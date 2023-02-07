Read full article on original website
mansionglobal.com
Oceanfront Hawaii Estate With a 240-Foot Waterfall in the Backyard Sells for $5.75 Million
An oceanfront estate on the Big Island of Hawaii overlooking a dramatic natural waterfall and river sold for $5.75 million on Friday, less than half of its original asking price of $12.5 million in 2020, Mansion Global has learned. The 9.44-acre property was last listed for $9.95 million in February...
Rare Giacometti chandelier bought for £250 in London set to sell for millions
Piece acquired by English painter in antiques shop in 1960s has been confirmed as lost work by Swiss sculptor
Work Remotely From a Turret at This Newly Listed £1.35 Million Home Near Bath, England
The three-bedroom unit sits within the 200-year-old, castle-like Warleigh Manor
Newly Listed £13 Million London Mansion Is Fit to Entertain a Queen Once Again
The seller, Westminter’s former lord mayor, has restored the 18th-century home that hosted Queen Charlotte
Mid-Century Modern Los Angeles Home Lists for Nearly $6.5 Million
The Rubin House was built for Hollywood couple writer-producer Stanley Rubin and actress Kathleen Hughes
12tomatoes.com
A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale
If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
An oil painting that was discovered in a farm shed covered in bird droppings is a rare piece of art expected to sell for up to $3 million
The 17th-century work, identified as a study by famed Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck, was bought for $600 by keen-eyed collector Albert B. Roberts.
Once the priciest home sold in the US, this property now asks $150M
This grand Connecticut estate once sold for a record nine-figure sum — and now it’s returned for sale, asking an even higher price. The Wall Street Journal reports that Copper Beech Farm in affluent Greenwich, which spans 50 acres and features about a mile of frontage along the Long Island Sound, has listed for a cool $150 million. That’s $30 million more than the $120 million the property last sold for in 2014 — which, at the time, was the highest price ever paid for a home in the US. Despite the glory of that 2014 title, the new $150 million asking...
A rare painting found in a shed and covered in bird droppings was bought for $600. It sold for $3 million
How was the rare Anthony van Dyck painting discovered? Why the Van Dyck oil sketch is significant
Darling Digs: Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Glitzy Palm Springs Hideaway Just Hit the Market for $3.8 Million
The former home of late Hollywood legend Zsa Zsa Gabor is up for grabs, and it’s just as over-the-top as you’d expect. The socialite’s glitzy Palm Springs pad was originally custom-built in 1964 for her sister, Magda, by her fourth husband, Arthur “Tony” Gallucci. Though, Zsa Zsa lived there after her sibling passed away in 1997. In the years since it’s been given a modern and maximalist refresh thanks to its current owners. Interior designer Tracy Turco and her husband, Jerry, who’s a real estate developer, scooped up the three-bedroom residence back in 2020, reported Mansion Global. “When we found out the Gabor...
A luxury cruise ship will allow its residents to permanently live at sea. See inside its 1,430-square-foot condos selling for $8 million.
Storylines' MV Narrative will begin circumnavigating the world nonstop starting in 2025. Take a look at some of its most luxurious residences.
Jennifer Lopez Just Listed Her $42 Million Mansion—and We Have a Look Inside
After her recent nuptials with Ben Affleck, J.Lo just listed her Bel Air mansion for a whopping $42 million. And we have a video of the sprawling estate.
France 24
French mayor says Madonna 'likely' has painting lost during WWI, asks for loan
The mayor of Amiens in northern France has released a video “requesting” that Madonna “loan” the city a painting from her personal collection which resembles one lost there during World War I. The 19th-century work, “Diane and Endymion” by artist Jerome-Martin Langlois, is “likely” the same...
Actor Jim Carrey has owned this enormous Los Angeles residence for nearly 30 years — and now it can be yours for almost $29 million. Take a look around.
Jim Carrey's 12,000-square-foot home in Brentwood sits on more than two acres and boasts a movie theater, pool, spa, tennis court, and bar.
A fugitive billionaire just auctioned off $3.2 million worth of luxury handbags — see highlights from his prized collection
Lau is a prolific collector who's reportedly purchased roughly 1,500 Hermès bags over the years, including rare Birkin and Kelly bags.
Does a metal detectorist’s mystery discovery reveal King Henry VIII’s soft side?
An extraordinary piece of gold jewellery - linked to the 16th century English King Henry VIII, has been discovered by a metal detectorist in a field in the English Midlands.The object - a heart-shaped gold pendant attached to a gold chain - is set to be of great historical significance.However, for the time being, its story is a tantalising mystery.It bears the initials and symbols of Henry VIII and his first wife Katherine of Aragon - but it’s not yet known whether it originally belonged to the king or to Katherine or to one of the king’s friends or courtiers.However,...
This man paid $600 for an old horse trailer and turned it into a tiny home that he rents out on Airbnb. Take a look at how he did it.
Khylen Baldwin transformed an old horse trailer into an off-grid Airbnb tiny home. He didn't have much experience with construction, so relied on YouTube.
intheknow.com
Woman discovers 21 authentic Tiffany & Co. boxes while cleaning out in-laws’ basement
A woman discovered 21 boxes from Tiffany & Co. while cleaning out her in-laws’ basement!. A TikToker who goes by @somedayhappened was cleaning out her in-laws’ basement with her sister-in-law when the duo stumbled upon something unexpected and amazing: a stockpile of boxes from Tiffany & Co. After...
‘Incredible’ Roman bathers’ gems lost 2,000 years ago found near Hadrian’s Wall
Intricately carved stones that fell down drain at ancient pool uncovered by archaeologists in Carlisle
The World’s Most Expensive Home for Sale Is Found in New York — And the Kitchen Is Far from What We Expected
A recently listed Manhattan penthouse is being billed as the tallest and most expensive home in the world — and the amenities packed throughout this three-story unit make the $250,000,000 price tag seem almost reasonable. According to Million Dollar Listing NY star Ryan Serhant — who is handling the...
