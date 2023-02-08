Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Make Farmers Black Again’ is the message of a family farm trying to diversify New York’s agriculture industry
A farmer in the Southern Tier is one of a tiny number of Black farmers in New York state and he and his family are on a mission to boost that number. James Minton, 86, owner of Triple J Farm in Windsor, moved to Broome County from Harlem after purchasing the farm about a decade ago. There, he raises chickens on 20 acres with the help of his grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and more than 40 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?
A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
It’s Over! New York State Makes Major Change for Local Hospitals, Doctors
The State of New York has announced a major protocol change for anyone who sets foot in local hospitals and doctors' offices in 2023. The change is a major step toward normalcy for a field that has been constantly at-risk since March of 2020, and hopefully, it also signifies better times ahead for the entire country.
What are Steam Devils and Do They Happen in New York?
The frigid temperatures last weekend brought many strange phenomena to the North East, including one that many New Yorkers had never heard of before: steam devils. There's all kinds of strange occurrences that happen then the temperatures drop sub-zero. Ice quakes, for example, which occur when water-logged ground freezes and expands are just one example of the enormous effects frigid weather can have on the environment. The same goes for steam devils.
America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close
A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
As grocery prices climb, millions of New Yorkers brace for the end of pandemic-era food stamps
Charisma White, in her building's courtyard in Sunset Park. White said the $195 in food stamp benefits she used to receive wouldn’t last an entire month. The $95-a-month boost, a nearly 50% increase to her food budget, has allowed White to buy items she typically can’t afford. Additional SNAP money is slated to end next month as inflationary grocery prices continue to climb. [ more › ]
New York State Hopes To Make Drastic DWI Law Change
New York lawmakers hope to drastically lower the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving. New York lawmakers and other top officials met this week in hopes of lowering the state's legal blood alcohol content limit for driving while intoxicated. New York Lawmakers Want To...
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
Massive Eye Drop Recall Across New York State
Cold and flu season are here and allergy season is coming, before you use eye drops for relief, there has been an important safety alert about a particular eye drop brand.
Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here
The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
New York State Has Or Will Try to Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World
If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York
One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws
When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
Hochul faces an ‘uprising’ over her plan to build new housing in NYC suburbs
The governor is pushing a plan to mandate more housing in the counties she lost in the last election.
First adult-use cannabis dispensary in Upstate NY, Southern Tier opens for business
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The first adult-use cannabis dispensary north of New York City opened for business Friday on Court Street in Binghamton. It's no short drive for Western New Yorkers, at seven hours round-trip, but it is half the distance to the next-closest legal dispensaries in Manhattan. Just Breathe....
newyorkupstate.com
Ballad of a weed grower: Josh Waterman’s rise from small-town dealer to the front line of NY’s cannabis experiment
It’s a Sunday morning in late January, and in this rented-out recreation center around Syracuse, Josh Waterman is the Mayor of Weedtown. Waterman, president of the Legacy Growers Association, organized the pop-up event alongside a few other Central New York cultivators. About 20 minutes before doors open to customers already gathered at the entrance, vendors inside are making last-minute adjustments to their display tables – putting jars of marijuana strains in front of others and straightening up signs bearing their logos.
Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?
From a blizzard to spring in just a matter of weeks, this weekend may be one of the warmest we have ever seen in February in New York State.
New York Set To Open First Cannabis Dispensary Outside of NYC
Not long after Smacked LLC opened its doors in late January, another cannabis dispensary was announced to open by the end of the week. What makes this new shop unique is that it is the first legal recreational cannabis dispensary to open outside of New York City. More Licenses Coming.
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0