OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — A group of teens led law enforcement on a wild ride across the county Saturday morning. Six of the juveniles are in custody, facing charges ranging from auto burglary and felony fleeing to armed robbery, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brett Watson told The Dispatch. A seventh juvenile has been identified but is still at large. All are males.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO