Read full article on original website
WTF Biden
2d ago
but this app keeps telling us that eggs are going down in price by 40% which is a lie also says gas is going down too you can't believe this app and the people that write the articles
Reply
3
Michael Tucker
2d ago
Corona 19 and the sidekick the mask said if you can get just one human to believe you made a difference corona 19 and the sidekick the mask also said don't everything everywhere on this planet gets sick
Reply
2
Related
The real culprit behind higher egg prices might not be what you thought
A farmer-advocacy organization says record-breaking increases in the price of eggs isn’t being caused by inflation or avian flu, as claimed by egg companies, but by price collusion among the nation’s top egg producers. In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week, the organization...
Cheeseburgers and steaks are about to get more expensive because there just aren't enough cows
The US cow population fell 3% last year while beef cows decreased to their lowest level since 1962, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.
The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Egg Prices Are Ridiculous in Colorado, This is the Main Reason Why
Chicken eggs are a hot topic right now. Egg prices are historically high in Colorado and across the country, that's if you can even find them in the store. If you research the topic, just about every source from chicken farmers to government departments to bird rescue groups will agree it's because of the outbreak of the avian flu.
McDonald’s May Get Rid Of An Item It Has Carried Since 1955
There is no doubt that McDonald's changed the fast food industry forever. Few, if any, restaurants have more locations, and let's not even get into the number of burgers they've sold since 1955. But they also ushered in an era of consumers producing more waste than ever. In an effort to combat this fact, McDonald's is considering getting rid of an item they've had since the days of Ray Kroc.
Benzinga
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
How long eggs stay fresh, storage tips and how to check if they're still safe to eat
What to know about how long eggs last, how to check if they're still fresh and other tips to save eggs longer.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Popculture
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Is the left coming for your pickup truck? Critics say there's a growing movement to tell Americans how to live
'Outnumbered' co-hosts discuss a new Axios report that suggests pickup trucks are becoming supersized vehicles that create a greater risk to pedestrians.
Why Do People Avoid Living In This Part Of America?
Almost right down the middle of America is an area so sparsely populated, it makes people scratch their heads as to why. Most of the population of the United States is up against its cost. Why So Few Americans Live In This Huge Area In The Middle Of The Country?
The Price of a Dozen Eggs Every Year Since 1973
You may not believe it till you see it, but according to a recent USDA report, retail prices of eggs have actually begun to ease. More than perhaps any other product, eggs have become a symbol of inflation the past few months. Prices soared 60% in 2022, reaching $4.25 for a dozen eggs in December. […]
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
Popculture
Rice Recall Details and What to Know
You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Ars Technica
Gonorrhea is becoming unstoppable; highly resistant cases found in US
The most highly drug-resistant cases of gonorrhea detected in the US to date appeared in two unrelated people in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Thursday. The cases mark the first time that US isolates of the gonorrhea-causing bacterium, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, have shown complete resistance or reduced susceptibility to all drugs that are recommended for treatment.
Comments / 4