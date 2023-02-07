Read full article on original website
wtva.com
40 pounds of marijuana seized in Pontotoc County traffic stop
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers seized 40 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop in Pontotoc County. The drug bust happened Thursday night along Interstate 22. The Mississippi Highway Patrol shared the image shown above to social media.
Commercial Dispatch
Teens lead officers on miles-long chase across Oktibbeha
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — A group of teens led law enforcement on a wild ride across the county Saturday morning. Six of the juveniles are in custody, facing charges ranging from auto burglary and felony fleeing to armed robbery, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brett Watson told The Dispatch. A seventh juvenile has been identified but is still at large. All are males.
wtva.com
Murder arrests made in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the murder of London Rupert in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck identified the suspects as Deambershae Bush, 20, and a 17-year-old whom he would not name because of the individual’s age. They both face first-degree murder....
wtva.com
Shots fired at Columbus patrolman
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus Police officer is lucky to be alive after bullets struck his patrol vehicle early Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after midnight on 14th Avenue North near the intersection of Railroad Street and Bluecutt Road. The situation began with two speeding vehicles, one chasing...
wtva.com
Amory man charged with murder
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory Police identified the murder suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Jermaine McIntosh, 40, is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Ezell, 34. The shooting happened at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street. Police said McIntosh fled before officers arrived but ultimately surrendered. A weapon has been...
wtva.com
Arrests expected soon in Macon homicide
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police expect to make arrests soon in connection to a weekend homicide. Officers found London Rupert on the night of Friday, Feb. 3 in an SUV on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Someone shot Rupert in the head and he later died at a...
wtva.com
Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
wtva.com
New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
kicks96news.com
Multiple Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
CASEY HORTON, 36, of Union, Drug Court Violation, MDOC. Bond $0. JOEY JOE, 57, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. MONTEL JORDAN, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600, $300, $300, $800.
wtva.com
Family of slain police officer files wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of a Lee County school resource officer killed in the line of duty files a wrongful death lawsuit. Johnny Patterson, 58, was directing traffic on Noah Curtis Street in front of Shannon Primary School on January 13, 2022, when a vehicle struck him.
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault, Shoplifting, and Possession Charges in Leake and Attala
SUMMER N HUNT, 31, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000. ROBBY S HUTCHISON, 37, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. JUSTIN D ICKOM, 22, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,171.25, $0.
wcbi.com
Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Amory Tuesday night
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed in an Amory homicide. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the victim is 34-year-old Dennis Trenard Ezell. Investigators said the shooting happened at 111th Street and J Avenue on Tuesday night. The suspect did turn himself...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Tupelo Man Arrested On Fentanyl, Gun Charges
On February 2, the Tupelo Police Department pulled over a man for a traffic stop on Raspberry Street. Alleged fentanyl, alleged marijuana, and a stolen handgun, were seized during the stop. North Mississippi Narcotics Agents arrested 24-year-old Depaul Armond McGaughy for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and...
wtva.com
Amory shooting victim identified
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Amory has left one person dead and another person is in custody. Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said his officers received the call at approximately 6:30 and responded to J Avenue and 111th Street. By the time they arrived, he said the suspect...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police continue investigating Monday afternoon shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to a press release, two adult males showed up at NMMC’s emergency room around 12:45 Monday afternoon. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers located a crime scene in...
wtva.com
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
breezynews.com
DUIs, Drunks, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
CHARLES H BOOKER, 55, of West Point, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Improper Equipment, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000. JERRY L BRASWELL, 71, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, KPD. Bond $0, $0. DESMOND D DAVIS,41, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Open Container, Resisting Arrest,...
wtva.com
Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism
NANIH WAIYA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County. The vandalism happened during the past weekend at the Nanih Waiya Mound. The vandal or vandals left behind tire tracks and litter. “It is an area that should be...
wtva.com
Section of Highway 8 could be renamed in memory of Chickasaw County deputy
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A piece of legislation being considered in Jackson would rename a section of Highway 8 the "Deputy Jeremy Allen Voyles Memorial Highway.”. Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster is the bill’s principle author. He represents Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties. The Mississippi House of Representatives unanimously passed the...
