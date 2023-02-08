ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for Justice: Authorities Seek Suspect as Jersey City Woman Battles for Life After Hit-and-Run

On Friday, February 10, 2023, Jersey City was shaken by a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian seriously injured. The incident took place at approximately 7:45 p.m. in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard and was reported to the Jersey City Police Department. The victim, a 39-year-old Jersey City woman, was found with multiple injuries and was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital

PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
PATERSON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Paterson Times

pix11.com

Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher

The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim's family. Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher. The estranged husband...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Passaic County man arrested for attempting to firebomb Bloomfield synagogue

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Passaic County man was arrested Feb. 1 for attempting to firebomb Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. If convicted, Malindretos faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NBC New York

Watch Fake Con Ed Crew Steal Wheelchair in NYC Home Invasion

New surveillance video appears to catch the two men wanted for posing as Con Edison workers before forcing their way into a Brooklyn apartment this week where they tied up a 58-year-old woman inside, and threatening to shoot her if she yelled. Police released video of the moments before and...
BROOKLYN, NY
TAPinto.net

Hit and Run Crash Leaves Jersey City Woman in Critical Condition

JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old Jersey City woman is in critical condition after being stuck in a hit-and-run crash in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, while a vehicle of interest was located the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are continuing to actively investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where.   An official […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in Kearny

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found dead Tuesday.What was once a seemingly normal home is now a crime scene and memorial with mourners paying their respects."She was always happy. She loved kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids," said Christino Hernandez, the victim's brother.When 33-year-old Luz Hernandez didn't show up to work at Beloved Community Charter School on Monday, prosecutors say a welfare check led police to her Van Horne Street home. What they found inside led them to believe a crime had occurred."What can...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lyndhurst Man Charged in Connection with Two Hoboken Street Fights, One Caught on Video

HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken Police Department has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Joseph Cosenza of Lyndhurst on two open warrants, both issued by Hoboken detectives after an investigation into two fights. According to law enforcement officials the first fight took place on Sept. 11, 2022, while the second occurred on Oct. 23, 2022. Both resulted in charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy while the second resulting in a charge of hindering apprehension.  Cosenza was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 11, Hoboken police officers responded to Newark and Washington on the report of a fight. When they got...
HOBOKEN, NJ

