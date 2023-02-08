Read full article on original website
Yahoo plans to lay off 20% of workforce: reports
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday, plans to lay off more than 20 percent of Sunnyvale-based internet platform Yahoo’s workforce–more than 1,600 employees–were announced, Axios reported. These layoffs will consist of about 50 percent of Yahoo’s current ad tech unit’s staff, CEO Jim Lanzone told Axios. The layoffs are reportedly part of a major restructuring of […]
sfstandard.com
Another Pioneering Tech Company Shutters Its SF Office, Lays Off 300 Workers
In a blow to San Francisco’s South Beach neighborhood, GitHub said Thursday it would close its headquarters near Brannan and Second streets and lay off 10% of its workforce or approximately 300 employees. The popular platform for collaborating on code has 100 million members but is shutting down all...
Protesters to gather outside Twitter headquarters to denounce mass layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Activists were scheduled to rally outside Twitter headquarters Saturday morning to protest owner Elon Musk's layoffs of thousands of Twitter workers. Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, has let go thousands of Twitter's 7,500 workers after purchasing the company in late 2022 - according to widespread reports, as much as half of Twitter's workforce. The rally will take place outside Twitter headquarters at 1355 Market Street at 11 a.m., said Steve Zeltzer, who is leading the rally with fellow labor activist Andrew Kong Knight. Performers at the event include the Angry Tired Teachers...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Homes Selling Below Asking Price for the First Time in Over 10 Years
The Bay Area hit a milestone when it comes to home pricing Thursday that makes it more of a buyer’s market. The average selling price for a home in the region is actually below the average asking price -- something we haven’t seen in more than 10 years.
Daily Californian
10 employees leave Berkeley REI
Ten employees left Berkeley REI between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, of which nine were terminated and one resigned. These individuals were let go on the basis of “theft or fraud.” According to REI public affairs, a thorough investigation confirmed fraud and a violation of company policies. REI added that no further details will be shared outside the company, as per REI policy.
Safest Bay Area city for online daters is not SF, new study finds
If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places in the Bay Area, why not try the region's biggest city? Ahead of Valentine's Day, the virtual private network review site Best VPN published a study ranking the safest cities for online daters in the country. Looking at metropolitan areas with at least 200,000 residents, the website weighted the percentage of singles, as well as the per-capita rates of identity theft, fraud reports, sexually transmitted diseases, violent crime and registered sex offenders. ...
hoodline.com
Silicon Valley developer stages hunger strike after construction on his housing project is halted
It’s now been one full week since the CEO of a South Bay development company has eaten. He’s in the middle of a hunger strike to protest development officials who forced him to stop construction on his housing project in Sunnyvale. Navneet Aron is the founder of Aron Developers. He started his hunger strike inside Sunnyvale City Hall on February 3rd. Every day he shows up when City Hall opens to occupy the sofa in the waiting area near the planning and building department. He has several signs, including one that reads “on hunger strike until death!”
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells in Palo Alto for $2.2 million
A 1,368-square-foot house built in 1951 has changed hands. The property located in the 1000 block of Moffett Circle in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 12, 2023 for $2,201,000, or $1,609 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bath, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,764-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
Rich Bay Area towns mull 'disturbing' scheme to dodge low-income housing
Bay Area towns are weighing whether to use developmentally disabled adults as a low-income-housing loophole.
California reparations task force eyeing $5 million payments, restitution
Kamilah Moore, the chair of California’s Reparations Task Force, is a direct descendant of enslaved people in the United States. Now, she’s one of several leaders behind the nation’s groundbreaking reparations effort to examine the impact slavery and systemic racism has had on Black Americans and how to reverse the harm it’s done. “I grew up in an environment where we took pride in learning about our history as African Americans,” Moore said. “I learned very early on about the reparations movement … and that history just always stayed with me.” The first-in-the-nation state-backed task force is just one of several efforts in California alone. Other efforts for reparations have been seen in San Francisco and Palm Springs.
sfstandard.com
New SF Trader Joe’s Stalls as Billionaire Developer Mired in Corruption Scandal
San Francisco’s most anticipated Trader Joe’s store continues to lack an opening date as the new location’s developer is embroiled in an international corruption scandal. Hayes Valley residents have been waiting more than 10 years for a new grocery store to open at 555 Fulton St., a...
KTVU FOX 2
The Vallejo engineering firm that saved lives in Turkey quake
VALLEJO, Calif. - The devastating earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday have caused the deaths of over 23,000 people and the destruction of over 5,600 buildings and left the region a disaster area, but a company based out of Vallejo may have saved more lives from being lost.
The Bay Area bakery selling the viral spiral croissant popularized in NYC
After a Bay Area influencer featured it on social media, this bakery's showstopping pastry went viral.
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose
San Jose residents don’t think the city is a good place to retire. In the latest annual audit of city services, 60% of residents surveyed said San Jose was a “poor/very poor” place to retire. It’s a sharp contrast to the 59% who said the city is a “good/excellent” place to work. The city survey randomly sampled... The post Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Silicon Valley
Three-bedroom home sells for $1.9 million in San Jose
A 1,866-square-foot house built in 1957 has changed hands. The property located in the 2700 block of Gardendale Drive in San Jose was sold on Jan. 17, 2023. The $1,900,000 purchase price works out to $1,018 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 10,200-square-foot lot.
Cruise ships are back in SF along with much needed tourism money
The cruise industry, a legacy of San Francisco’s maritime past and a driver of tourism in modern times, looks like it’s headed for a comeback after the pandemic knocked it flat, taking a big chunk of revenue for The City with it. Like many who stroll along the piers, I’m an amateur ship-spotter. Through a series of inexplicable events, I ended up with the key to Jack Early Park, a little- ...
Silicon Valley
The six most expensive reported home sales in Hayward the week of Jan. 30
A house in Hayward that sold for $750,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hayward in the last week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $687,667, $563 per square foot. The...
