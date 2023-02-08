1 killed in shooting on Colorado Boulevard

DENVER ( KDVR ) — One person was killed in an early morning shooting on Colorado Boulevard Wednesday.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were investigating a shooting at around 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Colorado Boulevard in the Hale neighborhood.

Officers said one person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Two hours later, DPD provided an update that the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Northbound Colorado Boulevard was closed at East 9th Avenue but has since been reopened. Road closures remain on East 11th Avenue between North Ash Street and North Colorado Boulevard while police investigate. Check the traffic map for detours around the closure.

No suspect information has been released.

