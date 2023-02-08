ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Ballad of a weed grower: Josh Waterman’s rise from small-town dealer to the front line of NY’s cannabis experiment

It’s a Sunday morning in late January, and in this rented-out recreation center around Syracuse, Josh Waterman is the Mayor of Weedtown. Waterman, president of the Legacy Growers Association, organized the pop-up event alongside a few other Central New York cultivators. About 20 minutes before doors open to customers already gathered at the entrance, vendors inside are making last-minute adjustments to their display tables – putting jars of marijuana strains in front of others and straightening up signs bearing their logos.
SYRACUSE, NY
CNY Inspirations: In honor of Black History Month

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. At the YMCA of Central New York, where I am the first Black President & CEO, we have joined with other YMCAs around the country to take part in the “We Wear Black” initiative during Black History Month.
SYRACUSE, NY
New York state ending mask rule for hospitals, doctors’ offices (report)

New York state is ending its mask rule for health care facilities, according to a new report. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald told Politico that the New York State Department of Health has decided not to request a renewal of masking requirements scheduled to end on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Covid-based emergency regulation required all patients, staff and visitors in hospitals, doctors’ offices, nursing homes and other health care settings to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status.
NEW YORK STATE
California’s new pesticide notifications might not shield farmworkers

Editor’s note: This story is the second of “Adrift,” a three-part series by Environmental Health News and palabra, a multimedia platform of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, on pesticide use in California that finds rural communities of color and farmworkers are disproportionately exposed to some of the most dangerous chemicals approved for use in agriculture. Read the first story here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Watchdog for NY prosecutorial misconduct in limbo after 2 years

Albany, N.Y. — After two years in limbo, a statewide commission meant to investigate charges of prosecutorial misconduct may finally begin its work this year — a move proponents of the commission call long overdue. The Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct, which has seen its share of resistance from...
Democratic lawmakers want to mandate annual bail training for New York judges

Albany, N.Y. — Two top Democratic lawmakers want New York judges to be required to undergo annual training on the state’s bail laws. As Gov. Hochul seeks to once again amend the state’s bail statute and grant judges more leeway when holding defendants pretrial, a new bill introduced Thursday by Sens. Michael Gianaris (D-Queens) and Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D-Manhattan) would ensure jurists get an annual refresher on the subject.
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse, NY
