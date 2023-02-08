Read full article on original website
Walmart is Closing Another Location in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
On National 211 Day, group reminds Central New Yorkers about ways to get help
Syracuse N.Y. –– Calls to Central New York’s 211 hotline were down slightly in 2022, according to a local center that helps people in crisis. The helpline is a confidential service that allows counselors to connect individuals with human and community services, such as help getting food, shelter or health care services.
Ballad of a weed grower: Josh Waterman’s rise from small-town dealer to the front line of NY’s cannabis experiment
It’s a Sunday morning in late January, and in this rented-out recreation center around Syracuse, Josh Waterman is the Mayor of Weedtown. Waterman, president of the Legacy Growers Association, organized the pop-up event alongside a few other Central New York cultivators. About 20 minutes before doors open to customers already gathered at the entrance, vendors inside are making last-minute adjustments to their display tables – putting jars of marijuana strains in front of others and straightening up signs bearing their logos.
FanDuel promo code for Kansas: Claim your $3,000 bonus for Super Bowl 57
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face each other in Super Bowl 57 this Sunday. Celebrate with this FanDuel promo code for...
NY school aid increase wiped out by charter school bills, union says
Albany, N.Y. — The New York State United Teachers union says it is fighting the state’s new plan to allow more than 100 new charter schools because some school districts — including Albany and Troy — are paying so much to charters that it’s more than their entire increase in foundation aid over the last six years.
Small city, big style: 14 CNY clothing shops to fit your fashion sense
Syracuse is a small city with big fashion choices. You just need to know where to look. Tucked into plazas and villages across Central New York, you can find designer clothing boutiques owned by area residents. Local store owners hand-pick the inventory, giving each boutique a special personality and flavor.
CNY Inspirations: In honor of Black History Month
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. At the YMCA of Central New York, where I am the first Black President & CEO, we have joined with other YMCAs around the country to take part in the “We Wear Black” initiative during Black History Month.
Angler hauls in one big ice bass on Oneida Lake: ‘Biggest fish I ever caught!’
The weather was just right for a nice Sunday afternoon of ice fishing on Oneida Lake. Not too cold, not too windy. So Kayla Eramo, of Oneonta, and her boyfriend Zach Taylor pitched their shack on the north shore and settled in. Right away, the screen of their Garmin fishfinder...
New York state ending mask rule for hospitals, doctors’ offices (report)
New York state is ending its mask rule for health care facilities, according to a new report. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald told Politico that the New York State Department of Health has decided not to request a renewal of masking requirements scheduled to end on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Covid-based emergency regulation required all patients, staff and visitors in hospitals, doctors’ offices, nursing homes and other health care settings to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status.
California’s new pesticide notifications might not shield farmworkers
Editor’s note: This story is the second of “Adrift,” a three-part series by Environmental Health News and palabra, a multimedia platform of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, on pesticide use in California that finds rural communities of color and farmworkers are disproportionately exposed to some of the most dangerous chemicals approved for use in agriculture. Read the first story here.
New boys hockey state poll: Pair of Section III teams climb up in latest rankings
Two Section III teams climbed up in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Skaneateles rose from No. 4 to No. 3, while Cortland-Homer moved up from No. 6 to No. 5 in Division II. The Lakers have won nine-straight games, and the Golden Eagles are winners of eight of their last nine.
Watchdog for NY prosecutorial misconduct in limbo after 2 years
Albany, N.Y. — After two years in limbo, a statewide commission meant to investigate charges of prosecutorial misconduct may finally begin its work this year — a move proponents of the commission call long overdue. The Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct, which has seen its share of resistance from...
LaFayette senior first to reach 1,000-career points in boys basketball program’s history
LaFayette senior Christian DeJoseph needed just seven points to become the first boys basketball player to reach 1,000-career points for his school. He accomplished that feat with a transition 3-point shot in the first quarter of Friday night’s 57-53 victory over league rival Onondaga.
Democratic lawmakers want to mandate annual bail training for New York judges
Albany, N.Y. — Two top Democratic lawmakers want New York judges to be required to undergo annual training on the state’s bail laws. As Gov. Hochul seeks to once again amend the state’s bail statute and grant judges more leeway when holding defendants pretrial, a new bill introduced Thursday by Sens. Michael Gianaris (D-Queens) and Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D-Manhattan) would ensure jurists get an annual refresher on the subject.
Update: Lake George Ice Castles are finally open after spate of delays due to mild weather
This year’s mild winter weather finally had a cold snap and allowed the Ice Castles’ artisans to complete their towering frozen spires on the shores of Lake George in the Adirondacks. The second annual Lake George Ice Castles opened fully to the public on February 6. The event...
