confusion' On Password Sharing
Netflix has a password problem shared. Now they’re hoping to make it a problem halved. On Feb. 8, Netflix announced that when it comes to the password sharing currently weighing down its business, it will roll out its new rules in the Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain markets.
Disney CEO Bob Iger Says He Prefers to Stay Only Two Years, Calls Streaming ‘the Future'
Disney CEO Bob Iger appeared on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" to discuss the company's reorganization and quarterly earnings results. Iger, who returned to Disney's helm in November, said he had no plans to stay longer than two years in his post. More "Frozen" and "Toy Story" sequels are on...
Disney CEO Bob Iger's Potential Willingness to Sell Hulu Is a Reversal in Strategy
Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC that "everything was on the table" with regard to Hulu's ownership. Disney currently owns 66% of Hulu. Comcast owns the remainder. Comcast executives believe Hulu could supercharge its streaming efforts beyond Peacock, sources said. Iger and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts have a strong working...
