Search for Justice: Authorities Seek Suspect as Jersey City Woman Battles for Life After Hit-and-Run
On Friday, February 10, 2023, Jersey City was shaken by a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian seriously injured. The incident took place at approximately 7:45 p.m. in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard and was reported to the Jersey City Police Department. The victim, a 39-year-old Jersey City woman, was found with multiple injuries and was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.
Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital
PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
Video Shows Fatal Morris Motel Police Shootout With Fugitive Wanted For Wounding Bergen Woman
A soundless TV is on in his Route 46 motel room this past New Year's Eve when a tactical team bursts in and an ex-con being sought for shooting a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park raises a silver revolver. Several shots are fired by members of Morris County's emergency...
Bloody 15 Hours in NYC Leaves 2 Dead, at Least 9 Others Wounded Across City: Cops
A handful of shootings across the Big Apple left nearly a dozen victims hurt -- two would ultimately perish from their injuries -- during a particularly violent 15-hour stretch to start the weekend. Authorities say the bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Bronx, where four men were shot...
Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher
The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim's family. Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher. The estranged husband...
Passaic County man arrested for attempting to firebomb Bloomfield synagogue
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Passaic County man was arrested Feb. 1 for attempting to firebomb Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. If convicted, Malindretos faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
Watch Fake Con Ed Crew Steal Wheelchair in NYC Home Invasion
New surveillance video appears to catch the two men wanted for posing as Con Edison workers before forcing their way into a Brooklyn apartment this week where they tied up a 58-year-old woman inside, and threatening to shoot her if she yelled. Police released video of the moments before and...
Controversial Publication Calls Out New Jersey City For Being the Rudest
In New Jersey, we move fast. We talk fast, we walk fast, and we drive fast. Keep up or get out of the way. Jersey is surrounded by two big cities. New York and Philadelphia. Many of the people who live in The Great Garden State are transplants from these two cities.
Hit and Run Crash Leaves Jersey City Woman in Critical Condition
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old Jersey City woman is in critical condition after being stuck in a hit-and-run crash in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, while a vehicle of interest was located the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are continuing to actively investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.
NJ Councilman Killed at PSE&G Facility; Shooter Found Dead in Benz at Train Station
For the second time in a week, a local New Jersey council member was shot and killed, according to officials, this time in what police said appeared to be a murder-suicide by a former employee at a PSE&G facility. Multiple 911 calls started coming in just after 7 a.m. Wednesday...
Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed
Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
2 fires miles apart engulf rows of businesses, apartments in West New York and Union City
Two fires burned through several buildings on Bergenline Avenue in New Jersey on Wednesday, just miles apart.
1 firefighter injured, 6 people displaced, by 2-alarm blaze on JFK Boulevard in Bayonne
One firefighter was injured and six people were displaced by a two-alarm blaze on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne this afternoon, Fire Chief Keith Weaver said. At about 2:51 p.m. today, the Bayonne Fire Department was dispatched to 888 JFK Boulevard, on a report of a fire. Arriving companies...
Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where. An official […]
Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in Kearny
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found dead Tuesday.What was once a seemingly normal home is now a crime scene and memorial with mourners paying their respects."She was always happy. She loved kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids," said Christino Hernandez, the victim's brother.When 33-year-old Luz Hernandez didn't show up to work at Beloved Community Charter School on Monday, prosecutors say a welfare check led police to her Van Horne Street home. What they found inside led them to believe a crime had occurred."What can...
Lyndhurst Man Charged in Connection with Two Hoboken Street Fights, One Caught on Video
HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken Police Department has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Joseph Cosenza of Lyndhurst on two open warrants, both issued by Hoboken detectives after an investigation into two fights. According to law enforcement officials the first fight took place on Sept. 11, 2022, while the second occurred on Oct. 23, 2022. Both resulted in charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy while the second resulting in a charge of hindering apprehension. Cosenza was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 11, Hoboken police officers responded to Newark and Washington on the report of a fight. When they got...
1 Hurt in Dramatic Sailboat Explosion on Long Island Caught on Camera
A 44-year-old Long Island man is intubated in a hospital but lucky to be alive, his brother says, having escaped a sailboat blast in a Suffolk County marina with a few broken bones despite witnesses saying it sounded like a bomb went off. Scott Murray, of Islip, broke his wrist...
Missing New Jersey kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave, authorities said
The body of a kindergarten teacher in New Jersey was found in a shallow grave while authorities were conducting a welfare check on her apartment. She was 33.
