spectrumlocalnews.com

‘Make Farmers Black Again’ is the message of a family farm trying to diversify New York’s agriculture industry

A farmer in the Southern Tier is one of a tiny number of Black farmers in New York state and he and his family are on a mission to boost that number. James Minton, 86, owner of Triple J Farm in Windsor, moved to Broome County from Harlem after purchasing the farm about a decade ago. There, he raises chickens on 20 acres with the help of his grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and more than 40 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
WINDSOR, NY
Lite 98.7

Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?

A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

It’s Over! New York State Makes Major Change for Local Hospitals, Doctors

The State of New York has announced a major protocol change for anyone who sets foot in local hospitals and doctors' offices in 2023. The change is a major step toward normalcy for a field that has been constantly at-risk since March of 2020, and hopefully, it also signifies better times ahead for the entire country.
Hudson Valley Post

What are Steam Devils and Do They Happen in New York?

The frigid temperatures last weekend brought many strange phenomena to the North East, including one that many New Yorkers had never heard of before: steam devils. There's all kinds of strange occurrences that happen then the temperatures drop sub-zero. Ice quakes, for example, which occur when water-logged ground freezes and expands are just one example of the enormous effects frigid weather can have on the environment. The same goes for steam devils.
VERMONT STATE
Gothamist

As grocery prices climb, millions of New Yorkers brace for the end of pandemic-era food stamps

Charisma White, in her building's courtyard in Sunset Park. White said the $195 in food stamp benefits she used to receive wouldn’t last an entire month. The $95-a-month boost, a nearly 50% increase to her food budget, has allowed White to buy items she typically can’t afford. Additional SNAP money is slated to end next month as inflationary grocery prices continue to climb. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

New York State Hopes To Make Drastic DWI Law Change

New York lawmakers hope to drastically lower the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving. New York lawmakers and other top officials met this week in hopes of lowering the state's legal blood alcohol content limit for driving while intoxicated. New York Lawmakers Want To...
UTAH STATE
Lite 98.7

Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here

The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions

The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
FLORIDA STATE
Hudson Valley Post

PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
Big Frog 104

Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws

When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
newyorkupstate.com

Ballad of a weed grower: Josh Waterman’s rise from small-town dealer to the front line of NY’s cannabis experiment

It’s a Sunday morning in late January, and in this rented-out recreation center around Syracuse, Josh Waterman is the Mayor of Weedtown. Waterman, president of the Legacy Growers Association, organized the pop-up event alongside a few other Central New York cultivators. About 20 minutes before doors open to customers already gathered at the entrance, vendors inside are making last-minute adjustments to their display tables – putting jars of marijuana strains in front of others and straightening up signs bearing their logos.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

